For members
CULTURE
Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian
If you browse Italian cinema listings or Netflix, you'll notice that the titles of English-language films often have unexpected translations.
Published: 22 December 2022 14:28 CET
Take note of the translation of you're watching an English-language movie in Italy. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE
REVEALED: These are Italy’s most popular baby names
The latest list of Italy's most popular baby names has been published - and as with so many things in this country, there are regional differences.
Published: 21 December 2022 12:57 CET
Updated: 22 December 2022 09:21 CET
Updated: 22 December 2022 09:21 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments