Could Italy bring back some Covid health measures?

Italy's Health Ministry is preparing to recommend measures against the Covid pandemic if the situation worsens.

Published: 2 January 2023 12:04 CET
A new decree proposes lifting Italy's Covid restrictions in hospitals.
An Italian hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

In the last week of 2022, Italy recorded more than 122,000 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 15.1 percent (compared to 13.5 percent the year before), according to data from the country’s Health Ministry

Italy’s control centre monitoring the pandemic said that there is a decreasing trend in the incidence of new cases and stabilisation of the number of cases that require intensive care.

However, as winter makes the circulation of viruses easier and with an increasing number of cases abroad, particularly in China, the government asked for caution. It reiterated that it could recommend face masks and remote working if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

The Health Ministry said that in that case, it would recommend the use of masks indoors, working from home and reducing mass gatherings, as well as promoting indoor ventilation and more vaccinations.  The ministry also recommended strengthening surveillance systems and increasing genomic sequencing to detect new variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“It will be essential to ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor circulating viruses and the emergence of new variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of laboratories”, the government said.

It added: “High vaccination coverage, completion of vaccination cycles and maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose represent necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.”

Currently, there are very few Covid-19 restrictions in place in Italy. For example, the requirement to wear higher-grade FFP2 face masks on public transport ended in September – though many Italians still wear masks in busy shops, buses, and trains.

Italy still requires anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in the country to self-isolate, with the minimum isolation period currently standing at five days.

In order to exit quarantine, the infected person must be symptomless for at least two days and must test negative to a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test at the end of that period.

Last week, Italy said it would reinstate mandatory coronavirus tests for arrivals from China following an explosion in cases there. Milan’s Malpensa airport found that around half of all passengers tested were positive, as The Local reported.

The testing requirement came into force immediately on Wednesday, as several Italian airports had already begun screening arrivals from China.

The Italian Foreign Ministry later confirmed in a press release that the new rules, in force until January 31st, meant all passengers travelling to Italy from China must show a negative test result upon boarding and also undergo an antigen test upon arrival in Italy.

Those who tested positive on arrival would be required to isolate in Italy, it confirmed.

Italy pushes for EU-wide China Covid measures as tests show no new variants

Italy's mandatory testing of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, as she called for coordinated EU-wide measures.

Published: 29 December 2022 14:54 CET
The European Commission was debating a bloc-wide response to the end of China’s zero-Covid containment measures on Thursday, following Italy’s adoption of mandatory testing for all travellers arriving from China.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continued to push for a common approach from EU member states as she revealed that Italy’s testing so far had not found any new coronavirus strains.

Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of “Omicron variants already present in Italy”, Meloni told her end-of-year press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Italy ordered tests on all arrivals from China on Wednesday following an explosion in cases reported by Beijing.

Meloni said the screening policy would be “ineffective” if not done on a European level, as only people arriving on direct flights from China were being tested in Italy, not those with stopovers.

She called for the EU to follow Rome’s move to test all air arrivals from China for coronavirus, and said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci would be pushing for the EU to roll out bloc-wide screening.

Schillaci said testing arrivals was “essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”.

A passenger undergoes Covid testing at Rome’s Fiumicino airport. All travellers from China must undergo Covid testing on arrival in Italy, the goverment announced on Wednesday. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Rome’s Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases had warned on Wednesday that “in a country [like China] with a high percentage of unvaccinated people, in which ineffective vaccines have been used that give low population protection, such a strong exponential growth in infections could generate the selection of a new variant, much more immune-evasive and transmissible”

Milan’s Malpensa airport reported on Wednesday that almost half of all passengers arriving on flights from China had tested positive.

Those who test positive on arrival are required to isolate for at least five days, the health ministry confirmed.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by coronavirus in early 2020, introducing first a nationwide lockdown and then compulsory vaccines for certain people.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, which won September elections, had strongly criticised the restrictions when in opposition, and has sworn to take a different approach since taking power.

Coronavirus infections have surged in China as it unwinds hardline controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

But a growing number of countries, including the United States, have imposed restrictions on visitors after China’s decision to end mandatory quarantine on arrival.

Health officials from the European Union’s 27 countries met on Thursday to “discuss the Covid-19 situation in China and possible measures to be taken in a co-ordinated way”.

“Co-ordination of national responses to serious cross-border threats to health is crucial,” the committee said after the meeting had concluded. “We need to act jointly and will continue our discussions.”

At the time of publishing no other EU member states have said that they intend to follow Italy’s lead, although French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his government to take “protective measures”.

