Austria
PROPERTY

PROPERTY: Why buyers need to watch out for Italy’s conservation rules

Old Italian homes featuring frescoes, loggias or ancient cellars are appealing, but such buildings are often protected by Italy’s cultural heritage authority - meaning lots of red tape for owners, as Silvia Marchetti explains.

Published: 16 December 2022 14:59 CET
PROPERTY: Why buyers need to watch out for Italy's conservation rules
Picinisco's historic center. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

Italy is dotted with gorgeous hilltop villages full of centuries-old homes for sale complete with characteristic features. But many people don’t realise that these buildings, even if they’re abandoned or decaying, often fall under restrictions (vincoli) enforced by Italy’s ‘art authorities’, known as the sovraintendenza belle arti.

Due to the artistic and historic value of these buildings, they’re considered a part of the national heritage. This is usually because they date back to medieval and Renaissance times, or because they feature frescoed walls, emblazoned vaults or entrance portals with coats of arms. 

Italy has the most UNESCO-listed cities in the world, and here these vincoli are even more binding. Many buildings in Rome have entrance portals sculpted by Renaissance masters which are ‘off-limits’ even if they’re in need of repair. 

It is a widespread way of protecting Italy’s heritage, and yet awareness of the risks buyers face if their property happens to be ‘supervised’ are often hidden, and are especially unknown to foreigners.

In almost every old rural village there are private houses and palazzos with ancient loggias, decorated ceilings and lavish stone columns, and even simple former farmers’ dwellings with ancient cellars, over which the art authorities have the final say on renovation work, even small upgrades like adding an extra room or pulling down a wall.

Giovanna Rosetta Fraire was forced to give up her dream of buying a portion of a two-floor 1700s building in the village of Civita Castellana, in Lazio, because it needed upgrades but the frescoed walls, ceilings, decorated fireplaces and elegant entrance were ‘vincolati’ (under restrictions).

“It was a historic building with an artistic value. The peeling façade needed a makeover but it was still the original color dating back centuries so we couldn’t paint over it,” she explains.

“The rusty wrought-iron balconies were made in the 18th century while the location was in the heart of the historical center, right in front of the Gothic cathedral, so any change to the building would have affected the scenery, too.”

Fraire only found out about these rules by chance, just before signing the purchase deed, thanks to a tip from a local resident.

According to Italian law, fixes to similar buildings of value need to be coordinated and approved by the sovrintendenza, which seldom allows any changes to the exterior and only minimal ones inside crumbled rooms, for instance those struck by an earthquake.

Usually the structure of a ‘vincolata’ building cannot be modified at all: walls cannot be pulled down, nor a room expanded or divided in two.

And when old homes are embedded within the fortified medieval walls or share a wall with a castle or fortress it is even more complicated. 

Civita Castellana. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

Cesidio Diciacca bought a former abbot’s lodgings dating from the 1700s, embedded within the rampart in the village of Picinisco, north of Naples, 

He contacted the local belle arti before restyling it to find out whether there were any restrictions, which is always the best thing to do. Unearthing an updated map of your property from the catasto (land registry) is also useful. 

“The belle arti stopped all external changes as we are in the centro storico,” he says. “The only external fix allowed was to remove the top level of the guard tower which was ugly and out of place, and we had issues also placing solar panels. 

“The whole of the centro storico of Picinisco and neighboring hill towns are protected in some way which is both good and bad as it prevents necessary work of modernisation.”

It should be a matter of striking the right balance between preservation and valorization of old properties, but this is rarely the case in Italy when art authorities are involved. 

Cesidio Diciacca’s house in Picinisco. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

Giovanna Rossi owns a tiny dwelling in the picturesque Tuscan village of Pitigliano, where old homes are cropped on a high plateau and carved from the tuff rock. 

Like most other villages in the area, Pitigliano has Etruscan roots and many dwellings come with pagan caves considered by authorities to be monuments of anthropological interest, a bit like Matera’s.

“I have this stunning underground canteen accessible from my kitchen but cannot change it in any way to make it habitable, it’s a pity. I just show it to friends and keep wine bottles in it,” she says. 

