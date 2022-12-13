Read news from:
Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?

The Italian government is making changes to the popular ‘superbonus 110’ scheme from January 2023. Here's what this will mean for homeowners now completing - or starting - renovation work.

Published: 13 December 2022 13:32 CET
Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?
Could you still claim Italy's building 'superbonus' in 2023? Photo: Karli Drinkwater/The Local

In the two years since it was introduced, Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110 has given homeowners the chance to claim a tax deduction of up to 110 percent of the cost of renovation work. And it’s still going.

Some had expected Italy’s new government to scrap the superbonus altogether by the end of 2022, after funds were claimed in excess and problems with the credit transfer system caused major delays.

Italy’s current prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has also been outspoken in her criticism of the scheme, which was introduced under a previous government led by Giuseppe Conte.

But while the superbonus will remain in place for 2023, it is set to undergo some major changes.

Under plans recently outlined by the government, from January the maximum available rebate will drop from 110 to 90 percent, and the scheme will exclude many of those who were previously eligible to claim.

The government has outlined the proposed amendments under Italy’s incoming fourth financial aid decree (known as the ‘decreto aiuti quater’).

Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash

While these amendments are yet to receive final approval from parliament, they look all but certain to become law given the comfortable majority the new government enjoys in both houses.

Based on reports in Italian media, here are the details available so far of the changes to the superbonus expected from January 1st, 2023. 

What can homeowners claim in 2023?

Those renovating independent or single-family homes will be eligible for a rebate of up to a maximum of 110 percent on the cost of renovation works carried out until March 31st 2023 – as long as they can prove that at least 30 percent of the planned work had been completed by September 30th 2022. It isn’t yet clear exactly what type of evidence they will be asked to produce.

Those who started construction work in 2022 but did not reach the 30-percent completion status by September 30th, or can’t prove that they have done so, can still claim a rebate of up to 90 percent.

For renovation work on properties within apartment buildings or condominiums, a rebate of up to 110 percent will only be available to claimants who can certify the start date of the renovation works (Comunicazione di Inizio Lavori, CILA) by December 31st 2022.

The government extended the deadline, which was previously November 25th, after weeks of pressure from opposition forces and consumer groups.

For anyone who doesn’t present the CILA certificate by the December 31st deadline, the maximum available discount will drop to 90 percent of expenses in 2023. 

Note that, in all cases, the actual percentage homeowners can claim via the superbonus still depends on individual financial circumstances, with the maximum rebates only available to those paying the highest rates of tax.

Meanwhile, those who begin work on their property from January 1st, 2023 can also claim up to 90 percent – but there will be new, tighter criteria to meet which will mean many people will no longer be eligible to claim the superbonus at all.

From 2023, the bonus can only be claimed by the owner of the property undergoing renovation, and that property must be the owner’s first home (or abitazione principale).

Most importantly, the bonus will only be available to claimants with a household income not exceeding 15,000 euros in 2022.

While eligibility for most government incentives is based on a household’s ISEE number, the income of superbonus claimants will now be calculated through a new ‘family quotient’ (quoziente familiare) system.

The maximum amount that can be claimed will further drop in 2024 to 70 percent, and in 2025 to 65 percent, before the incentive is set to be withdrawn altogether.

The government is meanwhile still discussing further potential amendments to the decree which are aimed at fixing the stalled credit transfer system, according to reports. This issue has caused major delays to renovation works during 2022, as trade associations say some 50,000 construction companies are unable to access the bonus on behalf of clients.

Further information will become available once the decree covering these changes is converted into law.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more information on claiming Italy’s building bonuses, homeowners are advised to consult a qualified Italian building surveyor or independent financial advisor.

See more in our Italian property section.

PROPERTY: Should you hire a renovation agency for your Italian home?

If you're renovating a home in Italy, will you need to pay a middleman to cut through the red tape and language barriers? Silvia Marchetti looks at the pros and cons.

Published: 1 December 2022 11:07 CET
PROPERTY: Should you hire a renovation agency for your Italian home?

The idea of snapping up a cheap, crumbling house in a picturesque Italian village may sound appealing – but doing so always comes with tedious paperwork and the hassle of renovation.

