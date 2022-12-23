Read news from:
POLITICS

Italy’s Meloni slams eurozone fund ahead of parliamentary debate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the eurozone's rescue fund as "not very useful" on Thursday, ahead of a parliamentary debate on whether to strengthen its role.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:00 CET
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was created in 2012 to allow eurozone states in financial distress access to markets and facilitate loans at subsidised rates.

In return, countries must implement reforms to improve their competitiveness and clean up their public finances.

The mechanism is deeply distrusted in Italy, where it is seen as an instrument of austerity imposed by northern Europe on southern countries.

“The question I would like to ask, before entering the debate that will take place in Parliament on whether or not to ratify something that is not very useful, is: can we make this tool useful?” Meloni told local television.

“As long as I count for something, I can sign in blood that Italy will not call on the ESM,” she said.

At the beginning of 2021, eurozone member states signed a treaty strengthening the role of the fund, paving the way for its ratification by national parliaments before it comes into force.

Italy is the only country in the 19-country eurozone that has not ratified the reform.

The use of the mechanism comes with strict reform conditions, similar to those imposed on Greece during its bailout in 2015, when the then-left government lost access to financial markets.

“Why has the ESM never been used by anyone? Because the conditions are too strict and because the ESM is a privileged creditor, meaning that if it gets into trouble, it is the first to be repaid,” Meloni said.

ENVIRONMENT

‘Like the Wild West’: Outrage in Italy over plan to hunt wild boars in cities

Animal rights groups protested on Wednesday after Italian lawmakers approved a plan to extend hunting to urban areas in a bid to 'control' the wild boars roaming cities such as Rome.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:02 CET
The budget committee of parliament’s lower Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment put forward by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party to the 2023 budget, which will put it to a parliament-wide vote before the end of the year.

The amendment allows the killing of wild animals for reasons of road safety in protected areas, even in cities, with wild boars that pass the necessary sanitary tests allowed to be eaten, according to media reports.

Brothers of Italy insisted it was not about hunting but “control”, saying wild boars grazing in public spaces were dangerous to citizens and motorists, and also warning of the risk of spreading swine flu.

Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti estimates there are more than two million wild boars in Italy, and has warned for years that their increasing numbers in the countryside have caused deadly road accidents and damage to crops.

Meanwhile, in Rome, overflowing rubbish bins are known to attract the families of boars who emerge from parkland surrounding the city.

“The only way to contain their expansion is culling,” said Brothers of Italy lawmaker Marta Farolfi.

However, animal rights groups have strongly opposed the measure, saying it could put EU protected species such as wolves at risk.

“The scandalous approval of the wild hunting amendment ushers in a new season of massacres,” said Massimo Vitturi, from the LAV animal rights campaign group.

Italy’s International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) described it as something out of the “Wild West”, saying it would allow for the “indiscriminate killing of wildlife”.

Italian social media users also responded overwhelmingly negatively to the proposal, with Rome-based journalist and author Riccardo Cucchi describing the plan as “cruel” and “uncivil”.

Pamela Ferrara, in Bologna, commented: “Herds of armed citizens chasing wild boar through the streets of the capital isn’t exactly what I imagine when I think of the protection of health and public order.”