Even private gardens and patches of land, set within or close to ’archaic’ protected parks where Etruscan or Ancient Roman tombs and ruins have been unearthed, have archaeological vincoli and cannot be modified without the necessary green lights.

These are ‘vincolati’ by authorities unless there are specific geological permits which allow the construction of a swimming pool, a gazebo or tiny cottage, following land surveys proving the spot is clear of historic finds. 

That’s without mentioning that when a Roman sarcophagus or column pops out buried in your backyard, you must tell the belle arti at once or face fines, and potential seizure. 

Other European countries have similar rules, like Historic England’s listed buildings, but these seem to create restrictions to a lesser degree compared to Italy’s huge and sometimes cumbersome heritage.

PROPERTY

Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?

The Italian government is making changes to the popular ‘superbonus 110’ scheme from January 2023. Here's what this will mean for homeowners now completing - or starting - renovation work.

Published: 13 December 2022 13:32 CET
Who can claim Italy’s building superbonus in 2023?

In the two years since it was introduced, Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110 has given homeowners the chance to claim a tax deduction of up to 110 percent of the cost of renovation work. And it’s still going.

Some had expected Italy’s new government to scrap the superbonus altogether by the end of 2022, after funds were claimed in excess and problems with the credit transfer system caused major delays.

Italy’s current prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has also been outspoken in her criticism of the scheme, which was introduced under a previous government led by Giuseppe Conte.

But while the superbonus will remain in place for 2023, it is set to undergo some major changes.

Under plans recently outlined by the government, from January the maximum available rebate will drop from 110 to 90 percent, and the scheme will exclude many of those who were previously eligible to claim.

The government has outlined the proposed amendments under Italy’s incoming fourth financial aid decree (known as the ‘decreto aiuti quater’).

Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash

While these amendments are yet to receive final approval from parliament, they look all but certain to become law given the comfortable majority the new government enjoys in both houses.

Based on reports in Italian media, here are the details available so far of the changes to the superbonus expected from January 1st, 2023. 

What can homeowners claim in 2023?

Those renovating independent or single-family homes will be eligible for a rebate of up to a maximum of 110 percent on the cost of renovation works carried out until March 31st 2023 – as long as they can prove that at least 30 percent of the planned work had been completed by September 30th 2022. It isn’t yet clear exactly what type of evidence they will be asked to produce.

Those who started construction work in 2022 but did not reach the 30-percent completion status by September 30th, or can’t prove that they have done so, can still claim a rebate of up to 90 percent.

For renovation work on properties within apartment buildings or condominiums, a rebate of up to 110 percent will only be available to claimants who can certify the start date of the renovation works (Comunicazione di Inizio Lavori, CILA) by December 31st 2022.

The government extended the deadline, which was previously November 25th, after weeks of pressure from opposition forces and consumer groups.

For anyone who doesn’t present the CILA certificate by the December 31st deadline, the maximum available discount will drop to 90 percent of expenses in 2023. 

Note that, in all cases, the actual percentage homeowners can claim via the superbonus still depends on individual financial circumstances, with the maximum rebates only available to those paying the highest rates of tax.

Meanwhile, those who begin work on their property from January 1st, 2023 can also claim up to 90 percent – but there will be new, tighter criteria to meet which will mean many people will no longer be eligible to claim the superbonus at all.

From 2023, the bonus can only be claimed by the owner of the property undergoing renovation, and that property must be the owner’s first home (or abitazione principale).

Most importantly, the bonus will only be available to claimants with a household income not exceeding 15,000 euros in 2022.

While eligibility for most government incentives is based on a household’s ISEE number, the income of superbonus claimants will now be calculated through a new ‘family quotient’ (quoziente familiare) system.

The maximum amount that can be claimed will further drop in 2024 to 70 percent, and in 2025 to 65 percent, before the incentive is set to be withdrawn altogether.

The government is meanwhile still discussing further potential amendments to the decree which are aimed at fixing the stalled credit transfer system, according to reports. This issue has caused major delays to renovation works during 2022, as trade associations say some 50,000 construction companies are unable to access the bonus on behalf of clients.

Further information will become available once the decree covering these changes is converted into law.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more information on claiming Italy’s building bonuses, homeowners are advised to consult a qualified Italian building surveyor or independent financial advisor.

See more in our Italian property section.

