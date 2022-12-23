Read news from:
BREXIT

UK and Italy sign long-term agreement on driving licences

The British Embassy in Rome announced on Friday that it had finally signed a long-term agreement with Italy over the long-running issue of exchanging driving licences.

Published: 23 December 2022 11:10 CET
The British Embassy in Rome announced that the UK and Italy had signed a Driving Licences Agreement. Photo: UK embassy in Rome

The British Embassy in Rome announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning simply saying: “BREAKING NEWS, Uk and Italy sign the Driving Licences Agreement.”

But the embassy did not immediately add any more details over whether this was the long-awaited reciprocal deal for the exchanging of driving licences post Brexit or just another agreement to extend the grace period for another year.

However the government’s Living in Italy web page contained a few more details and confirmed that the deal was indeed the longterm agreement people had been hoping for.

“On 23rd December 2022, the British and Italian governments signed a long term agreement for exchanging driving licences,” the page read.

“After its entry into force, if you are resident in Italy you will be able to exchange your UK licence for an Italian one without the need to take a test,” it added.

However there was no date given for when it would come into force but the UK confirmed that a further extension of the grace period allowing drivers with UK licences to drive in Italy had also been agreed.

“In the meantime, the UK is making arrangements with the Italian authorities to ensure that current measures will continue beyond 2022 for a further 12 months, so that you can continue to use your UK licence in Italy after 31st December 2022.”

British ambassador to Rome Ed Llewellyn posted a letter on Twitter saying the long-term agreement would come into force in “early 2023.”

“The agreement would undergo ratification inthe UK and Italy before coming into effect,” he said.

“I know that this has been a period of uncertainty for many of you while the agreement has been negotiated. Thank you for your patience,” he said.

The announcement was met with relief by some of those who had been waiting nervously for the last two years.

“I’m about to cry,” said one.

Another said: “This seems like it has been a difficult process for all but thank you, it’s super news.”

Background

When Britain left the EU at the end of 2020 there was no reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence for an Italian one) in place, but UK licence holders resident in Italy were granted a grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This was previously extended on Christmas Eve 2021.

A UK government spokesperson confirmed to The Local earlier in mid-December that negotiations were continuing with the Italian government on a reciprocal deal which would allow British nationals to exchange their licences without the need to sit a driving test.

The Embassy stated in early December that “the UK and Italy have made very good progress in our negotiations towards a driving licence exchange agreement.”
 
The British government continues to advise licence holders to sit their Italian driving test – while stressing that work continued on reaching a deal, which would make taking the test unnecessary.

Reciprocal driving licence agreements are in place between Italy and around 20 non-EU countries, including Switzerland, Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey (full list here), which allow holders of these licences to swap their permits without a test.

These rules apply to UK nationals who are resident in Italy. People visiting Italy for short periods can continue to drive on a UK licence.

Find our latest Brexit-related news updates for UK nationals in Italy here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

BREXIT

Will Italy extend current rules on UK driving licences this Christmas?

As uncertainty drags on, can UK driving licence holders in Italy expect another eleventh-hour extension to the grace period at the end of the year?

Published: 13 December 2022 17:00 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 11:22 CET
Will Italy extend current rules on UK driving licences this Christmas?

With just two weeks to go until the end of the year, many of The Local’s British readers in Italy have emailed recently to say they are now “highly concerned” and “desperate” for clarity on whether or not their UK driving licences will remain valid from January 2023.

Unless an agreement is reached or the current rules are extended, British driving licence holders living in Italy face the prospect of no longer being able to legally drive on Italian roads from December 31st, 2022.

READ ALSO: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?

If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance that you’re already familiar with the background of this Brexit consequence.

When Britain left the EU there was no reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence for an Italian one) in place, but UK licence holders resident in Italy were granted a grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This period was later extended to the current deadline of December 31st, 2022.

That extension came in a last-minute announcement from the British Embassy in Rome on Christmas Eve 2021 – less than a week before the rules were due to expire.

And with no sign of a reciprocal agreement being reached yet, Italy’s British residents are now hoping another extension to the current rules is on the way instead.

READ ALSO: ‘So stressful’: How Italy-UK driving licence fiasco threatens couple’s Tuscan dream

The Local contacted the British Embassy in Rome on Tuesday, December 13th, to request an update on the situation, but an embassy spokesperson referred us to an announcement made on social media almost two weeks earlier, saying there was no further news.

In the announcement, the embassy stated that “the UK and Italy have made very good progress in our negotiations towards a driving licence exchange agreement”, but also appeared to suggest that another last-minute extension to the current rules was a likely scenario.

“While negotiations continue and in case we cannot conclude them in time for an agreement to enter into force by 31 December 2022 (when current arrangements expire), we are working with the Italian Ministry of the Interior also to ensure the continuity of the existing regime,” the statement read.

“Similar to last year, our aim is to ensure that holders of UK driving licences resident in Italy before 31 December 2022 can continue to drive in Italy until the end of 2023, or until their licences can be exchanged under the new agreement, once it has entered into force.”

Your questions answered:

The British government continues to advise licence holders to sit their Italian driving test – while stressing that work continues on reaching a deal, which would make taking the test unnecessary.

Some of The Local’s readers have told us that they feel they have no option but to wait until the end of the year to decide whether they need to go to the trouble and expense of taking their driving test again, in Italian.

One reader in Veneto told us that doing so would be “prohibitively expensive” after he and his wife were quoted over 1,000 euros each for the exams and mandatory lessons which “we may not even need”. He pointed out that “we’d also be subject to Italy’s ‘new driver’ restrictions which would create new problems.”

In the absence of further announcements from the UK or Italian governments, Italy’s British residents can only hope they’ll be given an extension – or even a reciprocal deal – this Christmas.

The Local will continue to publish any news on the recognition of British driving licences in Italy. See the latest updates in our Brexit-related news section here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

