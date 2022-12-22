Read news from:
CULTURE

Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

If you browse Italian cinema listings or Netflix, you'll notice that the titles of English-language films often have unexpected translations.

Published: 22 December 2022 14:28 CET
Take note of the translation of you're watching an English-language movie in Italy.
Take note of the translation of you're watching an English-language movie in Italy. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP.

It’s of course normal for the titles of books, films and other artworks to be translated in a non-literal way – usually the translator will try and convey the sense and message of the work, rather than go for a word-for-word translation.

But from concepts that get lost in translation to untranslatable puns, some English-to-Italian titles may surprise you. Here are a few of our favourites.

The very literal/spoilery ones

HitchHitch – Lui sì che capisce le donne (Hitch – He really gets women). In the 2005 romcom Hitch, Will Smith plays a pickup artist coach who finds himself falling in love. The translator clearly thought the original left a little too much to the imagination, so decided to put the premise up top.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindSe mi lasci ti cancello (If you leave me I’ll erase you). It seems Charlie Kaufman’s title was too whimsical and open to interpretation for the translators of this twisty sci-fi love story, so they went for a plot summary, impressively managing to spoiler the entire film in the title.

Intolerable CrueltyPrima ti sposo, poi ti rovino (First I’ll marry you, then I’ll ruin you). Catherine Zeta Jones is a serial marry-for-money divorcée who meets her match in shark-like divorce attorney George Clooney – or does she? That’s right: first she’ll marry you, then she’ll ruin you.

Clueless Ragazze a Beverly Hills (Girls in Beverly Hills). We’re guessing the Italian distributors weren’t sure what to do with this ’90’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma set in one of LA’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, so went with a ‘does what it says on the tin’ strategy.

Just Married – Oggi sposi; niente sesso (Today newlyweds; no sex). Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy star in this romantic comedy about newlyweds who through a series of humorous mishaps are prevented from consummating their union. Of course if you’ve read the title in Italian, you already knew that.
ashton kutcher brittany muhy GIF

The inexplicable ones

How to Lose Friends and Alienate PeopleStar System – Se non ci sei non esisti (Star System – If you aren’t there, you don’t exist). This film based on a memoir by the right-wing British polemicist Toby Young received middling reviews, but does at least have Kirsten Dunst and Simon Pegg. What a Star System is and why not being there invalidates your existence is beyond our powers of deduction.

The Producers Per favore, non toccate le vecchiette (Please, don’t touch the old women). This classic about two hacks who cook up a scam to write the worst ever Broadway musical – naturally, about Hitler – that becomes an accidental hit features old women in the most marginal of roles (rich scam victims), so their prominence here is confusing. It does at least have the alternative title The Producers – Una gaia commedia neonazista (The Producers – A gay/gleeful neonazi comedy), which they should have gone with from the start.

The Place Beyond the Pines – Come un tuono (Like a thunderclap). The Place Beyond the Pines is apparently the Native American meaning of Schenectady, the city where this melancholy crime drama is set. It seems the Italian title comes from the film’s line, ‘If you ride like lightning, you’re going to crash like thunder,’ which makes more sense in context but sounds a little random outside of it.

The untranslatable/completely different ones

Die Hard Trappola di cristallo (Crystal Trap). This is admittedly a tough one and they didn’t do badly here, even if they didn’t manage to find a replacement pun; ‘Crystal Trap’ is also the title used by the French translators. The action involves a hostage rescue in a glass skyscraper: it’s a crystal trap. Simple.

Alan Rickman Cast GIF

Groundhog Day Ricomincio da capo (I’m starting over). Like the words Hoover or Jacuzzi, Groundhog Day is a phrase that didn’t have any particular meaning in English until this film became popular enough to give it one. The distributors didn’t want to count on that becoming the case in Italy so opted for their go-to: a description of the plot.

Trading Places Una poltrona per due (One armchair for two). This identity-swap film starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd became an unexpected Christmas favourite in Italy, and is still regularly screened on primetime TV on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve. There’s no scene where they’re competing for the same armchair, though.

The (attempted) improvements

Home Alone Mamma, ho perso l’aereo (Mummy, I missed the plane). We’re guessing the translator of this film title saw the success of the 1989 film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which was translated directly into Italian, and saw no reason to mess with a winning format.

The HolidayL’amore non va in vacanza (Love doesn’t go on holiday). See what they did there?! Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz might think they’re just taking a little break from their lonely lives by swapping homes for Christmas, but Love isn’t taking any time off! 

