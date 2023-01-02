Could Italy bring back some Covid health measures?

In the last week of 2022, Italy recorded more than 122,000 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 15.1 percent (compared to 13.5 percent the year before), according to data from the country’s Health Ministry

Italy’s control centre monitoring the pandemic said that there is a decreasing trend in the incidence of new cases and stabilisation of the number of cases that require intensive care.

However, as winter makes the circulation of viruses easier and with an increasing number of cases abroad, particularly in China, the government asked for caution. It reiterated that it could recommend face masks and remote working if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

The Health Ministry said that in that case, it would recommend the use of masks indoors, working from home and reducing mass gatherings, as well as promoting indoor ventilation and more vaccinations. The ministry also recommended strengthening surveillance systems and increasing genomic sequencing to detect new variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“It will be essential to ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor circulating viruses and the emergence of new variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of laboratories”, the government said.

It added: “High vaccination coverage, completion of vaccination cycles and maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose represent necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.”

Covid measures

Currently, there are very few Covid-19 restrictions in place in Italy. For example, the requirement to wear higher-grade FFP2 face masks on public transport ended in September – though many Italians still wear masks in busy shops, buses, and trains.

Italy still requires anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in the country to self-isolate, with the minimum isolation period currently standing at five days.

In order to exit quarantine, the infected person must be symptomless for at least two days and must test negative to a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test at the end of that period.

Last week, Italy said it would reinstate mandatory coronavirus tests for arrivals from China following an explosion in cases there. Milan’s Malpensa airport found that around half of all passengers tested were positive, as The Local reported.

The testing requirement came into force immediately on Wednesday, as several Italian airports had already begun screening arrivals from China.

The Italian Foreign Ministry later confirmed in a press release that the new rules, in force until January 31st, meant all passengers travelling to Italy from China must show a negative test result upon boarding and also undergo an antigen test upon arrival in Italy.

Those who tested positive on arrival would be required to isolate in Italy, it confirmed.