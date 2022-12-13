For members
PROPERTY
Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?
The Italian government is making changes to the popular ‘superbonus 110’ scheme from January 2023. Here's what this will mean for homeowners now completing - or starting - renovation work.
Published: 13 December 2022 13:32 CET
Could you still claim Italy's building 'superbonus' in 2023? Photo: Karli Drinkwater/The Local
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: Should you hire a renovation agency for your Italian home?
If you're renovating a home in Italy, will you need to pay a middleman to cut through the red tape and language barriers? Silvia Marchetti looks at the pros and cons.
Published: 1 December 2022 11:07 CET
