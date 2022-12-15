Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays this year

When it comes to imaginative Christmas decorations, Italy is second to none. Here are some of our top picks for this year's most captivating exhibits.

Published: 15 December 2022 17:33 CET
Italy is renowned for its Christmas displays.
A previous edition of the Luci d'Artista exhibition in Salerno. Italy is renowned for its Christmas displays. Photo by MARIO LAPORTA / AFP.

Running from the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8th to Epiphany on January 6th, Christmas is a big deal in Italy.

You can always count on the country pulling out all the stops when it comes to Christmas decorations, with each town putting its own unique spin on seasonal displays.

Whether it’s spellbinding light shows, fantastical exhibits, or imaginative presepe nativity scenes, you’re sure to find something to delight and surprise you.

Here are some of the most enchanting Christmas decorations in Italy this year.

Magical light installations

Every year Salerno’s Luci d’Artista light installation wows visitors from all over Italy and beyond. Expect sparkling trees, a blanket of bright blue stars, golden tendrils of lights suspended over the streets and even an illuminated unicorn.

If you’re anywhere near the often-overlooked Italian region of Molise, the Magia di Luci displays lighting up the town of Larino are well worth a visit, and this year there’s also an ice skating rink.

Rome’s botanical gardens are hosting the first edition of the (ticketed) Incanto di Luci exhibition featuring, among other things, a ‘stairway to the moon’.

And the northern city of Turin has its own Luci d’Artista light display, not to mention the beloved fairytale nativity scene designed by artist Emanuele Luzzati that’s been a feature of the holidays since 1997.

Giant Christmas lights

The illuminated nativity scene in Manarola in the Cinque Terre takes up 4km of hillside and features 300 life-size figures requiring more than 8km of electric cables.

Every year the exhibition is inaugurated with a torchlight procession followed by a fireworks display that attracts travellers from all around Italy.

Meanwhile Gubbio in Umbria boasts the ‘largest Christmas tree in the world’, with its fir made of lights covering the length of an entire hillside.

The tree, now in its 42nd year, is 650m high and is made up of more than 550 energy efficient LED lights.

Mesmerising light projections

Lake Como’s Città dei Balocchi (‘Toytown’) light projections enchant spectators with moving images cast onto the facades of historic buildings and churches.

This year’s Città dei Balocchi has moved from Como itself to the lakeside town of Cernobbio and its parks of Villa Erba and Villa Bernasconi.

An ice rink, a ferris wheel, a VR ride and a train are some of the features of this year’s 29th edition of the event.

Not to be outdone, the city of Arezzo in Tuscany has its own light projections that draw crowds, along with a Christmas market with stallholders hailing from Germany, Austria and South Tyrol.

A ‘giant’ nativity scene

The Presepe Gigante di Marchetto (‘Giant nativity scene of Marchetto’) in Piedmont was founded in 1980, though by 2012 it had started attracting more visitors than could fit and so relocated to neighbouring Mosso, which hosts the exhibit today.

The scene features over 150 life-size statues of villagers in traditional clothing spread all over the village; visitors can follow a trail that ultimately leads to a stable where they’ll find the traditional nativity characters.

The exhibit was inspired by the idea of allowing children (and adults) to wander around a life-size diorama and imagine themselves as characters in the set. Admission is free and open from 10am to 10pm until January 8th.

Presepi on (and in) the water

The floating nativity scene in Cesenatico, an Adriatic port town in Emilia Romagna, is best seen after sunset.

That’s when the 50 figurines bobbing up and down on the sail boats in the canal are illuminated and come to life.

The same holds true for the underwater nativity scene in Laveno Mombello on Lago Maggiore, which only becomes fully visible when lit up at night.

The lagoon around Burano, the colourful Venetian island known for its lace, also becomes populated around Christmas with nativity figures mounted on stilts hovering just above the water’s surface.

And in Comacchio in Emilia Romagna, floating presepi can be spied under the bridges crossing the town’s canals.

