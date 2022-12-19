For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From moonlight walks to charity drives, here's what's happening in Italy this week.
Published: 19 December 2022 10:15 CET
Rome's 2022 Christmas Tree in Piazza Venezia is powered by two large photovoltaic panels installed at its base. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From winter weather to transport strikes: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.
Published: 12 December 2022 10:00 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments