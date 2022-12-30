Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN LANGUAGE

Italy’s culture minister slams foreign words in Italian language… by using foreign words

Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano said using foreign words in the Italian language was 'radical chic snobbery'. The irony seems to have been lost on him.

Published: 30 December 2022 11:37 CET
Italy's culture minister slams foreign words in Italian language... by using foreign words
Italy's Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano attends a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano is being slammed for criticising the use of foreign (English) words in Italian – and using foreign words when doing so. 

The right-wing politician said: “I believe that a certain abuse of English-speaking terms is a part of a certain snobbery, very ‘radical chic’, that comes from the lack of awareness of the global value of Italian culture”.

In Italian, Sangiuliano used the expression “snobismo, molto radical chic”. Chic, of course, is a French word.

Snobismo is derived from the English word ‘snob’, and translates rougly as ‘snobbery’. The phrase ‘radical chic’, which was coined in 1970s America to describe fashionably left-wing political views, is rarely used by native Engish speakers today, but is widely used in Italy.

The minister’s statements were given in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. He commented on the government’s draft proposal to identify the Italian language as part of the country’s national identity in the Constitution.

READ ALSO: Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

“It is only fair that our language be in the constitution. The Accademia della Crusca (a Florence-based society of scholars of Italian linguistics and philology) should have legal powers similar to what exists in France or Spain”, he said.

He added: “Language is the soul of our nation, the hallmark of its identity.”

Social media backlash

The irony of Sangiuliano’s choice of words, using a foreign word to criticise the over usage of foreign words (though he aimed particularly at English expressions), was not lost on Italian social media users. 

One Twitter user commented sarcastically: “Using foreign words to criticise the use of foreign words” and added a check mark. The tweet has been viewed almost 50,000 times and gathered more than 2,000 likes in 24 hours.

Another sarcastically agreed, and appeared to parody the penchant among Italian politicians for peppering their speech with anglicismi, or English words: “Fair enough. Using foreign words is radical chic because it is trendy and shows you are jet set. You have to go back to using your own slang by default. Without feeling like an underdog, no? OK!”

Italian politician Elio Vito also commented on the minister’s using three foreign words in a single sentence to defend the Italian language.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Italy pushes for EU-wide China Covid measures as tests show no new variants

Italy's mandatory testing of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, as she called for coordinated EU-wide measures.

Published: 29 December 2022 14:54 CET
Italy pushes for EU-wide China Covid measures as tests show no new variants

The European Commission was debating a bloc-wide response to the end of China’s zero-Covid containment measures on Thursday, following Italy’s adoption of mandatory testing for all travellers arriving from China.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continued to push for a common approach from EU member states as she revealed that Italy’s testing so far had not found any new coronavirus strains.

READ ALSO: Italy orders Covid screening for all arrivals from China

Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of “Omicron variants already present in Italy”, Meloni told her end-of-year press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Italy ordered tests on all arrivals from China on Wednesday following an explosion in cases reported by Beijing.

Meloni said the screening policy would be “ineffective” if not done on a European level, as only people arriving on direct flights from China were being tested in Italy, not those with stopovers.

She called for the EU to follow Rome’s move to test all air arrivals from China for coronavirus, and said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci would be pushing for the EU to roll out bloc-wide screening.

Schillaci said testing arrivals was “essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy ordered Covid tests for all arrivals from China?

A passenger undergoes Covid testing at Rome’s Fiumicino airport. All travellers from China must undergo Covid testing on arrival in Italy, the goverment announced on Wednesday. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Rome’s Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases had warned on Wednesday that “in a country [like China] with a high percentage of unvaccinated people, in which ineffective vaccines have been used that give low population protection, such a strong exponential growth in infections could generate the selection of a new variant, much more immune-evasive and transmissible”

Milan’s Malpensa airport reported on Wednesday that almost half of all passengers arriving on flights from China had tested positive.

Those who test positive on arrival are required to isolate for at least five days, the health ministry confirmed.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by coronavirus in early 2020, introducing first a nationwide lockdown and then compulsory vaccines for certain people.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, which won September elections, had strongly criticised the restrictions when in opposition, and has sworn to take a different approach since taking power.

Coronavirus infections have surged in China as it unwinds hardline controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

But a growing number of countries, including the United States, have imposed restrictions on visitors after China’s decision to end mandatory quarantine on arrival.

Health officials from the European Union’s 27 countries met on Thursday to “discuss the Covid-19 situation in China and possible measures to be taken in a co-ordinated way”.

“Co-ordination of national responses to serious cross-border threats to health is crucial,” the committee said after the meeting had concluded. “We need to act jointly and will continue our discussions.”

At the time of publishing no other EU member states have said that they intend to follow Italy’s lead, although French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his government to take “protective measures”.

SHOW COMMENTS