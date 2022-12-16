For members
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: Why buyers need to watch out for Italy’s conservation rules
Old Italian homes featuring frescoes, loggias or ancient cellars are appealing, but such buildings are often protected by Italy’s cultural heritage authority - meaning lots of red tape for owners, as Silvia Marchetti explains.
Published: 16 December 2022 14:59 CET
Picinisco's historic center. Photo: Silvia Marchetti
For members
PROPERTY
Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?
The Italian government is making changes to the popular ‘superbonus 110’ scheme from January 2023. Here's what this will mean for homeowners now completing - or starting - renovation work.
Published: 13 December 2022 13:32 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments