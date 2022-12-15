For members
CRIME
REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates
From robbery and vehicle theft to cyber fraud and blackmail, where are you most likely to be a victim of crime in Italy? Here are the country’s latest crime figures.
Published: 15 December 2022 12:55 CET
Milan is the Italian city with the highest crime rate overall, but the most common offences vary around the country. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
WORKING IN ITALY
‘Tredicesima’: What is the 13th salary in Italy and how is it calculated?
At this time of year, some Italian employees are awaiting their 13th or even 14th salary instalment. How does this work - and who gets it?
Published: 14 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 13:24 CET
Most employees in Switzerland receive the 13th salary. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
