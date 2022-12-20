For members
CHRISTMAS
Is Italy’s public transport running over Christmas and New Year?
If you're spending key dates over Christmas and New Year in Italy, can you expect to find trains and other transport services operating? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 20 December 2022 10:41 CET
What public transport services can you expect to find in Italy over the holidays? Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.
For members
CHRISTMAS
Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022
When it comes to imaginative Christmas decorations, Italy is second to none. Here are some of our top picks for this year's most captivating exhibits.
Published: 15 December 2022 17:33 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments