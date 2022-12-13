Will Italy extend current rules on UK driving licences this Christmas?

With just two weeks to go until the end of the year, many of The Local’s British readers in Italy have emailed recently to say they are now “highly concerned” and “desperate” for clarity on whether or not their UK driving licences will remain valid from January 2023.

Unless an agreement is reached or the current rules are extended, British driving licence holders living in Italy face the prospect of no longer being able to legally drive on Italian roads from December 31st, 2022.

If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance that you’re already familiar with the background of this Brexit consequence.

When Britain left the EU there was no reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence for an Italian one) in place, but UK licence holders resident in Italy were granted a grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This period was later extended to the current deadline of December 31st, 2022.

That extension came in a last-minute announcement from the British Embassy in Rome on Christmas Eve 2021 – less than a week before the rules were due to expire.

And with no sign of a reciprocal agreement being reached yet, Italy’s British residents are now hoping another extension to the current rules is on the way instead.

The Local contacted the British Embassy in Rome on Tuesday, December 13th, to request an update on the situation, but an embassy spokesperson referred us to an announcement made on social media almost two weeks earlier, saying there was no further news.

In the announcement, the embassy stated that “the UK and Italy have made very good progress in our negotiations towards a driving licence exchange agreement”, but also appeared to suggest that another last-minute extension to the current rules was a likely scenario.

“While negotiations continue and in case we cannot conclude them in time for an agreement to enter into force by 31 December 2022 (when current arrangements expire), we are working with the Italian Ministry of the Interior also to ensure the continuity of the existing regime,” the statement read.

“Similar to last year, our aim is to ensure that holders of UK driving licences resident in Italy before 31 December 2022 can continue to drive in Italy until the end of 2023, or until their licences can be exchanged under the new agreement, once it has entered into force.”

The British government continues to advise licence holders to sit their Italian driving test – while stressing that work continues on reaching a deal, which would make taking the test unnecessary.

Some of The Local’s readers have told us that they feel they have no option but to wait until the end of the year to decide whether they need to go to the trouble and expense of taking their driving test again, in Italian.

One reader in Veneto told us that doing so would be “prohibitively expensive” after he and his wife were quoted over 1,000 euros each for the exams and mandatory lessons which “we may not even need”. He pointed out that “we’d also be subject to Italy’s ‘new driver’ restrictions which would create new problems.”

In the absence of further announcements from the UK or Italian governments, Italy’s British residents can only hope they’ll be given an extension – or even a reciprocal deal – this Christmas.

The Local will continue to publish any news on the recognition of British driving licences in Italy. See the latest updates in our Brexit-related news section here.

