BREXIT

Will Italy extend current rules on UK driving licences this Christmas?

As uncertainty drags on, can UK driving licence holders in Italy expect another eleventh-hour extension to the grace period at the end of the year?

Published: 13 December 2022 17:00 CET
Will Italy extend current rules on UK driving licences this Christmas?
Italy's British residents are hoping for news on a possible extension to current rules allowing them to drive on Italian roads with a UK licence. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

With just two weeks to go until the end of the year, many of The Local’s British readers in Italy have emailed recently to say they are now “highly concerned” and “desperate” for clarity on whether or not their UK driving licences will remain valid from January 2023.

Unless an agreement is reached or the current rules are extended, British driving licence holders living in Italy face the prospect of no longer being able to legally drive on Italian roads from December 31st, 2022.

If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance that you’re already familiar with the background of this Brexit consequence.

When Britain left the EU there was no reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence for an Italian one) in place, but UK licence holders resident in Italy were granted a grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This period was later extended to the current deadline of December 31st, 2022.

That extension came in a last-minute announcement from the British Embassy in Rome on Christmas Eve 2021 – less than a week before the rules were due to expire.

And with no sign of a reciprocal agreement being reached yet, Italy’s British residents are now hoping another extension to the current rules is on the way instead.

The Local contacted the British Embassy in Rome on Tuesday, December 13th, to request an update on the situation, but an embassy spokesperson referred us to an announcement made on social media almost two weeks earlier, saying there was no further news.

In the announcement, the embassy stated that “the UK and Italy have made very good progress in our negotiations towards a driving licence exchange agreement”, but also appeared to suggest that another last-minute extension to the current rules was a likely scenario.

“While negotiations continue and in case we cannot conclude them in time for an agreement to enter into force by 31 December 2022 (when current arrangements expire), we are working with the Italian Ministry of the Interior also to ensure the continuity of the existing regime,” the statement read.

“Similar to last year, our aim is to ensure that holders of UK driving licences resident in Italy before 31 December 2022 can continue to drive in Italy until the end of 2023, or until their licences can be exchanged under the new agreement, once it has entered into force.”

Your questions answered:

The British government continues to advise licence holders to sit their Italian driving test – while stressing that work continues on reaching a deal, which would make taking the test unnecessary.

Some of The Local’s readers have told us that they feel they have no option but to wait until the end of the year to decide whether they need to go to the trouble and expense of taking their driving test again, in Italian.

One reader in Veneto told us that doing so would be “prohibitively expensive” after he and his wife were quoted over 1,000 euros each for the exams and mandatory lessons which “we may not even need”. He pointed out that “we’d also be subject to Italy’s ‘new driver’ restrictions which would create new problems.”

In the absence of further announcements from the UK or Italian governments, Italy’s British residents can only hope they’ll be given an extension – or even a reciprocal deal – this Christmas.

The Local will continue to publish any news on the recognition of British driving licences in Italy. See the latest updates in our Brexit-related news section here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

DRIVING LICENCES

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Italian driving licence theory test?

The theory quiz is by far the most daunting part of Italy's driving test. We take a look at what the questions are about and what you’ll be asked to do on the day of the exam.

Published: 8 December 2022 12:21 CET
EXPLAINED: What's in the Italian driving licence theory test?

There are all sorts of reasons why people who’ve relocated to Italy may want to get an Italian driving licence, not least because of the potential lack of a reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence with an Italian one) between Rome and their country of origin. 

As things stand, people from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa are not allowed to swap their ‘original’ licence for an Italian one. 

And, while the Italian Highway Code states that non-EU nationals can freely drive in Italy on a foreign licence for up to one year from the moment they become Italian residents, drivers will be required to get an Italian licence at the end of that grace period. 

Unfortunately though, the Italian driving test isn’t exactly a piece of cake and that’s largely because the theory exam, which candidates must pass in order to progress to the practical test, requires quite a bit of technical knowledge and cannot be taken in English. 

So, for those who are considering getting an Italian licence and might, one day, be faced with the dreaded quiz, here’s what the theory test is about. 

For starters, once they have put in a request to take the theory exam, candidates have six months and a total of two attempts to pass it. 

Foreign nationals are generally advised to take the test through a driving school (autoscuola) as they will not only help you with all the relevant paperwork but will also provide you with the adequate training regarding the exam questions. 

That said, residents can also choose to take the test privately, which means that they’ll deal with their local licensing office (Ufficio di Motorizzazione Civile, which is roughly equivalent to the UK’s DVLA or the US DMV) directly and book their exam independently. 

Regardless of which path you choose to go down, the structure and procedures of the test are the same for all candidates. 

The theory exam consists of 30 questions of the true or false type and each candidate is given 20 minutes (that’s a little over half a minute for each question) to answer them. 

Italian police officers setting up a roadblock

The Italian theory test consists of 30 questions ranging from road signage to civil liability. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Only three mistakes are allowed, with any number of errors equal to or above four resulting in a failed attempt. 

The questions presented to candidates are randomly selected, which means that some sections of the Italian Driver’s Manual (Manuale di Teoria) might not figure in the test at all. 

That said, you should know that the exam questions generally refer to the following macro-subjects: 

  • Road signage
  • Driver’s duties
  • Speed limits and restrictions to circulation
  • Safe following distance
  • General rules on vehicles’ circulation
  • Right of way
  • Braking, stopping and pulling over
  • Rules on overtaking
  • Use of indicator lights and horns
  • Personal safety equipment
  • Driving licences, circulation documents and penalty system
  • Road accidents and proper response
  • Driving under the influence and first aid
  • Rules on civil liability and insurance
  • Pollution and respecting the environment
  • Basic knowledge of car parts and vehicle maintenance

So, what actually happens on the day of the exam?

Barring some rare exceptions, the theory exam will take place at your local licensing office. 

Prior to the test, examiners will ask you to produce a valid identity document and the copy of a medical certificate testifying to good mental and physical health. After these formalities, you’ll be asked to take a seat at your designated station. 

Please note that you won’t be allowed to take any electronic device nor any notepad to your station. 

Cars queueing before road stop

Candidates only have two shots at passing the Italian theory test. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Once at your station, you’ll find a pc with a touch screen, which is where you’ll be taking the exam. 

By law, all candidates are shown a brief video tutorial prior to the test. After that, it’s game on.

Candidates cannot ask their examiners any question during the course of the exam – this includes questions about words or expressions that one might not know. 

It’ll be possible for you to move freely from one question to the other (i.e. you don’t have to answer a question to progress to the next one) and change your answers. That said, you’d best keep an eye on the remaining time (this is usually shown in the bottom-right corner of the web page).

Once you have reviewed all of your answers and submitted the test, you will be automatically logged out of the exam page.

What happens after I take the test?

Results will be made available online the day following the exam. 

If you pass, you’ll get the ‘pink slip’ (or foglio rosa) and you’ll have 12 months and a total of three attempts to take the practical test.

If you fail, you’ll have to wait a month before you can have another go. Should you fail your second attempt, you’ll have to re-enrol and submit a new request to take the theory exam (this means paying all the relevant fees again).

