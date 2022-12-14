For members
How sick leave pay in Italy compares to other countries in Europe
Your right to paid time off when you’re unwell varies considerably from country to country. From how many days you can take to whether you’ll get your full salary and when you need a doctor’s note, here’s how the rules in Italy compare to elsewhere in Europe.
Published: 13 December 2022 17:02 CET
How many work permits will Italy grant in 2023?
The Italian government is drawing up plans to allocate next year's batch of work permits under the new 'decreto flussi'. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 5 December 2022 17:37 CET
