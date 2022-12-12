Read news from:
Austria
Reader question: Where can I donate used clothes and books in Italy?

If you come from a country with charity shops or thrift stores on every corner, it can be hard to figure out what to do with your used items in Italy. Here's where to start.

Published: 12 December 2022 16:12 CET
Where can you donate used clothes in Italy?
Where can you donate used clothes in Italy?

Question: I’ve been trying to find an organisation in Italy through which I can donate second-hand clothing, books, dishes, and small items of furniture. Do you have any suggestions?

Italy doesn’t have the same systems for donating used items that you might be used to if you’ve moved here from North America or the UK.

While vintage clothing shops and flea markets do exist, they’re not quite the same thing as charity shops or thrift stores that will accept your second-hand goods and sell them on to raise money for good causes.

That means you have to be a bit more creative when it comes to giving away used items in Italy – but it doesn’t mean there aren’t options available.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best charity shop alternatives in Italy: here’s where to start.

General items:

Mercatini

One of the first places people turn to when they want to pass on used items in Italy is the mercati dell’usato or mercatini. These second-hand markets tend to be permanent structures, often located in converted underground garages. 

They’ll accept used clothes, shoes and accessories, items of furniture, jewellery, kitchenware, appliances, books, records and artwork.

Mercatino Franchising is one of the main second-hand market chains; as the name implies, each mercatino is operated as an independent franchise, so you’ll have a slightly different experience depending on where you go.

To get started, you simply need to register as a member and go in whenever you have an item to donate. Some mercatini are more picky than others, so you may need to visit several if you want to offload most of your goods.

These places operate on a for-profit rather than charitable basis; half the money from each sale will go to the market, and half to you.

You can sell (and buy) all sorts of used items at an Italian mercatino.

You can sell (and buy) all sorts of used items at an Italian mercatino.

Clothing and accessories:

Humana

The sustainable development charity Humana welcomes donations via its clothing bins, which are distributed in 1,000 town and cities across Italy.

To find the nearest collection point to you, simply type your address into the search engine on the website.

The organisation accepts clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and linens; donations should be packed in tightly closed bags.

Some of the items are resold in Humana Vintage clothing shops in Italy; others are donated to other countries, and worn-out fabrics are recycled or used as an energy source.

H&M collection scheme 

H&M has been running a scheme since 2013 that allows you to drop off used clothing in their stores.

The company says it accepts garments and textiles in any state of wear and from any brand; items in a good condition will be sold on, others recycled and used for their ‘Conscious Collection’, turned into cleaning rags, or shredded and used to make insulation materials.

Just ask to drop your bag of clothing off at one of the checkout tills in the H&M store nearest to you. You should receive €5 credit to use for future purchases.

It’s worth noting that the scheme has been criticised for encouraging consumers to continue participating in disposable fast fashion practices, so you may want to bear this in mind when considering whether to use your H&M store credit.

H&M accepts used garments and fabrics.

H&M accepts used garments and fabrics.

Municipal clothing bins

If none of the options above are available in your area, there’s always municipal clothing bins… but you’ll want to use these with caution.

These large, (usually) yellow containers can be found all over towns and cities throughout the country, and can be used to deposit clothing, shoes, accessories, and household fabrics.

In theory these clothes are then donated to the poor or sold second hand, with the proceeds going to charity.

However a series of investigations over the past few years have found that most of the profit in fact ends up being funnelled to organised crime syndicates, in particular the Camorra mafia.

In 2019, the president of Italy’s Ecomafia Commission told investigative journalists from the TV show Le Iene that the scheme generates around €200 million each year, with just one percent going to charity.

Books:

Il Libraccio

Not sure what to do with the books you no longer want?

Il Libraccio will not only buy them from you, but will even collect them free of charge.

To begin, you just need to enter your book’s ISBN code (an internationally applicable unique book identifier) to see whether they’re interested in buying.

If so, they’ll pick up your book and pay you by bank transfer, paypal or in site credit so you can buy other books from the site.

What can you do with your used books in Italy?

What can you do with your used books in Italy?

Acciobooks

If the sharing economy’s more your thing, consider the book-swapping platform Acciobooks.

Start by creating a profile and making a list of the books you no longer want, then search for books you do.

Contact the owner and if they’re interested in one of your books, you can agree to an exchange.

