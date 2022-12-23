Read news from:
Iraq tells visiting Italy PM it seeks closer economic ties

Iraq's prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his oil-rich country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.

Published: 23 December 2022 13:50 CET
Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani addresses a special session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip outside Europe. She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-jihadist mission.

“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.

He invited to Iraq “companies specialised in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”

A government priority is to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction, which contributes to global warming. The United Nations says Iraq is one of the five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change.

Italian oil firm Eni has been involved in exploration and production in Iraq for more than a decade. Part of its programme “includes the use of associated gas for electricity generation,” the firm says on its website.

Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.

The country is rich in oil but beset by infrastructure in disrepair, endemic corruption and widespread unemployment nearly two decades after a US-led invasion toppled the dictator Saddam Hussein.

Nearly one-third of the population lives in poverty, the UN says. Sudani said Iraq “is prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas.”

With output of more than 3.3 million barrels per day, Iraq is the second largest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party swept to power in September elections, forming a coalition government with the anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.

She is the first woman to become Italian prime minister and heads Italy’s most far-right government since World War II.

Italy is a NATO member with up to 650 personnel deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the defence ministry website.

Under operation Prima Parthica, those personnel help staff multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil. They also train the armed forces and police, and provide administrative support.

Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund ahead of parliamentary debate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the eurozone's rescue fund as "not very useful" on Thursday, ahead of a parliamentary debate on whether to strengthen its role.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:00 CET
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was created in 2012 to allow eurozone states in financial distress access to markets and facilitate loans at subsidised rates.

In return, countries must implement reforms to improve their competitiveness and clean up their public finances.

The mechanism is deeply distrusted in Italy, where it is seen as an instrument of austerity imposed by northern Europe on southern countries.

“The question I would like to ask, before entering the debate that will take place in Parliament on whether or not to ratify something that is not very useful, is: can we make this tool useful?” Meloni told local television.

READ ALSO: Italian PM Meloni refuses to back down on reporter ‘defamation’ trial

“As long as I count for something, I can sign in blood that Italy will not call on the ESM,” she said.

At the beginning of 2021, eurozone member states signed a treaty strengthening the role of the fund, paving the way for its ratification by national parliaments before it comes into force.

Italy is the only country in the 19-country eurozone that has not ratified the reform.

The use of the mechanism comes with strict reform conditions, similar to those imposed on Greece during its bailout in 2015, when the then-left government lost access to financial markets.

“Why has the ESM never been used by anyone? Because the conditions are too strict and because the ESM is a privileged creditor, meaning that if it gets into trouble, it is the first to be repaid,” Meloni said.

