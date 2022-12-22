Read news from:
Austria
When do the January 2023 sales start in Italy?

With the new year just around the corner, shops in Italy are gearing up for their big winter sales. Here's when they begin in each region.

Published: 22 December 2022 09:03 CET
People walk past a clothing store announcing sales in Milan on January 5, 2018.
People walk past a clothing store announcing sales in Milan on January 5, 2018. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

The law in Italy dictates that shops are allowed just two big saldi, or sales, a year – one in the summer, one in the winter – with dates varying according to region.

The practice aims to boost consumption and give vendors a chance to shift the last season’s stock while ensuring an even playing field between competitors.

The custom actually dates back to the Fascist era, having first been introduced via a 1939 law. It was scrapped for about four decades after the collapse of Mussolini’s regime, but was brought back in an updated form in 1980.

In 1997, the law was revised to hand autonomy over to individual regions, which is why the saldi in different regions have different start and end dates.

All this means that while in many countries sales start as soon as Boxing Day, in Italy you’ll have to wait until January to pick up a bargain in the saldi invernali (winter sales).

The good news is you’ll have plenty of time to do so, as they typically last at least a few weeks.

When do the 2023 winter sales start?

Here’s when the 2023 sales officially begin and end in each Italian region:

  • Abruzzo: January 5th-March 6th
  • Basilicata: January 2nd-March 2nd
  • Calabria: January 5th-March 6th
  • Campania: January 5th-March 6th
  • Emilia Romagna: January 5th-March 6th
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia: January 5th-March 31st
  • Lazio: January 5th-February 16th
  • Liguria: January 5th-February 18th
  • Lombardy: January 5th-March 5th
  • Marche: January 5th-March 1st
  • Molise: January 5th-March 6th
  • Piedmont: January 5th-March 2nd
  • Puglia: January 5th-February 28th
  • Sardinia: January 5th-March 6th
  • Sicily: January 2nd-March 15th
  • Tuscany: January 5th-March 6th
  • Umbria: January 5th-March 5th
  • Veneto: January 5th-February 28th
  • Valle d’Aosta: January 3rd-March 31st

The autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano have their own sales periods: vendors in Trento hold sales for any 60-day period of their choosing, while different towns in Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina will hold sales either from January 7th to February 4th or March 4th to April 1st.

Italian law states that the items on sale must come only from the season just gone, rather than things that have been sitting on the shelves for months (though the rule is hard to enforce).

When it comes to fashion, that means you’ll mainly find stock from autumn-winter collections on sale.

Discounts usually start at around 20-30 percent and climb as high as 70 percent.

Shops are required to display both the original and discounted prices, so you know exactly how much of a bargain you’re getting.

POLITICS

Italy abandons plan to let shops refuse card payments in budget U-turn

Italy's new government has scrapped plans to allow merchants to refuse card payments on amounts under 60 euros, following pressure from the European Union.

Published: 19 December 2022 14:21 CET
Italy abandons plan to let shops refuse card payments in budget U-turn

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti confirmed the U-turn on card payments as he set out amendments to the 2023 budget late on Sunday.

The plan to allow merchants to refuse payment by card for smaller amounts had been among the new hard-right government’s first priorities, announced shortly after it came to power along with a plan to allow bigger cash-only transactions.

The European Commission criticised the government’s moves to boost the use of cash, saying these changes would jeapordise efforts to fight tax evasion, despite last week approving the general direction of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s first budget

The government had proposed merchants be allowed to refuse card payments for transactions worth less than 60 euros without incurring penalties, alongside measures to raise the maximum for cash payments in shops from 2,000 to 5,000 euros.

Meloni was widely criticised for claiming that raising the cash payment limit would “help the poor”.

The plan to raise the ceiling on cash payments will go ahead, though the government had inititally proposed a limit of 10,000 euros.

Italy’s cash ceiling has gradually been lowered over the past three decades, although it rose to a high of 12,500 euros under two governments of then-premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is also part of Meloni’s coalition.

The European Commission had previously recommended that Italy fight tax evasion by strengthening e-payments and limiting the thresholds for cash payments.

An increasing number of Italy’s smaller shops, cafes and restaurants now accept card payments after years of government initiatives aimed at encouraging electronic payment.

Defenders of the current government’s stance cite high card-payment fees for shopkeepers and the preference among the elderly for cash.

Commission on card payments in Italy reportedly ranges from 0.4 percent to 4.5 percent, depending on the payment system used.

Italians used cash for 82 percent of transactions versus the 73 percent eurozone average, according to a 2020 study by the European Central Bank.

But the Bank of Italy has also criticised cash payments as aiding tax evasion, which costs Italy about 100 billion euros per year.

The application of sanctions on merchants who refused card payments was one of the goals agreed under an EU post-pandemic recovery plan, from which Italy stands to receive almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans by 2026.

Another measure criticised by Brussels, a tax amnesty on debts of up to 1,000 euros from the period 2000 to 2015, has been postponed for three months under the latest budget draft.

