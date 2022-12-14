Does Italy have any Covid rules in place for visitors?

After two years of Covid restrictions at Christmas and New Year in Italy, anyone returning for the festive season in 2023 will no doubt wonder whether there will be any rules to follow this time.

Last year visitors had to abide by strict protocols, including the use of the ‘green pass’ health certificate, while in 2020 Christmas travel was all but impossible with the country effectively under lockdown for much of the festive period.

There will be no such rules in place in 2023, and there are no travel restrictions, either.

There has been no indication that the new government intends to bring in tighter measures if Covid cases should surge over the Christmas period. At the time of writing, infection rates in Italy are high but falling slightly.

In fact, many expected Italy’s new government to scrap the remaining Covid-related rules altogether after taking power in October and announcing it would take a different line on managing the pandemic compared to previous administrations.

But some health measures do still remain in place – including, at least for now, a requirement for anyone who tests positive for Covid to isolate for up to 14 days.

Here are the main points to be aware of before you travel.

No travel restrictions

People who travelled to Italy last December were required to show proof of Covid vaccination, recent recovery from the virus or a negative molecular (PCR) or antigen test result in order to enter the country.

This rule expired on May 31st, which means that travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is no longer subject to any health requirements at all.

As for the requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF), that was also scrapped last May.

Face mask rules

The requirement to wear higher-grade FFP2 face masks on public transport ended in September.

Italy does still have a requirement to wear face masks in all healthcare settings, including hospitals and care homes, until the end of the year.

Passengers are no longer required by law to wear masks on Italy’s trains, though some people still choose to. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

So if you’re planning on visiting a relative or friend who’s currently staying in one of these facilities, you’ll have to wear a mask.

Anyone refusing to comply with these face mask rules can still face fines ranging from a minimum of €400 to a maximum of €1000.

You may also notice that it’s not uncommon to see Italians choosing to wear masks in busy shops, on public transport, and in other settings where it is no longer a legal requirement.

Quarantine rules

Italy still requires anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in the country to self-isolate, with the minimum isolation period currently standing at five days.

In order to exit quarantine, the infected person must be symptomless for at least two days, and must test negative to a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test at the end of that period.

Testing should be carried out at a registered pharmacy or testing centre as the results of home tests are not seen as valid for this purpose.

Anyone who continues to test positive is legally required to remain in isolation until they get a negative test result. However, the maximum length of the self-isolation period has now been cut to 14 days, down from 21.

Italy’s Covid rules apply equally to everyone in the country, regardless of whether they are an Italian resident or tourist.

However, according to reports in Italian media, the government may relax these rules before Christmas: it is reportedly considering cutting the isolation period to five or seven days.

Read more about getting a Covid test while in Italy in a separate article here.

For more information about Italy’s Covid health regulations, see the health ministry’s website.