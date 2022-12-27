Read news from:
RESIDENCY PERMITS

Permesso di soggiorno: A complete guide to getting Italy’s residency permit

Applying for your Italian 'permesso' can seem like a daunting task. Reporter John Last shares his experience of the process and explains the steps you'll need to take.

Published: 27 December 2022 11:55 CET
Permesso di soggiorno: A complete guide to getting Italy's residency permit
Planning to become an official resident of Italy? Your residency permit is within reach. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

It’s a rite of passage for newcomers to Italy: obtaining the permesso di soggiorno, Italy’s residence permit, is a necessary hurdle for anyone who wants to stay in the country more than a few months.

If you’re undertaking this journey, buckle up — applying for a permesso di soggiorno is a multi-step process that will at various points leave you waiting for hours, days, weeks, and even months for any signs of progress.

Stay patient, have faith, and keep your documents organized, and you too can become a legal resident someday. Here’s a complete guide to submitting your application.

What is a permesso di soggiorno?

Anyone visiting Italy for more than 90 days is required to have a permesso di soggiorno: a residence permit and ID card which connects your visa and passport information to your biometric data, your place of residence, and your legal grounds for remaining in the country.

As such, there are many different categories of permesso di soggiorno to cover the many different reasons someone may remain in Italy. That includes everything from business, study and seasonal work to marriage, research, or foster care.

Each requires a slightly different list of documents in addition to the more standard requirements described below — you can find details for each category on this official page.

READ ALSO: Italian residency: Who needs to apply for a permesso di soggiorno?

As an example, as a Canadian spouse of an EU citizen, I was required to provide a certified translation of our marriage certificate, a declaration of hospitality, a copy of our lease, and proof of my partner’s annual income, alongside the usual requirements.

It’s a good idea to research and prepare as many of these required documents as is possible while still in your home country, as it can be tough or even impossible to track them down while abroad.

In our case, we learned too late that you can’t get a translation of a Canadian marriage certificate certified outside Canada. A bit of research could’ve saved us an expensive courier, many panicked emails, and a favour from relatives back home.

Getting started

Technically, if you’re planning to remain in Italy over 90 days, you’re supposed to apply for your permesso di soggiorno within eight working days of your arrival in Italy. In practice, it’s possible to apply well after this deadline has passed, though you are likely to run into problems if your initial arrival visa has expired. 

Either way, getting started early is always a good idea, because the whole process can take up to six months or more.

READ ALSO: Can second-home owners get an Italian residency permit?

For most categories of applicants, the application begins with a visit to the nearest post office with a sportello amico (note, this is not all post offices). 

In large envelopes with yellow stripes, these offices will have application kits that contain the forms you need to apply for your permesso di soggiorno.

New arrivals will need to become familiar with their local Italian post office. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

At first glance, these forms can be daunting: eight pages long, covered with endless tiny red boxes, and labelled entirely in Italian. But break them down, and they are mostly requesting simple information like your passport number, date of entry, past addresses, and dependents.

If you’re still feeling lost, you can turn to an office called a patronato. These are local organizations appointed by the Ministry of the Interior that will help you with this, for free — you can search for them on the sidebar of this official website.

As already mentioned, alongside the form, you’ll need to provide a few other documents to complete your application. In every case, that includes photocopies of your passport (the photo page and the page showing the visa with which you entered Italy), four passport size photos, and a €16 marca da bollo proof-of-payment stamp, which you buy from a tabaccheria.

Then, there are the additional documents required for your category, which can include things like a work contract, apartment lease, or proof of finances or insurance. (Reminder, you can find a list with those requirements here).

Filing your application

Once you’ve completed your form and have your documents collected, it’s time to return to the post office. Make sure to bring your original passport (and originals of other documents just in case) — it will be checked by the postal worker as you file your application.

When you file, you’ll be charged €30 just for sending the request, plus an additional fee for the permesso di soggiorno — €40 for a stay of three months to one year; €50 for a stay of one to two years; and €100 for a stay longer than two years.

The length is determined by your visa and your reason for staying. If you’re a student, for example, it will usually be one year.

