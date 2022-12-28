For members
MONEY
Flat tax, superbonus and wild boar: What’s in Italy’s 2023 budget?
As parliament races to approve the new budget law by the end of the year, we take a look at what its contents will mean for people living in Italy.
Published: 28 December 2022 12:25 CET
The Italian Senate is set to hold a final vote to approve the 2023 budget on Thursday. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
POLITICS
Burkina Faso expels Italian UN Resident Coordinator
Burkina Faso has ordered the UN's Resident Coordinator in the country to leave by the end of the day, declaring her "persona non grata", the foreign ministry stated Friday.
Published: 24 December 2022 09:47 CET
