Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Burkina Faso expels Italian UN Resident Coordinator

Burkina Faso has ordered the UN's Resident Coordinator in the country to leave by the end of the day, declaring her "persona non grata", the foreign ministry stated Friday.

Published: 24 December 2022 09:47 CET
Ouagadougou
The foreign inistry of Burkina Faso has declared the UN's coordinator in the country "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave by the end of the day, according to a statement made on Friday. Photo by Ibrahim Diouf / Pixabay

Italian diplomat Barbara Manzi, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, “is declared persona non grata in the territory of Burkina Faso”, the ministry said, without giving any official reason for the expulsion.

“She is therefore requested to leave Burkina Faso today, 23 December 2022.”

Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba said Manzi’s decision to “unilaterally” withdraw non-essential UN staff from the capital Ouagadougou justified the move.

The withdrawal “discredits and tarnishes the image of the country and puts off potential investors. It’s unthinkable and we have to take responsibility”, she told national television.

Rouamba said Manzi had “predicted chaos in Burkina Faso in the coming months”, adding that the United Nations should act as a “support structure” as the West African state battles a bloody jihadist insurgency.

A poor landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, Burkina Faso has since 2015 been plagued by attacks perpetrated by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The insurgency has claimed thousands of lives and driven around two million people from their homes.

‘Long list of recriminations’

A diplomatic source said the expulsion “risks placing the country in a delicate situation, at a time when Burkina Faso needs partners more than ever to deal with the security and humanitarian crisis”, the source added.

Another diplomatic source told AFP that a “long list of recriminations” had led to the expulsion of Manzi.

In addition to the request for the withdrawal of non-essential staff, Manzi is also accused of “attempting to influence negatively” and of “interfering in the political affairs of Burkina”, according to the second source.

Rouamba added that Burkina Faso “maintained very good cooperation” with the United Nations irrespective of Manzi’s expulsion.

Manzi, who was also a UN humanitarian coordinator, had been in her role in Burkina Faso since August 2021.

The UN official’s expulsion comes days after two French nationals working for a Burkinabe company were expelled, with the authorities accusing them of espionage.

Media organisations in Burkina Faso have also accused the ruling junta of a clampdown after Radio France Internationale (RFI), which is widely followed in the West African state, was suspended.

Frustration at the mounting military toll against the jihadists has sparked two coups this year by disgruntled officers, most recently in September when Captain Ibrahim Traore ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Last month Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela said he hoped to “diversify partnership relations until we find the right formula for the interests of Burkina Faso”.

He also said that “some partners” had “not always been loyal”, without naming any countries.

In July, Burkina’s neighbour Mali, also embroiled in a security crisis linked to jihadist insurgents, expelled Olivier Salgado, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA.

The ruling junta there accused him of publishing “unacceptable information” on the arrest of 49 Ivorian soldiers in the capital Bamako.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Iraq tells visiting Italy PM it seeks closer economic ties

Iraq's prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his oil-rich country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.

Published: 23 December 2022 13:50 CET
Iraq tells visiting Italy PM it seeks closer economic ties

Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip outside Europe. She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-jihadist mission.

“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.

He invited to Iraq “companies specialised in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”

A government priority is to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction, which contributes to global warming. The United Nations says Iraq is one of the five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change.

Italian oil firm Eni has been involved in exploration and production in Iraq for more than a decade. Part of its programme “includes the use of associated gas for electricity generation,” the firm says on its website.

Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.

The country is rich in oil but beset by infrastructure in disrepair, endemic corruption and widespread unemployment nearly two decades after a US-led invasion toppled the dictator Saddam Hussein.

Nearly one-third of the population lives in poverty, the UN says. Sudani said Iraq “is prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas.”

With output of more than 3.3 million barrels per day, Iraq is the second largest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party swept to power in September elections, forming a coalition government with the anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.

She is the first woman to become Italian prime minister and heads Italy’s most far-right government since World War II.

Italy is a NATO member with up to 650 personnel deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the defence ministry website.

Under operation Prima Parthica, those personnel help staff multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil. They also train the armed forces and police, and provide administrative support.

SHOW COMMENTS