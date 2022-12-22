Read news from:
‘Like the Wild West’: Outrage in Italy over plan to hunt wild boars in cities

Animal rights groups protested on Wednesday after Italian lawmakers approved a plan to extend hunting to urban areas in a bid to 'control' the wild boars roaming cities such as Rome.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:02 CET
Italian lawmakers plan to allow hunting in cities as they say wild boar pose a risk to motorists. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The budget committee of parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment put forward by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party to the 2023 budget, which will put it to a parliament-wide vote before the end of the year.

The amendment allows the killing of wild animals for reasons of road safety in protected areas, even in cities, with wild boars that pass the necessary sanitary tests allowed to be eaten, according to media reports.

WATCH: Videos of wild boars ‘invading’ Rome streets go viral in Italy

Brothers of Italy insisted it was not about hunting but “control”, saying wild boars grazing in public spaces were dangerous to citizens and motorists, and also warning of the risk of spreading swine flu.

Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti estimates there are more than two million wild boars in Italy, and has warned for years that their increasing numbers in the countryside have caused deadly road accidents and damage to crops.

Meanwhile, in Rome, overflowing rubbish bins are known to attract the families of boars who emerge from parkland surrounding the city.

“The only way to contain their expansion is culling,” said Brothers of Italy lawmaker Marta Farolfi.

However, animal rights groups have strongly opposed the measure, saying it could put EU protected species such as wolves at risk.

“The scandalous approval of the wild hunting amendment ushers in a new season of massacres,” said Massimo Vitturi, from the LAV animal rights campaign group.

Italy’s International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) described it as something out of the “Wild West”, saying it would allow for the “indiscriminate killing of wildlife”.

Italian social media users also responded overwhelmingly negatively to the proposal, with Rome-based journalist and author Riccardo Cucchi describing the plan as “cruel” and “uncivil”.

Pamela Ferrara, in Bologna, commented: “Herds of armed citizens chasing wild boar through the streets of the capital isn’t exactly what I imagine when I think of the protection of health and public order.”

SCHOOLS

Italy’s government attempts to ban cellphones in the classroom

The Italian government issued a directive on Tuesday banning mobile phones in lessons - though didn't say how it intended to enforce the rule.

Published: 20 December 2022 16:40 CET
Italy's government attempts to ban cellphones in the classroom

Giuseppe Valditara, Italy’s new minister for Education and Merit, delivered the order via a circular sent to Italian schools on Tuesday morning.

The document notes that Italy has in fact had a ban on phones in classrooms for over 15 years – which might make some wonder why a new rule is required.

The use of cellphones in class was “disrespectful to teachers” and created “an element of distraction”, Valditara wrote, adding that the move was intended to help to restore teachers’ authority.

“I intend to pursue the common interest of a serious school that puts learning and commitment back at the centre,” the letter said.

However no penalties will be applied for failing to enforce the rule, he clarified, adding, “we are not introducing disciplinary sanctions, we are calling for a sense of responsibility.”

The ban applies to both students and teachers, and extends to similar electronic devices; an exception is made for the use of digital tools as a learning aid.

The prohibition has been in force in Italy since 2007, the document notes, with the issuance of a previous circular that in turn made reference to a 1998 law.

The directive was broadly approved by the president of Italy’s National Association of Principals, Antonello Giannelli, who called it “acceptable both in substance and in form.”

He noted, however, that mobile phones can be used to make teaching more inclusive and can serve a function in schools. 

“Yes to the cell phone as a teaching tool, no as a distraction tool,” Giannelli said.

The news received more mixed reactions on social media sites.

The government is taking a step back, argued journalist Tommaso Cerno on Twitter, saying “let’s turn on brains instead of turning off technology.”

A Twitter user named Rossana Rolando, who says she teaches philosophy and history, pointed out that students weren’t allowed to use their phones in class before now anyway.

“I don’t think it changes the educational problem of cellphone use one iota, inside and outside schools,” she wrote.

And Ciro Pellegrino, a senior reporter for the news outlet Fanpage in Naples, criticised the government for not focusing on more important issues.

“Great! Now that they’ve finally eliminated the #cellphone in school, is there any hope they’ll reintroduce toilet paper?” he wrote.

“No, because in some schools, students and even teachers bring their own.”

