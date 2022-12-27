For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Permesso di soggiorno: A complete guide to getting Italy’s residency permit
Applying for your Italian 'permesso' can seem like a daunting task. Reporter John Last shares his experience of the process and explains the steps you'll need to take.
Published: 27 December 2022 11:55 CET
Planning to become an official resident of Italy? Your residency permit is within reach. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
RENTING
What you need to know about navigating Italian rental contracts
If you're looking for an apartment in Italy, lease agreements might not be what you’re used to. Here's what you need to know before you sign.
Published: 22 December 2022 10:19 CET
Member comments
As an American retiree applying for the Permesso in Piemonte this spring, it was just under six months before my appointment for interview, fingerprints, and photos, then 3 more weeks before I could pick up the actual card, earlier this month. My comune would not list me as a resident without it, nor would the local autoscuola let me begin attending lessons for my patente without the actual card. On that card, the expiration of my Permesso is noted as one year from my original entry into the country in late April, which means I have to begin the renewal process in about a month. I was told the renewal window begins 90 days before and extends to 60 days after expiration, but the bright spot is that I can renew for two years. As an interesting aside that is reflective of the workings of the Italian bureaucracy, my Italian Carta d’Identita is good for ten years.