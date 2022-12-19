On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Pompeii moonlit walk – Those lucky enough to be near the Pompeii Archeological Park on Monday evening will have the opportunity to explore the site via a guided moonlight walk.

The tour will run in slots from 8pm to 11pm, and feature sound installations and video and photo exhibits projected on to the ancient city’s basilica.

Admission is €5, with space for up to 1,500 people over the course of the evening.

Tuesday

TV switchover – Italian TV is set to undergo a major change on Tuesday – one that could make some residents reconsider their last-minute Christmas gifts.

On December 20th, Italian TV will make the switch from the old coding system, known as MPEG-2, to the new-generation MPEG-4.

This means that, from Wednesday, December 21st, SD (standard definition) channels will no longer be available in Italy as they’ll be replaced by their HD (high definition) counterparts.

While most new-generation TVs and decoders are already compatible with the MPEG-4 system and therefore with any given HD channel, some residents will need to invest in a new TV or decoder. Find out more here.

READ ALSO: What Italy’s digital TV switchover means for you

Wednesday

Winter solstice – The winter solstice (solstizio d’inverno) will fall on December 21st.

The winter solstice, which is when the Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted the furthest away from the Sun, marks the official beginning of the astronomical winter (December 21st-March 20th).

It’ll also be the shortest day of the year: people in Italy will only get between 8.5 and 9.5 hours of daylight, depending on location.

READ ALSO: Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022

Wednesday, December 21st will be the shortest day of the year. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Thursday

Child gift appeal – The non-profit organisation Fondazione Somaschi is launching an appeal to grant the Christmas wishes of the 200 disadvantaged children and young people housed in its communities.

Those wanting to grant these wishes can go the Foundation’s website and personally purchase the gift of their choice here – it will then be delivered directly to the facility hosting the child who asked for it.

Friday

Final day of charity shop – The Milan Red Cross’s pop up Christmas charity shop in Via Rivoli 4, Brera, runs until Friday, December 23rd, allowing you to donate to a good cause while doing your Christmas shopping.

All proceeds go towards supporting the association’s activities and projects for those in need.

Friday is also the last day of the City of Rome’s Piazza in Festa (Party in the Piazza) multi-day event featuring concerts, shows and street artists livening up public squares across the city.

Entertainment on this day will be put on from 4-7pm in Parco Via Vanni, Largo Ludovico Quaroni, and Giardino Fernanda Gattinoni.

Saturday

Christmas Eve – Italians will be enjoying a traditional fish dinner and the religious heading to midnight mass on the day before Christmas.

Those in Rome will have the chance to attend mass at (or directly outside) the Vatican, or even go to the pantheon, which is still a functioning church to this day.

READ ALSO: What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays

Those in Rome this Christmas will have the opportunity to hear the pope speak in person. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Sunday

Christmas Day – Everyone will be hunkering down and enjoying a large Christmas dinner likely to feature tortellini in brodo, ravioli, lasagne or some other pasta dish, lamb or other meat, and of course panettone or pandoro.

READ ALSO: The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

Those who didn’t get the chance to attend a papal midnight mass at the Vatican will have the opportunity to hear the pope speak from his balcony at midday, delivering the biannual Urbi et Orbi blessing.

If you pass other people on a Christmas day walk you’ll want to wish them Auguri di buon Natale! (Happy Christmas!) or simply Auguri!