TRAVEL: Where to go for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Italy
From a romantic fireworks display over Venice's lagoon to wild partying in Naples, there's a New Year's celebration for everyone in Italy. Here are our top picks.
Published: 21 December 2022 12:17 CET
People cheer in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum as fireworks explode to celebrate the new year on January 1, 2015. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.
TRAVEL: Italy’s most popular Christmas holiday destinations in 2022
With tourism back in full swing this winter holiday season, which parts of Italy will be welcoming the biggest crowds?
Published: 19 December 2022 16:13 CET
