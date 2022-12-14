Read news from:
SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Italy’s Berlusconi under fire for promising Monza players ‘busload of hookers’

Italian senator and Monza football club owner Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday promised players a "busload" of prostitutes if they win upcoming Serie A matches, drawing fierce criticism from female MPs.

Published: 14 December 2022 17:32 CET
Silvio Berlusconi made the "misogynistic" and "vulgar" comments at a dinner held by the football club he owns, Monza. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Speaking at a Christmas dinner on Tuesday night in front of sponsors and a players’ delegation, scandal-plagued former Italian prime minister Berlusconi said that he wanted to give his players “extra encouragement” ahead of the second half of the Serie A season which begins on January 4th.

“I told them that coming up we have Juventus, Milan, etc. and that if they manage to beat one of those great teams I’ll send a busload of whores to the dressing room,” Berlusconi said in a speech which was greeted with laughter in the room and later widely shared on social media.

The 86-year-old tycoon was recently re-elected as a senator in the Italian parliament after a nine-year absence due to a tax fraud conviction.

On Wednesday, Five Star Movement Emma Pavanelli asked in parliament what Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first woman prime minister and an ally of Berlusconi, thought of “those shameful words”.

Former president of the parliament’s lower house and current MP Laura Boldrini blasted “vulgar sexism passed off as banter”.

“Obscene comments, made even more despicable by the fact they were uttered by a senator of the republic and a party leader,” Boldrini said on Twitter.

Daniela Sbrollini, a female senator from the centrist Italia Viva party, called it the “usual misogynist language from Berlusconi: a joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless”.

Berlusconi is still widely associated in Italy and abroad with the ‘Rubygate’ sex parties he organised with young women, some of which were found to be minors.

He was acquitted of underage prostitution charges but remains on trial for witness tampering in that case.

Berlusconi bought Monza football club in 2018 for a reported three millions euros.

Monza declined to comment on Berlusconi’s speech when contacted by AFP.

POLITICS

Italy’s government to continue sending weapons to Ukraine in 2023

Italy's new government issued a decree on Thursday to continue sending weapons to Ukraine through 2023, continuing the previous administration's policy of support to Kyiv.

Published: 2 December 2022 09:21 CET
The decree extends to December 31, 2023 an existing authorisation for “the transfer of military means, materials and equipment to the government authorities of Ukraine,” according to a government statement.

Since taking office in October, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly voiced her support for Kyiv while underlying the importance of the Atlantic alliance.

In her first speech to parliament, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party pledged to “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine.”

Her predecessor Mario Draghi was a staunch supporter of Kyiv, but the issue of sending arms to Ukraine split the biggest party in parliament during his coalition government, the Five Star Movement.

That friction led to the early elections that brought Meloni to power.

Parliament now has 60 days to vote the decree into law.

Despite Meloni’s efforts to reassure her Western allies of Italy’s support for the EU’s and NATO’s Ukraine strategy, including sanctions on Russia, the close ties to Russia of her two coalition partners have come under scrutiny.

Both Matteo Salvini of the League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi, who leads Forza Italia, have long enjoyed warm relations with Russia.

In October, an audio tape of Berlusconi was leaked to the media in which the former premier described how he had received a birthday present of vodka from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the tape, he also expressed concerns about sending weapons and cash to Kyiv and appeared to blame the war on Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Berlusconi later issued a statement saying his personal position on Ukraine “does not deviate” from that of Italy and the EU.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Salvini, too, has come under fire for his relations with Moscow, including a report that he dined with Russia’s ambassador to Rome just days after that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Salvini, who has criticised EU sanctions as ineffective, has long admired Putin, even wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the Russian leader’s face.