There are some types of applications that don’t get filed at the post office. Some uncommon categories of permesso di soggiorno need to be filed at the local police station, or questura, instead. Those include stays for reasons of sport or medical care, unaccompanied minors, working holidaymakers, or asylum seekers.

After you’ve successfully filed, you’ll fill out your name and address on some post office forms, and will receive a small, disposable-looking slip in return. This is very important: do not lose this slip!

Called a ricevuta, this is your only proof you are not overstaying your visa and that your application for legal residency is underway. For that reason, if you are at all worried about facing random identity checks, it’s advisable to keep this with you at all times, like an identity card.

If you have any difficulties with the application process for your residency permit, help is available from the ‘patronato’. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

This slip will also allow you to leave Italy for short periods and return, if necessary. Legally, it should permit you to travel to Schengen countries and even return to your home country, so long as you depart and arrive through the same Italian port.

In practice, some travellers receive far more latitude than others. On a return trip to Canada, I was able to leave and return to the EU via different third-country airports (Germany and Austria). When I asked the Austrian border police about this, they said the ricevuta didn’t matter — most Canadians automatically receive a visa, they said, regardless of their residency status.

READ ALSO: What’s the difference between Italian residency and citizenship?

Most importantly, your ricevuta will contain a key date for the next step in the process: an appointment at your local Ufficio di Immigrazione, where they will review your documents to ensure you have filed everything and process your fingerprints.

Waiting in queues

Depending on how overworked your local immigration office is, this appointment may be months away. When the time comes, collect your original documents and your copy of your application, get there early, and be prepared for a long wait. Appointment times rarely reflect reality in Italy — but once you receive a number at the entrance, you should be seen eventually.

It’s worth knowing in advance that even though these are immigration offices, staff behind the windows rarely speak anything but Italian. If you’re missing anything, you may be able to ask for a printed checklist where they can highlight what you’ve forgotten. Then, you’ll be sent for fingerprinting, which can be another long wait in itself.

Before you leave the office, they should give you an alphanumeric reference number you can use to check the status of your application online using the Polizia di Stato’s online portal. This will save you the headache of coming back to the immigration office before your card is ready.

It can take as long as four to five months to receive your residency card. During this time, some people report that police come to check that they’re actually living at the address they’ve given.

The only way to know for sure when your card is ready is to check the online portal using your reference code. One day, it will magically change from a yellow X to a green checkmark and the day will have arrived when you can collect your hard-earned residency card.

Renewals and changes

Nothing lasts forever — least of all immigration status. Once you’ve got your residency card, it may not be long before you need to renew it, or update key information like your address.

Updating your card is relatively simple. You’ll need to visit the questura with some proof of the change in hand, fill out a form, and, in some cases, pay a fee. If you’ve moved, a residence receipt or lease should be proof enough. For a new baby, you’ll need a birth certificate. For a new passport, a photocopy will do.

Renewals, however, are largely the same as your first application. You’ll fill out a form at the post office and submit much the same accompanying documents, and you’ll get an appointment for an interview at the immigration office or questura, where you will have those documents reviewed.

READ ALSO: When and how should I renew my Italian residence permit?

You might even need to provide additional information — for example, students must show they’ve passed at least one exam in their first year (and two in subsequent years).

For that reason, even though you’re likely to receive your replacement card faster, it’s advisable to begin the process of renewing your permesso di soggiorno as early as possible: depending on the questura, the advice is generally to start anywhere from one and six months before it’s due to expire.

With luck, these steps will see you claim your residency with minimal fuss, and allow you to live your life in the meantime. And if you ever get stuck, don’t be afraid to ask for help — remember, you can find a list of free, helpful, local organizations by searching for patronati on this official website. Good luck!

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on specific cases. Some requirements can vary by questura or immigration office. For more information about the application process, contact your town’s questura or the Italian consulate in your country.