‘Living’ presepi

You’ll find presepi viventi or ‘living nativity scenes’ in towns throughout Italy, with local volunteers dressing up and performing the key nativity roles.

Perhaps one of the most impressive of these is the annual presepe vivente in the Piedmont village of Dogliani Castello.

From 8.30pm on the nights of December 23rd and 24th, around 350 villagers dress up in first century garb and play the parts of blacksmiths, carpenters, shepherds and innkeepers.

Street lighting is shut off and replaced with torches, and Mary and Joseph walk through the streets asking for a place to stay, leading a procession.

Another impressive presepe vivente is that of Matera’s, the distinctive cave town that has been used as a shooting location for many a film depicting ancient Jerusalem or Bethlehem.

Scale model nativities

If you prefer your nativity scenes child-sized, the presepe in Cavallermaggiore, Piedmont might be the one for you.

This set stretches over 300sqm and features a combination of figurines from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, ranging from about 30-50cm in height.

It’s also mechanised, with the intricately-formed characters performing tasks like spinning wool and washing clothes; visitors can wonder in and around the set to admire the moving figures up close.

And if you’re in Naples over the Christmas period, you’ll want to make sure you check out San Gregorio Armeno, a street specialising in nativity sets as well as figurines of politicians and celebrities. It’s open year-round, but particularly comes alive over the winter holidays.

 

CHRISTMAS

What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays

Spending the Christmas holidays in Rome this year? Here are some of the best things the city has to offer.

Published: 14 December 2022 12:57 CET
What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays

Rome is a popular Christmas destination among international tourists, and with good reason.

But before we get started on all the fun things to see and do (and eat), it’s worth setting expectations if it’s your first winter holiday in the Eternal City.

You won’t find a snowclad winter wonderland. While it does very occasionally snow in Rome, it’s an extremely rare event that in any case doesn’t tend to occur before January.

Daytime temperatures in December hover around 10-14C and rarely dip below freezing; expect grey clouds and possible rain, but not frost.

You won’t find amazing Christmas markets; while Rome does have a few, they’re nothing to rival those of northern Europe. They’re fairly small, and you won’t find much in the way of Christmas treats or mulled wine at most of them.

You also probably won’t find a Christmas fair you love. The ones in Rome tend to have a fairly high entry price, and customers often report being underwhelmed in online reviews.

With those caveats out of the way, here’s what you can look forward to when spending Christmas in Rome.

Botanical gardens light display

If you’re seeking some Christmas charm, look no further than the colourful light show in Rome’s botanical gardens in the central Trastevere district.

The Incanto di luci (‘enchantment of lights’) display runs from 5.30pm-9.30pm on Wednesday-Sunday until January 8th.

Features include a ‘cathedral of lights’ and a ‘stairway to the moon’; the trail is 1.5km long and takes an estimated 90 minutes to complete.

Tickets are selling out fast, so those interested should book soon to avoid missing out.

Water lily lights at the Incanto di luci Botanical gardens lights display.
Water lily lights at the Incanto di luci Botanical gardens lights display.

Open-air Christmas decorations

To enjoy some of the most beautiful Christmas displays in Rome, you don’t need to pay a centesimo.

The presepe (nativity scene) in St Peter’s square is life-sized; this year’s scene has been carved entirely out of sustainable wood from nursery trees grown in the northern Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

Outside St. Peter’s you’ll also find the fifth edition of the Vatican’s ‘100 presepi’ exhibition, which sees 100 nativity scenes from around the world displayed among the piazza’s colonnades.

The Vatican’s Christmas tree is one of the city’s most impressive; there’s also one in Piazza Venezia, whose lights this year are powered by solar panels, and in nearby Campidoglio, which is pedal-powered by a bicycle.

The 2021 presepe nativity display at the Vatican.
The 2021 nativity scene and Christmas tree at St. Peters. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

To stroll under a tunnel of Christmas lights, walk from Piazza Venezia down the Via del Corso or Via dei Condotti, Rome’s major intersecting shopping streets, towards the Spanish Steps.

