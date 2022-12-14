Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

EU approves Italy’s 2023 budget despite tax evasion concerns

The European Commission broadly approved Italy's 2023 draft budget on Wednesday, while criticising the government's progress on tax reform and raising concerns about its plans for cash payments.

Published: 14 December 2022 17:42 CET
The EU Commission broadly approved Italy's draft budget on Wednesday.
The EU Commission broadly approved Italy's draft budget on Wednesday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

In particular, the Commission criticised Rome’s controversial push to increase the limit for cash payments, saying it was contrary to efforts to fight tax evasion, but ultimately passed the budget despite its reservations.

“Overall, the Commission is of the opinion that the Draft Budgetary Plan for Italy is in line with the fiscal guidance” provided by Brussels in July, the commission wrote in its opinion.

READ ALSO: Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the opinion a “positive assessment that validates the government’s good work”.

The commission cited new measures that will increase the deficit, but noted that the bulk were aimed at temporarily mitigating the effects of inflation on households and businesses.

Still, it warned, any extension of these measures, or new ones to come, would contribute to “an increase in the projected government deficit and debt in 2023”.

The macroeconomic assumptions underpinning the budget were “plausible” for both this year and next, it added.

READ ALSO: What will Italy’s new budget law mean for you?

But Brussels said Rome had not yet made progress on tax reform, with a bill to reduce taxes on labour and increase efficiency in the tax system still to be approved by Parliament.

It also criticised the government’s proposed increase in the ceiling in cash payments in shops and businesses from 2,000 to 5,000 euros; the ability for merchants to refuse card payments under 60 euros; and a tax amnesty scheme for liabilities under 1,000 euros.

It noted that it had previously recommended that Italy fight tax evasion by strengthening e-payments and limiting the thresholds for cash payments.

READ ALSO: Why people in Italy might have to carry more cash from now on

The Bank of Italy has also criticised cash payments as aiding tax evasion, which costs Italy about 100 billion euros per year.

The draft budget, which puts aside more than 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in inflation-fighting measures for households and companies, must be approved by parliament before the end of the year.

Before coming to power in September, Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party had promised sweeping tax cuts and more funds for pensioners and families, sparking concerns about the impact on Italy’s already colossal debt.

But Meloni, who has sought to present herself as a responsible leader at a time of global economic uncertainty, presented a budget experts said was broadly in line with that of the previous government under Mario Draghi.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Italy’s Berlusconi under fire for promising Monza players ‘busload of hookers’

Italian senator and Monza football club owner Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday promised players a "busload" of prostitutes if they win upcoming Serie A matches, drawing fierce criticism from female MPs.

Published: 14 December 2022 17:32 CET
Italy's Berlusconi under fire for promising Monza players 'busload of hookers'

Speaking at a Christmas dinner on Tuesday night in front of sponsors and a players’ delegation, scandal-plagued former Italian prime minister Berlusconi said that he wanted to give his players “extra encouragement” ahead of the second half of the Serie A season which begins on January 4th.

“I told them that coming up we have Juventus, Milan, etc. and that if they manage to beat one of those great teams I’ll send a busload of whores to the dressing room,” Berlusconi said in a speech which was greeted with laughter in the room and later widely shared on social media.

The 86-year-old tycoon was recently re-elected as a senator in the Italian parliament after a nine-year absence due to a tax fraud conviction.

On Wednesday, Five Star Movement Emma Pavanelli asked in parliament what Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first woman prime minister and an ally of Berlusconi, thought of “those shameful words”.

READ ALSO: Italian prosecutors seek six-year jail term for Berlusconi in ‘Ruby ter’ trial

Former president of the parliament’s lower house and current MP Laura Boldrini blasted “vulgar sexism passed off as banter”.

“Obscene comments, made even more despicable by the fact they were uttered by a senator of the republic and a party leader,” Boldrini said on Twitter.

Daniela Sbrollini, a female senator from the centrist Italia Viva party, called it the “usual misogynist language from Berlusconi: a joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless”.

Berlusconi is still widely associated in Italy and abroad with the ‘Rubygate’ sex parties he organised with young women, some of which were found to be minors.

He was acquitted of underage prostitution charges but remains on trial for witness tampering in that case.

Berlusconi bought Monza football club in 2018 for a reported three millions euros.

Monza declined to comment on Berlusconi’s speech when contacted by AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS