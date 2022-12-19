Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

How Italy plans to scrap remaining Covid rules by New Year

The Italian government has laid out plans to relax the country's remaining Covid restrictions in a decree set to be approved between Christmas and New Year.

Published: 19 December 2022 12:39 CET
A new decree proposes lifting Italy's Covid restrictions in hospitals.
Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

A decree containing the latest amendments to Italy’s Covid-19 containment measures is awaiting final approval from the lower house of parliament by New Year’s Eve, after it was voted through by the Senate on Wednesday.

While Italy has relatively few health measures still in place, almost all of the remaining rules are expected to be scrapped under the amendments.

One key change is the removal of the requirement to test negative to exit quarantine following the mandatory five-day isolation period for those infected.

The decree text did not state what the rules would be for patients who continue to experience symptoms after the five days are over. Clarification is expected from the health ministry at a later date.

At the moment, those who continue to test positive after the five day mark must continue to self-isolate for up to two weeks, regardless of whether they are symptomatic.

The decree would also end the requirement for all visitors to hospitals and care homes to display a ‘green pass’ health certificate proving vaccination against Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

Under the new rules, people who have come into contact with someone who tested positive could cut their period of ‘self-surveillance’ – during which they are not required to quarantine, but should wear a FFP2 mask in public and avoid gatherings and crowds – from ten to five days.

The requirement was due to expire on December 31st, but in the past such rules have typically been extended or renewed before the deadline.

The proposed amendments are expected to be passed easily in the lower house, where the government enjoys a comfortable majority.

The amendments also include the suspension of fines for those who have refused to comply with the country’s vaccine mandates.

Teachers, law enforcement officers and over-50s in Italy, all of whom were at one point required by law to get vaccinated against Covid, may not be required to pay the €100 fines currently being levied if the decree is passed.

The changes to the Covid rules were included in the text of the government’s controversial ‘anti-rave decree’.

The bill provides for prison sentences of between three and six years or €10,000 fines for organisers of unauthorised gatherings of more than 50 people that authorites deem a threat to public safety, order or health.

Ostensibly a public health measure aimed at preventing what the government calls “illegal raves”, human rights organisations warned the decree could be used to clamp down on protests and criminalise free expression.

COVID-19 RULES

Does Italy have any Covid rules in place for visitors?

If you’re planning a trip to Italy this December, you may be wondering if there are any health restrictions to be aware of. Here’s a quick look at what you should know.

Published: 14 December 2022 16:28 CET
Updated: 18 December 2022 07:30 CET
Does Italy have any Covid rules in place for visitors?

After two years of Covid restrictions at Christmas and New Year in Italy, anyone returning for the festive season in 2023 will no doubt wonder whether there will be any rules to follow this time.

Last year visitors had to abide by strict protocols, including the use of the ‘green pass’ health certificate, while in 2020 Christmas travel was all but impossible with the country effectively under lockdown for much of the festive period.

There will be no such rules in place in 2023, and there are no travel restrictions, either.

There has been no indication that the new government intends to bring in tighter measures if Covid cases should surge over the Christmas period. At the time of writing, infection rates in Italy are high but falling slightly.

In fact, many expected Italy’s new government to scrap the remaining Covid-related rules altogether after taking power in October and announcing it would take a different line on managing the pandemic compared to previous administrations.

But some health measures do still remain in place – including, at least for now, a requirement for anyone who tests positive for Covid to isolate for up to 14 days.

Here are the main points to be aware of before you travel.

No travel restrictions

People who travelled to Italy last December were required to show proof of Covid vaccination, recent recovery from the virus or a negative molecular (PCR) or antigen test result in order to enter the country.

This rule expired on May 31st, which means that travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is no longer subject to any health requirements at all.

As for the requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF), that was also scrapped last May.

Face mask rules

The requirement to wear higher-grade FFP2 face masks on public transport ended in September.

Italy does still have a requirement to wear face masks in all healthcare settings, including hospitals and care homes, until the end of the year.

Passengers are no longer required by law to wear masks on Italy’s trains, though some people still choose to. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

So if you’re planning on visiting a relative or friend who’s currently staying in one of these facilities, you’ll have to wear a mask. 

Anyone refusing to comply with these face mask rules can still face fines ranging from a minimum of €400 to a maximum of €1000.

You may also notice that it’s not uncommon to see Italians choosing to wear masks in busy shops, on public transport, and in other settings where it is no longer a legal requirement.

Quarantine rules 

Italy still requires anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in the country to self-isolate, with the minimum isolation period currently standing at five days.

In order to exit quarantine, the infected person must be symptomless for at least two days, and must test negative to a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test at the end of that period.

Testing should be carried out at a registered pharmacy or testing centre as the results of home tests are not seen as valid for this purpose.

Anyone who continues to test positive is legally required to remain in isolation until they get a negative test result. However, the maximum length of the self-isolation period has now been cut to 14 days, down from 21.

Italy’s Covid rules apply equally to everyone in the country, regardless of whether they are an Italian resident or tourist.

However, according to reports in Italian media, the government may relax these rules before Christmas: it is reportedly considering cutting the isolation period to five or seven days.

Read more about getting a Covid test while in Italy in a separate article here.

For more information about Italy’s Covid health regulations, see the health ministry’s website.

