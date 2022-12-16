For members
What Italy’s digital TV switchover means for you
All Italian TV channels will be switched to HD by December 21st. Here's what that means and how to check if your TV set or decoder is compatible.
Published: 16 December 2022 12:23 CET
All Italian TV channels will be switched to HD on December 21st and not all TV sets will support the new system. Photo by PJ Gal-Szabo via Unsplash
Reader question: Where can I donate used clothes and books in Italy?
If you come from a country with charity shops or thrift stores on every corner, it can be hard to figure out what to do with your used items in Italy. Here's where to start.
Published: 12 December 2022 16:12 CET
