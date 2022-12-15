Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CRIME

REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates

From robbery and vehicle theft to cyber fraud and blackmail, where are you most likely to be a victim of crime in Italy? Here are the country’s latest crime figures.

Published: 15 December 2022 12:55 CET
Police officers in Milan's Piazza Duomo
Milan is the Italian city with the highest crime rate overall, but the most common offences vary around the country. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

While Italy is among the safest countries in the world – it ranked 32nd out of 163 in the latest Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace – crime is a concern in many parts of the boot, especially in big cities. 

Milan is by far the Italian city with the highest crime rate, according to data from Italy’s Department of Public Security collated in a report by financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Altogether, as many as 193,700 crimes were reported in the city in 2021 – that’s nearly 6,000 reported crimes for every 100,000 residents. 

But while Milan takes the unenviable title of Italy’s ‘crime capital’, things aren’t much better in other major cities as Turin (3rd overall), Bologna (4th), Rome (5th), Florence (7th) and Naples (10th) all figure in the top 10. 

Italy's crime map in 2021

Milan is Italy’s ‘crime capital’, followed by Rimini and Turin. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

The top of the table is completed by smaller and, perhaps, slightly unassuming Italian cities, namely Rimini (2nd), Imperia (6th), Prato (8th) and Livorno (9th).

That said, while the overall crime rate ranking shows us Italy’s crime hotspots, it doesn’t provide any insight into the types of offences committed, which is why it is worth looking into single-offence rankings. 

For instance, Milan, Rimini and Rome are the top Italian cities when it comes to theft-related offences, with all three locations registering well over 2,000 reported thefts per 100,000 residents in 2021. 

Crime card for Rome, Italy

Italy’s capital city, Rome, has the fifth-highest crime rate in the country. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

But while these cities remain the country’s overall theft capitals, other Italian cities seem to have their own ‘theft specialisation’. 

For example, Ravenna ranks first for home burglaries, while Naples and Barletta are first for motorcycle and car thefts respectively. 

As for other types of offences, the northern city of Trieste is first for sexual violence (as many as 25 reported crimes per 100,000 residents) and attempted murder, whereas Gorizia is the worst Italian city when it comes to cyber fraud and online scams. 

Finally, Biella ranks first for blackmail and extortion, while La Spezia is Italy’s ‘drug-dealing capital’.

Trieste's crime card, Italy

Trieste is the worst Italian city in terms of sexual violence offences. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

Il Sole 24 Ore’s report however shows that Italy registered far fewer crimes in 2021 than it did in 2019, especially in big cities.

Notably, in Florence and Venice the number of reported crimes was down by 24.6 and 17.8 percent respectively.

It should be pointed out, however, how the presence of Covid-related social restrictions throughout the first half of 2021 likely contributed in some measure to the overall drop in reported crime. 

It’s also worth noting that, in spite of such measures, some smaller Italian provinces still experienced significantly negative trends, with Piacenza, Isernia and Rieti all registering higher crime rates compared to 2019.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN ITALY

‘Tredicesima’: What is the 13th salary in Italy and how is it calculated?

At this time of year, some Italian employees are awaiting their 13th or even 14th salary instalment. How does this work - and who gets it?

Published: 14 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 13:24 CET
Swiss cash bills seen up close
Most employees in Switzerland receive the 13th salary. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Many people who move to Italy are surprised to find that employees of Italian companies are paid 13 times a year instead of 12.

As December payday approaches, almost 34 million people in Italy are looking forward to getting double their usual salary thanks to the tredicesima, or ‘thirteenth’.

While people from Anglophone countries like the US and UK are unlikely to be familiar with the concept of getting paid a double salary in December, similar systems exist in some other European countries, including Switzerland.

Here are a couple of things to know about the tredicesima.

Who gets a 13th salary and when?

This payment is due to all workers in both the public and private sector with an employment contract, either fixed-term or open-ended. Pensioners also get a 13th payment in December.

This means the self-employed, including freelancers and contractors, do not get a 13th payment.

READ ALSO: Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy?

Thirteenth salaries are fully paid by the employer, while the payment for pensioners comes via the state social security agency, INPS.

There is no fixed date for receiving the payment, but it generally comes before December 20th. The exact terms and conditions will depend on the company and the sector you’re employed in.

For those working in public administration, the tredicesima is set to be paid along with the December salary.

The 13th salary is not a bonus

It might sound like Italian employers are handing out generous end-of-year bonuses, and it is in fact sometimes referred to as a gratifica natalizia, or Christmas bonus.

And while it is no doubt helpful (and very pleasant) to get a lump sum at the end of the year, technically the tredicesima is not an extra perk but an expectation and a compulsory part of all employment contracts.

It is believed to have begun as an optional Christmas bonus, but in 1937 it became a requirement under Italian law for certain types of employers, eg. factory owners, to give all manual workers a 13th payment in December. The rule was then extended to cover all employees.

How is it calculated?

There’s no one standard way of calculating this payment under Italian employment law. It depends on the individual collective labour agreements made between industry groups and trade unions in each sector.

Generally, it’s a fixed sum equal to one-twelfth of the salary received during the year, without taking into account any overtime or bonuses.

READ ALSO: How sick leave pay in Italy compares to other countries in Europe

Deductions may be made from the payment due to absences which affected the salary amount, though it is not affected by, for example, certified sickness absence or parental leave.

Why not just pay 12 salaries?

The idea behind this system is that the 13th instalment paid out in December (in effect, two months’ salary at once) will help pay for Christmas expenses and other end-of-year bills.

But some companies and sectors do pay higher monthly wages (in 12 installments) instead. Individual employees can also request to be paid this way, even if 13 payments is standard practise in their sector.

Millions of people in Italy will get an extra salary payment in December to help pay for Christmas shopping and other end-of-year costs. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

And some employees even get a quattordicesima, or 14th payment, usually paid in June to help cover the cost of a lengthy Italian summer break – though this is more unusual and, unlike the 13th, it’s not a legal requirement for employees in any sector.

A 14th salary instalment is a perk which is usually only available to high earners on particularly good employment contracts or those with gold-plated pensions.

What about bonuses?

Bonuses are independent of the 13th payment and depend on the sector and the employer.

Italian law doesn’t contain any requirement that employers provide a bonus, which may consist of money, shares, stock options in the company, or other perks. 

This is perhaps not surprising when you consider that Italy doesn’t even have a national minimum wage law.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s crazy’: What to expect when you work for an Italian company

But, mainly due to the strong influence of Italy’s trade unions, there are strict but varying rules on pay, conditions, and the terms and conditions set out in employment contracts in each sector.

If you’re unsure what your Italian employment contract contains or are concerned that it may not comply with Italian employment law, speak to a trade union body representing your sector or an independent legal advisor.

SHOW COMMENTS