  1. As an American retiree applying for the Permesso in Piemonte this spring, it was just under six months before my appointment for interview, fingerprints, and photos, then 3 more weeks before I could pick up the actual card, earlier this month. My comune would not list me as a resident without it, nor would the local autoscuola let me begin attending lessons for my patente without the actual card. On that card, the expiration of my Permesso is noted as one year from my original entry into the country in late April, which means I have to begin the renewal process in about a month. I was told the renewal window begins 90 days before and extends to 60 days after expiration, but the bright spot is that I can renew for two years. As an interesting aside that is reflective of the workings of the Italian bureaucracy, my Italian Carta d’Identita is good for ten years.

RENTING

What you need to know about navigating Italian rental contracts

If you're looking for an apartment in Italy, lease agreements might not be what you’re used to. Here's what you need to know before you sign.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:19 CET
What you need to know about navigating Italian rental contracts

If you’ve managed to find an apartment in the dog-eat-dog world of Italian real estate, congratulations — now it’s time to figure out exactly what you’re signing when your landlord asks you to put pen to paper on your brand new lease agreement.

Unlike the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom, Italy’s rental laws place far more power in the hands of the renter — as soon as a contract is signed, that is. It’s one reason finding an apartment in Italy can be anything but easy.

But even if Italian laws are good to tenants, it doesn’t mean there aren’t things to watch out for when you sign your first lease.

Here’s our guide to successfully navigating the world of Italian rental contracts.

Finding a home

Unlike other countries, where you might find a single rental agency managing an entire building of flats, there are very few big rental companies in Italy, and most apartments are rented by owners. For that reason, it’s often easiest to find a place to live through a rental agent or broker.

It’s not uncommon for these brokers to receive a commission for dealing with your paperwork — as much as 12 percent, or one month’s rent.

READ ALSO: How can I find an apartment to rent in Rome?

Generally, you’ll need your ID, Italian fiscal code (codice fiscale), and proof of income (referenziati) for your agreement. Non-EU citizens may also be asked to provide proof of legal residency.

You’ll also usually need to pay a security deposit, which can run into the thousands of euro. By law, security deposits can’t be more than three times the monthly rent.

While looking, you might want to keep an eye out for apartments that are ‘arredato‘, or furnished. In Italy, an unfurnished apartment really does mean unfurnished — it’s likely to come without cabinets, appliances, or light fixtures.

Furnished apartments, meanwhile, are often reserved for short-term contracts.

Short-term contracts (Less than 3 years)

Of course, even short-term contracts can often seem eye-wateringly long to nomadic expats used to the 12-month leases common elsewhere in the world.

Italian rental contracts are designed to protect the tenants, meaning most guarantee your right to renew your rental agreement by default.

At the very shortest end of the rental agreement is the lease for tourist use (contratto per uso turistico) and the transitory lease (contratto di locazione ad uso transitorio). These leases can range from a few days up to 18 months, but come with important caveats.

Apartments in Milan, Italy.

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Unlike other leases, these agreements are not renewable, and can’t be used to establish residency. To sign a transitory lease, you’ll need to specify a specific reason and duration for your stay, like an apprenticeship, short-term contract, or degree program.

The upside of these contracts is you don’t need to give notice to your landlord to leave at the end of your contract.

READ ALSO: Do renters in Italy have the right to keep pets?

If you’re a student attending a university, you may also be able to find a student lease (contratto di locazione a favore degli studenti universitari). These leases last between six months and three years. But unlike transitory leases, they automatically renew at the end of the contract.

That means you must give notice to your landlord before ending the agreement — usually between one and three months. You may also be required to maintain an official residence in another city.

Long-term contracts (3+ years)

Most rental agreements in Italy fall into the remaining two categories we’ll call determined rent (canone concordato, sometimes called “conventional”) and negotiated rent (canone libero, sometimes called “unrestricted”).

Determined rent contracts are shorter than negotiated rent contracts — they last for three years and guarantee the option of extending for two more. For this reason, they’re sometimes also called “3+2” contracts.

But unlike negotiated rent contracts, your landlord doesn’t get to choose how much you pay in rent. Instead, they’re given a narrow range established by the local landlord-tenant board or municipality, based on details like the age of the building, its neighborhood, and whether it has a parking space.

Landlords get a nice tax break for renting in this category, and you’re accepting a shorter contract, so the rent is always below market rate. These agreements are often used for public housing, and as a rule, you’re not allowed to sublet.