For this reason, a growing number of professional agencies have sprung up in Italy to cater to foreign buyers snapping up cheap homes amid the property frenzy.

In many of the Italian towns selling one-euro or cheap homes, there are now ‘restyle experts’ and agencies that offer renovation services handling everything that could become a nightmare: from dealing with the paperwork and fiscal issues to finding a notary for the deed, contracting an architect, surveyor, a building team and the right suppliers for the furniture.

They also handle the sometimes tricky task of reactivating utilities in properties that have been abandoned for decades.

I’ve travelled to many of these villages and looked at this side of the business, too. Hiring these ‘middle people’ comes with pros and cons, though the positive aspects can certainly outweigh the negatives – provided you’re careful to pick the right professionals. 

These intermediaries are usually locals who have expertise in real estate and a good list of suppliers’ contacts. This allows them to deliver turnkey homes that were once just heaps of decaying rubble, sparing buyers time and money – particularly those living abroad, who then aren’t forced to fly over to Italy countless times a year to follow the work in progress.

I’ve met several buyers from abroad who purchased cheap homes sight unseen after merely looking at photos posted online by local authorities, but then had to book many expensive long-haul flights to hire the architect, get the paperwork done, and select the construction team (a few even got stuck here during Covid).

Thanks to their contacts the local agents can ensure fast-track renovations are completed within 2-4 months, which could prove very useful as the ‘superbonus’ frenzy in Italy has caused a builder shortage meaning many people renovating property now face long delays

Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Their all-inclusive commission usually starts at 5 percent of the total cost of a renovation, or at 2.500 euros per house independently from its cost and dimension. The fee also depends on the type of work being carried out, how tailored it is and whether there are any specific requirements, like installing an indoor elevator or having furniture pieces shipped from the mainland if it happens to be a Sicilian or Sardinian village. 

However, buyers must always be careful. It is highly recommended to make sure the local authorities know who these agents are and how reliable they are in delivering results.

Town halls can often suggest which local companies to contact, and this gives the renovation legitimacy in my view. In a small village, where everyone knows each other, when the town hall recommends an agency there’s always a certain degree of trust involved and agents know that their credibility is at stake (and also future commissions by more clients). 

Word of mouth among foreign buyers is a powerful tool; it can be positive or detrimental for the agency if a restyle isn’t done the right way, or with too many problems.

So it’s best to avoid agencies from another village, even if nearby, who come to you offering fast and super-cheap services, or local agencies that are not suggested by the mayor’s office. 

Then of course there can be other downsides, which largely depend on how ‘controlling’ and demanding the client is. 

For those not based in Italy full-time, the most important consideration is: how much can you trust these professionals to deliver what you expect, exactly how you want it, without having to be constantly on the ground? 

Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Language can be a major obstacle. There are technical building terms that prove difficult to translate, and if the local agency doesn’t have English-speaking renovation professionals with a track record in following foreign clients it’s best to look for an intermediary with a greater language proficiency. 

I remember meeting an American couple once who got lost in translation with a village agent for days, and had to hire a translator just to hire the intermediary.

It’s always useful to ask for a ‘preventivo’ (quote) with VAT indication, considering roughly how much inflation could make the final cost go up. Buyers should also sign a contract with the exact timeframe of the works and delivery date of the new home, including penalties if there are delays on the part of the agency. 

But, even when there is complete trust, I think it is impossible to fully restyle an old home from a distance, contacting intermediaries by phone, emails, messages or video calls only. 

Details are key and there’s always something that could be misinterpreted. Buyers based overseas should still follow-up the renovation phases personally, perhaps with one or two flights per year to check all is going well and up to schedule.

Asking to see the costs so far undertaken midway through the restyle is useful to make sure there are no hidden costs or unexpected third parties involved – like buying the most expensive furniture or marble floor when not requested, or hiring a carpenter to build artisan beds.

While there is really no such thing as a hassle-free renovation, these agencies can ease the pressure and do most of the burdensome work – but buyers’ supervision will always be needed.

Read more in The Local’s Italian property section.

