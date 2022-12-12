For members
LIVING IN ITALY
Reader question: Where can I donate used clothes and books in Italy?
If you come from a country with charity shops or thrift stores on every corner, it can be hard to figure out what to do with your used items in Italy. Here's where to start.
Published: 12 December 2022 16:12 CET
Where can you donate used clothes in Italy? Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP).
DRIVING LICENCES
EXPLAINED: What’s in the Italian driving licence theory test?
The theory quiz is by far the most daunting part of Italy's driving test. We take a look at what the questions are about and what you’ll be asked to do on the day of the exam.
Published: 8 December 2022 12:21 CET
