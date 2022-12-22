Read news from:
UK government warns arrivals to ‘expect delays’ due to border force strike

The UK government has warned that people arriving into the country from Europe over Christmas should expect delays and disruption as border guards go on strike.

Published: 22 December 2022 11:22 CET
Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP

The UK Border Force begins a strike on Friday, December 23rd, that is expected to cause major delays and disruption at airports and some ports.

Travellers were warned in a statement: “While the government is taking action to minimise disruption, travellers due to arrive in the UK over the Christmas period are warned to expect delays and disruption over the strike action affecting border control.

“Passengers should be prepared for longer wait times and should check with their travel agents, tour operators and airlines/carriers about possible disruptions to their journey prior to travelling.

“Our eGates will continue to function as per normal and we encourage all those eligible to use them to do so, as the quickest and most efficient way to pass through border control.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents the majority of border staff at airports, has called a strike between December 23rd and 31st, not including December 27th.

It is part of a wave of strikes hitting the UK as workers including nurses, paramedics, postal staff and rail workers strike for pay rises to help them cope with the soaring cost of living.

The disruption is expected to be concentrated at airports, although the ferry port of Newhaven is also affected, and is likely to lead to extremely long queues at passport control – some are predicting waits of up to 10 hours.

Affected sites are; Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Heathrow Airport – Terminals 2,3,4,5, Manchester Airport and Port of Newhaven.

It could also cause some flight cancellations and delays if passengers are not able to disembark at UK airports – travellers are advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

The UK government has drafted in some members of the military to help run passport control, but this is likely to be a very limited service. 

Those travelling to the UK should also be aware of significant disruption on the railways, also due to strike action. 

You can find full details of travel between France and the UK HERE, or head to Local sites in Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria and Denmark for the latest on travel.

Transport hit in 11 regions as Italy’s strikes intensify on Friday

Italy was bracing for widespread disruption on Friday amid a general strike expected to hit sectors including transport and healthcare in 11 regions.

Published: 16 December 2022 09:52 CET
Strike action throughout the day on Friday, December 16th, will reportedly hit services in the Italian regions of Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany and Lazio. 

Friday’s strikes come at the end of a week of scattered industrial action across Italy in protest against the Meloni government’s draft budget, the final version of which is due to be approved by the end of December.

Disruption is expected in the evening in Rome, where local transport provider Atac has announced all of its services will be affected between 8pm and midnight.

In Milan, staff from public transport company ATM will strike between 6pm and 10pm, affecting local transport including buses, trams and metro.

In the Lombardy, region around Milan, train services will be affected between 9am and 1pm as staff from regional rail operator Trenord join the strike.

In Campania, a rail strike has been called for regional (not long-distance) train services between 9am and 5pm on Friday.

In Tuscany local public transport will be affected for four hours, but times will vary by city. In Florence the strike will be from 6pm to 10pm.

In Emilia Romagna transport will be affected between 11.30am and 3.30pm, and schools and universities are also closed for the day.

In Liguria, local public transport will be interrupted from the start of the service until 5.30am, then from 9.30am to 5pm, and again from 9pm to the end of the service.

Staff at motorway service stations around Italy also began a 72-hour nationwide strike on 10pm on Tuesday, December 13th, which will continue until 10pm on Friday December 16th, according to the trade publication Trasporti Italia.

There were no reports of airports or taxis being affected by the strikes.

Anyone planning to travel in Italy on Friday is advised to check the status of services with their local transport operator before setting off.