And if you want to see the world’s oldest presepe, head to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica; the nativity scene displayed year-round here dates back to the 13th century, when it was commissioned by Pope Nicholas IV.

Ice-skating

Rome’s temperatures rarely reach freezing in the winter, but that doesn’t mean ice fans won’t find an opportunity to get their skates on.

The Foro Italico ice park, located between the Olympic stadium and Ponte Milvio, opens for the first time this year and runs till January 8th.

Piazza Re di Roma in the San Giovanni/Tuscolana neighbourhood will also host a skating rink until January 8th, surrounded by Christmas-themed exhibits.

Those buying tickets to ‘Christmas World’, the Christmas fair in the sprawling Villa Borghese park by Piazza del Popolo, will find a rink there.

One of the most traditionally scenic spots is ‘Grinzing Village’ right by Castel Sant’Angelo. Unfortunately this one doesn’t seem to been opening this year, but check back in future for its return.

Rome's Castel Sant'Angelo by the River Tiber has in previous years served as the backdrop for an ice-skating rink.
Rome’s Castel Sant’Angelo by the River Tiber has in previous years served as the backdrop for an ice-skating rink. Photo by Rainhard Wiesinger on Unsplash

Mass at St. Peters or the pantheon

A major draw for many people visiting Rome over Christmas is the opportunity to attend mass at the Vatican and hear the pope speak.

However attending a papal mass at Christmas requires significant advance planning.

While tickets are free, you’ll still need to book them several months ahead by downloading and submitting a request form. While it seems in the past the Vatican would only receive completed forms via fax, the current version of the form says email or post are also acceptable.

You’ll then need to go to the Vatican prefettura a few days before the service to find out if you made the cut and if so, collect your tickets.

The ‘midnight’ mass service actually starts around 9pm on Christmas Eve, with doors opening around 7.30pm and attendees encouraged to arrive before then to get good seats.

Those who didn’t get tickets can watch the mass on one of the giant screens set up outside St. Peters.

Tens of thousands gather on Christmas Day each year for the pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Tens of thousands gather on Christmas Day each year for the pope’s Urbi et Orbi blessing. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Alternatively, you can go to St. Peter’s Square at 12pm on Christmas Day to hear the pope deliver his Urbi et Orbi address from the balcony; no tickets are required, though expect the piazza to be very crowded.

You can also attend an actual midnight mass on Christmas Eve at the Pantheon, starting around 11.55pm. This requires no tickets or advance booking, but you’ll want to arrive by at least 11pm to secure a place.

Christmas food and drinks

Despite having more or less invented the drink millennia ago, Rome isn’t really big on mulled wine (vin brulè, ‘burnt wine’ in Italian) – you tend to have to go further north for that.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find, but it’s more something you’ll stumble upon very occasionally than something you can expect to find readily available in bars or Christmas markets.

What Rome does have plenty of is castagne – chestnuts – roasted on large metal plates and served in paper cones. These are the perfect way to keep warm while wandering the city’s streets.

A street seller prepares roasted chestnuts in a touristic part of Rome. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP.

And despite the lack of mulled wine, Rome’s many enoteca wine bars are ideal places to duck in to when you need a little refreshment.

At this time of year you’re likely to find them invitingly decked out with Christmas lights, and many provide street heaters if you want to sit outside.

Panettone, Italy’s candied fruit and raisin-studded brioche Christmas cake, will be on offer in most bakeries, and you’ll find torrone toasted nut nougat in shops and market stalls.

If you’re looking to eat at a restaurant on Christmas day, you’re likely to be served traditional seasonal dishes such as tortellini in brodo followed by roast lamb or other meat and panettone or its sister cake pandoro for dessert.

The Fork has a list of restaurants open on Christmas day and New Year’s Eve – expect to pay over the odds to eat out on one of these days. 

Do you have any other recommendations for things to do in Rome this Christmas? Let us know in the comment section below.