Airplane! L’aereo più pazzo del mondo (The craziest plane in the world). Foreign distributors are just trying to do their job by convincing as many people to see a film as possible so we can’t really fault them for going with a little hyperbole here. In fairness, there are a lot of nutty characters on that plane.

The English to English ones

The Princess Diaries – Pretty Princess. The translators have taken an already bland title and given it a lobotomy. We can only assume that while the word ‘diaries’ might not be familiar to Italian audiences, they were counting on most people knowing ‘pretty’ and ‘princess’. Maybe they also liked the alliteration?

Confessions of a shopaholic – I Love Shopping. 0/10, try again.

Do you have a favourite Italian movie title translation that isn’t listed here? Please share it with us in the comments below.

ITALIAN LANGUAGE

REVEALED: These are Italy’s most popular baby names

The latest list of Italy's most popular baby names has been published - and as with so many things in this country, there are regional differences.

Published: 21 December 2022 12:57 CET
Updated: 22 December 2022 09:21 CET
REVEALED: These are Italy's most popular baby names

Sofia and Leonardo remained the most popular names given to new babies in Italy last year, according to Italian statistics agency Istat.

Istat on Monday released the latest list of names most frequently given to newborns in the country as part of its annual report on births, based on data from 2021.

Sofia has been the most popular girls’ name in Italy since 2010, Istat said. In 2021, a total of 5,578 babies were given the name, or just under three percent of baby girls.

Aurora was the second most popular choice, up from third place last year, followed by Giulia and Ginevra.

For boys, Leonardo has also been top of the list since 2018, and was the favourite by a long way in 2021, when the name was given to a total of 8,448 baby boys, or some four percent of boys born in the country.

The second most popular choice for boys was Alessandro, followed by Tommaso and Francesco, all of which were given to just under 5,000 babies each.

Classic boys’ names tend to dominate such lists in Italy, where many families traditionally name baby boys after their paternal grandfather or another male relative.

Girls are also often named after their paternal grandmothers, but as the list of most popular names shows, more modern or international-sounding girls’ names have also become popular.

Here are the top ten Italian babies’ names:

Boys: 

1 Leonardo 

2 Alessandro 

3 Tommaso 

4 Francesco 

5 Lorenzo 

6 Edoardo 

7 Mattia 

8 Riccardo

9 Gabriele 

10 Andrea 

Girls: 

1 Sofia 

2 Aurora

3 Giulia

4 Ginevra

5 Beatrice

6 Alice

7 Vittoria

8 Emma

9 Ludovica

10 Matilde

Altogether, Istat has recorded more than 26,000 different names for boys and 25,000 for girls since 1999, including composite names (such as Mariagrazia or Gianluca).

But the top 30 this year accounted for some 44 percent of all names given to boys and almost 38 percent for girls.

The data also revealed a north-south divide in name choices. Sofia was the most popular girls’ name in all the northern and central-northern regions, while parents in most of the south and centre went for Giulia or Aurora instead.

For boys, Leonardo was by far the favourite choice across all regions in the north and centre except for the autonomous province of Bolzano, where Noah took the top spot.

The southern regions of Puglia and Calabria preferred Francesco, while Antonio was the most popular in Campania and Basilicata, despite not being in the top ten overall.

The 20 most popular boys’ and girls’ names in Italy in 2021. Source: Istat

Among non-Italian parents living in Italy, the most popular names differed, although included many typically Italian names such as Leonardo, Matteo, Luca, and Alessandro, according to data which looked at the country’s four biggest international populations.

Leonardo and Sofia were especially popular with Romanian-born parents, as well as David, Gabriel, Sofia Maria, Eva Maria, Noemi or Melissa.

Albanian parents were more likely to choose names like Aron, Liam, Enea, or Noel for boys, or Emily, Aurora, Ambra, Chloe and Emma for girls.

The majority of Moroccan boys meanwhile were named Adam, Amir, Rayan, Youssef and Jad, while the top girls’ names were Amira, Jannat, Nour, Sara and Lina. 

Parents from Bangladesh favoured Abdullah, Anas, Arham and Ayan for boys, and Fatima, Sara, Ayesha, Maryam and Raisa for girls.

See the full list of baby names on the Istat website, which allows you to search the database to find out how many babies in Italy were given any name each year since 1999.

