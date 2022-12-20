Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

Is Italy’s public transport running over Christmas and New Year?

If you're spending key dates over Christmas and New Year in Italy, can you expect to find trains and other transport services operating? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:41 CET
A nun walks past a bus at a public transport station on January 31, 2017 at Piazza Venezia in Rome. Public transport system (Atac) has a bad reputation in Rome where users are complaigning about delays and frequency of the buses.
What public transport services can you expect to find in Italy over the holidays? Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Question: My family are spending the holidays in Italy, and we’re wondering what sort of public transport services will be in place. I know we should expect a reduced timetable, but will some services still be up and running?

At any time of year, the quality and frequency of public transport services in Italy varies significantly between rural and urban areas, as well as between cities.

Areas that are usually poorly served by just the occasional bus could have an even more reduced service over the holidays – and you may well not be able to find out the revised schedule in advance.

That said, parts of the country that already have relatively robust public transport networks tend to keep them fairly active over the Christmas period.

Even on Christmas day itself, you’ll find the tens of high speed and regional trains that provide daily connections between major Italian cities and small towns running pretty much on a standard timetable.

Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Local public transport services are somewhat reduced, but don’t shut down entirely, as they do in some parts of the world.

In Rome, all bus, tram and metro services should run as normal on Christmas Eve until 9pm, with night buses kicking in from 11pm; as well as from 8:30am-1pm and 4.30pm-9pm on Christmas day.

On New Year’s Eve, buses and trams are scheduled to run until 9pm and the metro until 2.30am, with a few dedicated bus lines in place to take people to and from metro stops.

In Naples, it’s currently hoped that bus, metro and funicular services will run throughout the day on December 25th and January 1st, with the metro and funicular staying open until 2am on both dates – subject to operator Anm reaching an agreement with workers.

While Italy has been hit with a series of transport strikes over the past few months, there’s not much chance of major strike action being announced over Christmas.

That’s because Italian law bans unions from organising strikes which could impact the air travel sector – so general strikes and transport sector strikes are out – on certain busy travel dates (known as periodi di franchigia, or ‘exemption periods’). These include December 18th to January 7th, as well as much of August.

Some cities haven’t yet released their holiday timetables, but previous years give an indication of what you can expect.

In Milan last year, buses were operational from 7am-7.30pm on Christmas day, with night buses cancelled on the nights of 24th-25th and 25th-26th. New Year’s Eve operated on a Saturday timetable, with night buses running as normal.

Tram in Milan's city centre.

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Bus services in Florence last year ran on a reduced holiday schedule until 1pm on Christmas day, on a normal timetable until 9pm on New Year’s Eve, and operated on a holiday timetable on December 26th and January 1st, 2nd and 6th.

The city’s trams ran on a slightly reduced schedule (every 10 minutes instead of every 5-6 at peak times) on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and New Year’s Eve, but ran until 2am on the three days.

If you’re in Rome over the Christmas period this year, you’re in luck: the city council are expanding the public transport services and have offered several free transport days for the month of December. 

On December 24th, all public transport around the city will be free.

And until January 8th, three new bus lines providing shuttle services from city car parks to the centre – ‘Free 1’, ‘Free 2’ and the 100 service – will also be free.

The move is part of an initiative by mayor Roberto Gualtieri to reduce traffic in the city centre over the busiest parts of the season.

CHRISTMAS

Where to see Italy’s most magical Christmas displays in 2022

When it comes to imaginative Christmas decorations, Italy is second to none. Here are some of our top picks for this year's most captivating exhibits.

Published: 15 December 2022 17:33 CET
Where to see Italy's most magical Christmas displays in 2022

Unofficially running from the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8th to Epiphany on January 6th, Christmas is a big deal in Italy.

You can always count on the country pulling out all the stops when it comes to Christmas decorations, with each town putting its own unique spin on seasonal displays.

Whether it’s spellbinding light shows, fantastical exhibits, or imaginative presepe nativity scenes, you’re sure to find something to delight and surprise you.

Here are some of the places you’ll find Italy’s most enchanting Christmas decorations this year.

Magical light installations

Every year Salerno’s Luci d’Artista light installation wows visitors from all over Italy and beyond. Expect sparkling trees, a blanket of bright blue stars, golden tendrils of lights suspended over the streets and even an illuminated unicorn.

