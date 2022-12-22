When do the January 2023 sales start in Italy?

The law in Italy dictates that shops are allowed just two big saldi, or sales, a year – one in the summer, one in the winter – with dates varying according to region.

The practice aims to boost consumption and give vendors a chance to shift the last season’s stock while ensuring an even playing field between competitors.

The custom actually dates back to the Fascist era, having first been introduced via a 1939 law. It was scrapped for about four decades after the collapse of Mussolini’s regime, but was brought back in an updated form in 1980.

In 1997, the law was revised to hand autonomy over to individual regions, which is why the saldi in different regions have different start and end dates.

All this means that while in many countries sales start as soon as Boxing Day, in Italy you’ll have to wait until January to pick up a bargain in the saldi invernali (winter sales).

The good news is you’ll have plenty of time to do so, as they typically last at least a few weeks.

When do the 2023 winter sales start?

Here’s when the 2023 sales officially begin and end in each Italian region:

Abruzzo: January 5th-March 6th

Basilicata: January 2nd-March 2nd

Calabria: January 5th-March 6th

Campania: January 5th-March 6th

Emilia Romagna: January 5th-March 6th

Friuli Venezia Giulia: January 5th-March 31st

Lazio: January 5th-February 16th

Liguria: January 5th-February 18th

Lombardy: January 5th-March 5th

Marche: January 5th-March 1st

Molise: January 5th-March 6th

Piedmont: January 5th-March 2nd

Puglia: January 5th-February 28th

Sardinia: January 5th-March 6th

Sicily: January 2nd-March 15th

Tuscany: January 5th-March 6th

Umbria: January 5th-March 5th

Veneto: January 5th-February 28th

Valle d’Aosta: January 3rd-March 31st

The autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano have their own sales periods: vendors in Trento hold sales for any 60-day period of their choosing, while different towns in Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina will hold sales either from January 7th to February 4th or March 4th to April 1st.

Italian law states that the items on sale must come only from the season just gone, rather than things that have been sitting on the shelves for months (though the rule is hard to enforce).

When it comes to fashion, that means you’ll mainly find stock from autumn-winter collections on sale.

Discounts usually start at around 20-30 percent and climb as high as 70 percent.

Shops are required to display both the original and discounted prices, so you know exactly how much of a bargain you’re getting.