Once you’ve set up a trade, simply package and send your book in the post using the ‘Piego di libri’ shipping method, which is specifically designed for sending books (ask to use ‘piego di libri’ at the post office), and wait for yours to arrive.

Do you know of any other options for people wanting to give away used items in Italy? Let us know here.

DRIVING LICENCES

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Italian driving licence theory test?

The theory quiz is by far the most daunting part of Italy's driving test. We take a look at what the questions are about and what you’ll be asked to do on the day of the exam.

Published: 8 December 2022 12:21 CET
EXPLAINED: What's in the Italian driving licence theory test?

There are all sorts of reasons why people who’ve relocated to Italy may want to get an Italian driving licence, not least because of the potential lack of a reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence with an Italian one) between Rome and their country of origin. 

As things stand, people from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa are not allowed to swap their ‘original’ licence for an Italian one. 

And, while the Italian Highway Code states that non-EU nationals can freely drive in Italy on a foreign licence for up to one year from the moment they become Italian residents, drivers will be required to get an Italian licence at the end of that grace period. 

Unfortunately though, the Italian driving test isn’t exactly a piece of cake and that’s largely because the theory exam, which candidates must pass in order to progress to the practical test, requires quite a bit of technical knowledge and cannot be taken in English. 

So, for those who are considering getting an Italian licence and might, one day, be faced with the dreaded quiz, here’s what the theory test is about. 

For starters, once they have put in a request to take the theory exam, candidates have six months and a total of two attempts to pass it. 

Foreign nationals are generally advised to take the test through a driving school (autoscuola) as they will not only help you with all the relevant paperwork but will also provide you with the adequate training regarding the exam questions. 

That said, residents can also choose to take the test privately, which means that they’ll deal with their local licensing office (Ufficio di Motorizzazione Civile, which is roughly equivalent to the UK’s DVLA or the US DMV) directly and book their exam independently. 

Regardless of which path you choose to go down, the structure and procedures of the test are the same for all candidates. 

The theory exam consists of 30 questions of the true or false type and each candidate is given 20 minutes (that’s a little over half a minute for each question) to answer them. 

Italian police officers setting up a roadblock

The Italian theory test consists of 30 questions ranging from road signage to civil liability.

Only three mistakes are allowed, with any number of errors equal to or above four resulting in a failed attempt. 

The questions presented to candidates are randomly selected, which means that some sections of the Italian Driver’s Manual (Manuale di Teoria) might not figure in the test at all. 

That said, you should know that the exam questions generally refer to the following macro-subjects: 

  • Road signage
  • Driver’s duties
  • Speed limits and restrictions to circulation
  • Safe following distance
  • General rules on vehicles’ circulation
  • Right of way
  • Braking, stopping and pulling over
  • Rules on overtaking
  • Use of indicator lights and horns
  • Personal safety equipment
  • Driving licences, circulation documents and penalty system
  • Road accidents and proper response
  • Driving under the influence and first aid
  • Rules on civil liability and insurance
  • Pollution and respecting the environment
  • Basic knowledge of car parts and vehicle maintenance

So, what actually happens on the day of the exam?

Barring some rare exceptions, the theory exam will take place at your local licensing office. 

Prior to the test, examiners will ask you to produce a valid identity document and the copy of a medical certificate testifying to good mental and physical health. After these formalities, you’ll be asked to take a seat at your designated station. 

Please note that you won’t be allowed to take any electronic device nor any notepad to your station. 

Cars queueing before road stop

Candidates only have two shots at passing the Italian theory test.

Once at your station, you’ll find a pc with a touch screen, which is where you’ll be taking the exam. 

By law, all candidates are shown a brief video tutorial prior to the test. After that, it’s game on.

Candidates cannot ask their examiners any question during the course of the exam – this includes questions about words or expressions that one might not know. 

It’ll be possible for you to move freely from one question to the other (i.e. you don’t have to answer a question to progress to the next one) and change your answers. That said, you’d best keep an eye on the remaining time (this is usually shown in the bottom-right corner of the web page).

Once you have reviewed all of your answers and submitted the test, you will be automatically logged out of the exam page.

What happens after I take the test?

Results will be made available online the day following the exam. 

If you pass, you’ll get the ‘pink slip’ (or foglio rosa) and you’ll have 12 months and a total of three attempts to take the practical test.

If you fail, you’ll have to wait a month before you can have another go. Should you fail your second attempt, you’ll have to re-enrol and submit a new request to take the theory exam (this means paying all the relevant fees again).

