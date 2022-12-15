For members
WORKING IN ITALY
‘Tredicesima’: What is the 13th salary in Italy and how is it calculated?
At this time of year, many Italian employees are awaiting their 13th or even 14th salary instalment. How does this work - and who gets it?
Published: 14 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 13:24 CET
Italian employees can count on an extra paycheck this month to cover festive spending. File photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
CRIME
REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates
From robbery and vehicle theft to cyber fraud and blackmail, where are you most likely to be a victim of crime in Italy? Here are the country’s latest crime figures.
Published: 15 December 2022 12:55 CET
