Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Italy abandons plan to let shops refuse card payments in budget U-turn

Italy's new government has scrapped plans to allow merchants to refuse card payments on amounts under 60 euros, following pressure from the European Union.

Published: 19 December 2022 14:21 CET
Italy abandons plan to let shops refuse card payments in budget U-turn
A growing number of Italian cafes and shops take card payments today, but rules proposed by the new government risked reversing the trend. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti confirmed the U-turn on card payments as he set out amendments to the 2023 budget late on Sunday.

The plan to allow merchants to refuse payment by card for smaller amounts had been among the new hard-right government’s first priorities, announced shortly after it came to power along with a plan to allow bigger cash-only transactions.

READ ALSO: EU approves Italy’s 2023 budget despite tax evasion concerns

The European Commission criticised the government’s moves to boost the use of cash, saying these changes would jeapordise efforts to fight tax evasion, despite last week approving the general direction of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s first budget

The government had proposed merchants be allowed to refuse card payments for transactions worth less than 60 euros without incurring penalties, alongside measures to raise the maximum for cash payments in shops from 2,000 to 5,000 euros.

Meloni was widely criticised for claiming that raising the cash payment limit would “help the poor”.

The plan to raise the ceiling on cash payments will go ahead, though the government had inititally proposed a limit of 10,000 euros.

Italy’s cash ceiling has gradually been lowered over the past three decades, although it rose to a high of 12,500 euros under two governments of then-premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is also part of Meloni’s coalition.

The European Commission had previously recommended that Italy fight tax evasion by strengthening e-payments and limiting the thresholds for cash payments.

An increasing number of Italy’s smaller shops, cafes and restaurants now accept card payments after years of government initiatives aimed at encouraging electronic payment.

Defenders of the current government’s stance cite high card-payment fees for shopkeepers and the preference among the elderly for cash.

READ ALSO: Italy rated ‘worst in Europe’ for internet and paying without cash

Commission on card payments in Italy reportedly ranges from 0.4 percent to 4.5 percent, depending on the payment system used.

Italians used cash for 82 percent of transactions versus the 73 percent eurozone average, according to a 2020 study by the European Central Bank.

But the Bank of Italy has also criticised cash payments as aiding tax evasion, which costs Italy about 100 billion euros per year.

The application of sanctions on merchants who refused card payments was one of the goals agreed under an EU post-pandemic recovery plan, from which Italy stands to receive almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans by 2026.

Another measure criticised by Brussels, a tax amnesty on debts of up to 1,000 euros from the period 2000 to 2015, has been postponed for three months under the latest budget draft.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

EU approves Italy’s 2023 budget despite tax evasion concerns

The European Commission broadly approved Italy's 2023 draft budget on Wednesday, while criticising the government's progress on tax reform and raising concerns about its plans for cash payments.

Published: 14 December 2022 17:42 CET
EU approves Italy's 2023 budget despite tax evasion concerns

In particular, the Commission criticised Rome’s controversial push to increase the limit for cash payments, saying it was contrary to efforts to fight tax evasion, but ultimately passed the budget despite its reservations.

“Overall, the Commission is of the opinion that the Draft Budgetary Plan for Italy is in line with the fiscal guidance” provided by Brussels in July, the commission wrote in its opinion.

READ ALSO: Italian government seeks to raise cash payment limit ‘to help the poor’

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the opinion a “positive assessment that validates the government’s good work”.

The commission cited new measures that will increase the deficit, but noted that the bulk were aimed at temporarily mitigating the effects of inflation on households and businesses.

Still, it warned, any extension of these measures, or new ones to come, would contribute to “an increase in the projected government deficit and debt in 2023”.

The macroeconomic assumptions underpinning the budget were “plausible” for both this year and next, it added.

READ ALSO: What will Italy’s new budget law mean for you?

But Brussels said Rome had not yet made progress on tax reform, with a bill to reduce taxes on labour and increase efficiency in the tax system still to be approved by Parliament.

It also criticised the government’s proposed increase in the ceiling in cash payments in shops and businesses from 2,000 to 5,000 euros; the ability for merchants to refuse card payments under 60 euros; and a tax amnesty scheme for liabilities under 1,000 euros.

It noted that it had previously recommended that Italy fight tax evasion by strengthening e-payments and limiting the thresholds for cash payments.

READ ALSO: Why people in Italy might have to carry more cash from now on

The Bank of Italy has also criticised cash payments as aiding tax evasion, which costs Italy about 100 billion euros per year.

The draft budget, which puts aside more than 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in inflation-fighting measures for households and companies, must be approved by parliament before the end of the year.

Before coming to power in September, Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party had promised sweeping tax cuts and more funds for pensioners and families, sparking concerns about the impact on Italy’s already colossal debt.

But Meloni, who has sought to present herself as a responsible leader at a time of global economic uncertainty, presented a budget experts said was broadly in line with that of the previous government under Mario Draghi.

SHOW COMMENTS