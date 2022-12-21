TRAVEL: Where to go for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Italy

From the mountains of the north to the beaches of the south, the range of potential New Year’s Eve destinations in Italy is as vast and varied as its landscapes.

But where you’ll most enjoy ringing in the new year of course depends on what kind of celebration you’re looking for.

You might be seeking a fairytale atmosphere, or be more interested in soaking up art and culture; or perhaps you just want to party into the early hours with thousands of strangers.

Whatever your interests, there’s bound to be a part of the country with just the right end-of-year festivities for you.

Here are our suggestions some of Italy’s best New Year’s Eve destinations this year, depending on what your priorities are:

For romance

What could be a more romantic New Year’s Eve destination than Italy’s floating city, Venice.

The splendid firework display put on by the Serenissima every year is reflected in the lagoon’s waters; Piazza San Marco and Riva degli Schiavoni are two of the best spots for cuddling up and seeing the action.

As Shakespeare’s chosen setting for Romeo and Juliet, Verona is of course the city of romance, with various villas putting on sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinners.

There’s an evening concert at the Teatro Filarmonico, and free live music in the main square of Piazza Bra, which lights up with fireworks at midnight.

And Rome never fails to enchant couples seeking a bit of magic, with its main streets strung with Christmas lights that remain up until early January.

The Rome Restarts 2023 concert will take place by the Fori Imperiali, against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

For seasonal charm

To embrace some winter cosiness, you’ll want to head up into Italy’s mountains.

Trentino Alto Adige, which borders Austria, has been named as the most popular destination for Italians travelling this winter, with the snow-capped Dolomites providing an unmatched backdrop to festive activities.

In particular, Trento and Bolzano and the ski destinations of Merano and Andalo draw visitors from across the country, with Bolzano putting on a New Year’s Eve concert and fireworks display in Piazza Walther.

Winter sports fans will be able to take advantage of the snow, while less athletic types can bathe in natural hot springs and pay a visit some of Italy’s best Christmas markets, which will remain open until Epiphany on January 6th.

Heading west, Courmayeur and Aosta in Valle d’Aosta on Italy’s border with France are also popular New Year destinations.

The former is particularly prized for its position at the foot of Mont Blanc, while the latter this year will host a concert by musician Erik Bionaz at Teatro Giacosa, followed by a laser show in Piazza Chanoux.

For events and culture

Milan won’t be hosting its usual free concert in Piazza Duomo this year as the city council needs to cut back – but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty going on.

The La Scala opera house will be putting on a performance of The Nutcracker on the evenings of the 30th and 31st, Alice Underground, an adaption of Lewis Carroll’s books, will be running at Teatro Elfo Puccini, and Nuye, an acrobatic display, at Teatro Carcano; the latter two will end with a midnight toast on the 31st.

The Magazzini Generali is hosting a Skyfall-themed New Year’s Eve party, and the exhibition space Art Mall will also be celebrating into the early hours.

Often considered Italy’s cultural capital, Florence is hosting open air music concerts throughout the city this New Year’s as opposed to one big event.

While the programme is yet to be fully confirmed, there’s expected to be an acrobatics and dance show in Piazza della Signoria, Soul, Jazz and RnB in Piazza San Lorenzo, gospel in Piazza San Lorenzo or Piazza Duomo, and classical music in Piazza Santa Maria Novella or Loggia dei Lanzi, all starting around 10pm.

There’s also a New Year’s Eve gala at Tuscany Hall, the comedy Uomo e galantuomo at Teatro Pergola, and the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at Teatro Verdi, among other events.

For raucous festivities

Naples always goes big for New Year’s, with the entire city erupting in celebration.

Fireworks are set off throughout residential neighbourhoods, sometimes at street level – so if you’re of a more nervous disposition you may want to enjoy the sight from the relative safety of a balcony or roof terrace.

This year the city is putting on a three-day events programme from December 29th-31st that will feature a range of installations, exhibitions, concerts and performances.

These include a show paying tribute to the beloved Neapolitan singer Pino Daniele at Galleria Umberto, street artists and musical performances on the waterfront followed by a concert by the rapper Rkomi, and a midday New Year’s Eve concert by the Nuova Scarlatti Youth Orchestra in the Palavesuvio stadium.

The traditional New Year’s Eve concert will take place on Piazza del Plebiscito; at 2am there will be a 20 minute fireworks display at Castel dell’Ovo, and on the Lungomare waterfront there will be music and dancing until dawn.