READ ALSO: Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Milan?

If you’re planning to move or don’t want your tenancy to automatically renew, you need to notify your landlord, usually by registered mail (email won’t count). Exactly how far in advance will be specified by your rental contract and can be negotiated. But usually, it’s a full six months — so make sure to plan ahead.

The last category is the most common. Negotiated rent contracts allow your landlord to set their price, but they have to let you sign on for a full four years, plus the option to automatically renew for another four. They’re sometimes called “4+4” contracts for that reason.

Landlords can only prevent you from renewing these contracts in specific cases established by law — for example, if they’re selling the property or moving into it themselves. When you imagine being locked into renting to someone for eight years, you might understand why some landlords are hesitant to rent to strangers!

Found an Italian apartment? Make sure you know what your rental contract contains before you sign. Photo by Romain Dancre on Unsplash

In general, most lease agreements will fall into this category, but there are some regional differences. According to Italian real estate site Gabetti, there are almost no determined rent leases in Milan — but in Rome and Genova, nearly 60 percent are 3+2 leases, while negotiated rent leases account for just 26 percent and 20 percent of apartments respectively.

It’s important to remember that in all these rental categories, there’s usually some room for negotiation on the rent.  If you’re feeling bold or have a good agent, you might also negotiate other details, like the amount of notice you need to give before exiting your tenancy, whether you’re allowed pets, or whether you’re permitted to sublet.

What your contract should contain

When the time comes to put pen to paper, it’s important to look over your agreement and make sure all the details are there.

Most important is that it includes your and the landlord’s personal details, and specifies the total monthly rent and any extra community costs, like condo, elevator, or garbage fees.

READ ALSO: How to change your registered address in Italy

It should also detail the amount of your deposit, and explain how to terminate the contract. You’re also supposed to receive an energy performance certificate or attestato di prestazione energetica.

After you sign, your landlord must register the contract with the regional office within 30 days for it to become legally binding, and notify police of your residency within 48 hours. It’s reportedly not uncommon for landlords to dodge this requirement to avoid paying taxes, sometimes offering discounted rent in exchange.

Lastly, your contract should outline your obligations as a tenant for upkeep, and any restrictions — like prohibitions on subletting or pets — that you should be aware of.

Your rights as a tenant

Once you’ve signed a contract, the law is on your side. Landlords cannot arbitrarily evict tenants without compensation, even for failure to pay rent — and the process can take years to complete.

As a tenant, you have a right to a property in liveable condition, with electricity, water, and heat — though you are responsible for basic maintenance.

Your rent can’t be changed from the amount specified in the contract for the full duration of your tenancy, except to account for inflation.

READ ALSO: Can my landlord legally increase my rent in Italy?

For longer term contracts, if your landlord decides to sell, you have the right of first refusal to buy it. And if your landlord doesn’t renew your 4+4 contract because of major renovations, you get first dibs if it returns to the market afterwards.

Landlords must request permission to access the property, and you’re allowed to refuse any renovations that prevent you from using the property. If renovations continue for more than 20 days, you may be able to demand a discount on your rent.

You’re free to make cosmetic changes of your own, like painting the walls, as long as they can be reversed when you leave. In general, it’s good practice to notify your landlord of these changes.

Housing discrimination

Of course, all those rights only kick in after you’ve signed a contract — and for some people more than others, getting to that stage can be the hardest part.

Italian and European law, in theory, protects tenants from housing discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or sexual identity. But landlords have a competing right to “negotiating autonomy” — meaning no one can force them to rent to someone they don’t like.

One study in Italy found significant discrimination against renters with Arab or Eastern European names, though it varied from place to place across the country. On the other hand, in 2000, an Ivorian man won compensation from a Milanese court after a landlord withdrew their offer to lease a flat after learning of his country of origin.

Some landlords may refuse to rent to single people, people needing accommodations for a disability, or people with pets. While an Italian court decided homeowners have the right to keep dogs, renters have no such rights.

If you feel you’ve been the subject of housing discrimination, you may be able to seek assistance from national tenants’ rights organizations, like SUNIA, SICET, or ANIA.

