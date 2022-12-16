For members
FLORENCE
What are the best Florence neighbourhoods for international residents?
Whether you're moving to Florence for the first time or are looking for a new place in the city, here are the five best 'quartieri' to call home.
Published: 16 December 2022 16:54 CET
Florence is the third-most popular Italian destination for native English speakers after Rome and Milan. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
MILAN
What are the best Milan neighbourhoods for international residents?
Whether you're moving to Milan for the first time or are looking for a new neighbourhood to live in, here are the five best 'quartieri' for foreign nationals.
Published: 8 December 2022 17:29 CET