If you’re anywhere near the often-overlooked Italian region of Molise, the Magia di Luci displays lighting up the town of Larino are well worth a visit, and this year there’s also an ice skating rink.

Rome’s botanical gardens are hosting the first edition of the (ticketed) Incanto di Luci exhibition featuring, among other things, a ‘stairway to the moon’.

And the northern city of Turin has its own Luci d’Artista light display, not to mention the beloved fairytale nativity scene designed by artist Emanuele Luzzati that’s been a feature of the holidays since 1997.

Giant Christmas lights

The illuminated nativity scene in Manarola in the Cinque Terre takes up 4km of hillside and features 300 life-size figures requiring more than 8km of electric cables.

Every year the exhibition is inaugurated with a torchlight procession followed by a fireworks display that attracts travellers from all around Italy.

Meanwhile Gubbio in Umbria boasts the ‘largest Christmas tree in the world’, with its fir made of lights covering the length of an entire hillside.

The tree, now in its 42nd year, is 650m high and is made up of more than 550 energy efficient LED lights.

Mesmerising light projections

Lake Como’s Città dei Balocchi (‘Toytown’) light projections enchant spectators with moving images cast onto the facades of historic buildings and churches.

This year’s Città dei Balocchi has moved from Como itself to the lakeside town of Cernobbio and its parks of Villa Erba and Villa Bernasconi.

An ice rink, a ferris wheel, a VR ride and a train are some of the features of this year’s 29th edition of the event.

Not to be outdone, the city of Arezzo in Tuscany has its own light projections that draw crowds, along with a Christmas market with stallholders hailing from Germany, Austria and South Tyrol.

A ‘giant’ nativity scene

The Presepe Gigante di Marchetto (‘Giant nativity scene of Marchetto’) in Piedmont was founded in 1980, though by 2012 it had started attracting more visitors than could fit and so relocated to neighbouring Mosso, which hosts the exhibit today.

The scene features over 150 life-size statues of villagers in traditional clothing spread all over the village; visitors can follow a trail that ultimately leads to a stable where they’ll find the traditional nativity characters.

The exhibit was inspired by the idea of allowing children (and adults) to wander around a life-size diorama and imagine themselves as characters in the set. Admission is free and open from 10am to 10pm until January 8th.

Presepi on (and in) the water

The floating nativity scene in Cesenatico, an Adriatic port town in Emilia Romagna, is best seen after sunset.

That’s when the 50 figurines bobbing up and down on the sail boats in the canal are illuminated and come to life.

The same holds true for the underwater nativity scene in Laveno Mombello on Lago Maggiore, which only becomes fully visible when lit up at night.

The lagoon around Burano, the colourful Venetian island known for its lace, also becomes populated around Christmas with nativity figures mounted on stilts hovering just above the water’s surface.

And in Comacchio in Emilia Romagna, floating presepi can be spied under the bridges crossing the town’s canals.

‘Living’ presepi

You’ll find presepi viventi or ‘living nativity scenes’ in towns throughout Italy, with local volunteers dressing up and performing the key nativity roles.

Perhaps one of the most impressive of these is the annual presepe vivente in the Piedmont village of Dogliani Castello.

From 8.30pm on the nights of December 23rd and 24th, around 350 villagers dress up in first century garb and play the parts of blacksmiths, carpenters, shepherds and innkeepers.

Street lighting is shut off and replaced with torches, and Mary and Joseph walk through the streets asking for a place to stay, leading a procession.

Another impressive presepe vivente is that of Matera’s, the distinctive cave town that has been used as a shooting location for many a film depicting ancient Jerusalem or Bethlehem.

Scale model nativities

If you prefer your nativity scenes child-sized, the presepe in Cavallermaggiore, Piedmont might be the one for you.

This set stretches over 300sqm and features a combination of figurines from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, ranging from about 30-50cm in height.

It’s also mechanised, with the intricately-formed characters performing tasks like spinning wool and washing clothes; visitors can wonder in and around the set to admire the moving figures up close.

And if you’re in Naples over the Christmas period, you’ll want to make sure you check out San Gregorio Armeno, a street specialising in nativity sets as well as figurines of politicians and celebrities. It’s open year-round, but particularly comes alive over the winter holidays.

 

