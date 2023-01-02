Read news from:
Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the latest Covid situation in China - so could this mark the return of vaccine passports and travel restrictions?

Published: 2 January 2023 10:53 CET
COVID-19 preventive measures information document provided to the passengers of a flight from China at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris, on January 1, 2023, as France reinforces health measures at the borders for travellers arriving from China. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Several EU countries including France, Italy and Spain (as well as non-EU countries including the UK and USA) have already imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, over fears of new variants of Covid-19.

The countries announced their restrictions – mostly amounting to compulsory tests and masks – on a unilateral basis at the end of last week, but there have been calls for greater co-ordination at an EU level.

There is now a meeting scheduled for Wednesday of the EU Integrated Policy Response Capability to discuss coordinating measures, with an insider telling Politico: “The idea is to harmonise, but without being extremely prescriptive.”

The meeting has been called by Sweden, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU. 

So what measures are likely?

At present the countries that have announced restrictions have only imposed testing and mask rules – there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination and no travel bans. All measures only apply only to travellers from China.

A meeting of the European Health Safety Committee last Thursday did not produce any concrete measures, with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides merely urging member states to coordinate quickly. It was after this that some countries announced their own restrictions.

If anything more concrete comes out of Wednesday’s meeting, it is likely to refer to testing or mask rules only and like the previous EU Covid travel policies, will be advisory for countries to follow.

Because borders are a national competence, countries can impose their own measures without having to consult the EU.

Despite the introduction of the EU digital vaccine passport, countries never managed to entirely co-ordinate their travel rules during 2020 and 2021.

In most EU countries the health pass or vaccine pass apps remain active, and could be used again if necessary. 

Will there be travel bans?

At this stage more draconian restrictions – such as the ‘red lists’ or ‘essential travel only’ rules of 2021 seem unlikely.

Most EU countries have a high level of vaccine cover, so would probably only resort to travel restrictions if new variants – against which current Covid vaccines are not effective – emergence in China (or any other country).  

COVID-19 RULES

Could Italy bring back some Covid health measures?

Italy's Health Ministry is preparing to recommend measures against the Covid pandemic if the situation worsens.

Published: 2 January 2023 12:04 CET
In the last week of 2022, Italy recorded more than 122,000 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 15.1 percent (compared to 13.5 percent the year before), according to data from the country’s Health Ministry

Italy’s control centre monitoring the pandemic said that there is a decreasing trend in the incidence of new cases and stabilisation of the number of cases that require intensive care.

However, as winter makes the circulation of viruses easier and with an increasing number of cases abroad, particularly in China, the government asked for caution. It reiterated that it could recommend face masks and remote working if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

READ ALSO: Italy orders Covid screening for all arrivals from China

The Health Ministry said that in that case, it would recommend the use of masks indoors, working from home and reducing mass gatherings, as well as promoting indoor ventilation and more vaccinations.  The ministry also recommended strengthening surveillance systems and increasing genomic sequencing to detect new variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“It will be essential to ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor circulating viruses and the emergence of new variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of laboratories”, the government said.

It added: “High vaccination coverage, completion of vaccination cycles and maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose represent necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.”

READ ALSO: Italy gives green light to fifth dose Covid vaccines for at-risk groups

Covid measures

Currently, there are very few Covid-19 restrictions in place in Italy. For example, the requirement to wear higher-grade FFP2 face masks on public transport ended in September – though many Italians still wear masks in busy shops, buses, and trains.

Italy still requires anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in the country to self-isolate, with the minimum isolation period currently standing at five days.

In order to exit quarantine, the infected person must be symptomless for at least two days and must test negative to a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test at the end of that period.

Last week, Italy said it would reinstate mandatory coronavirus tests for arrivals from China following an explosion in cases there. Milan’s Malpensa airport found that around half of all passengers tested were positive, as The Local reported.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy ordered Covid tests for all arrivals from China?

The testing requirement came into force immediately on Wednesday, as several Italian airports had already begun screening arrivals from China.

The Italian Foreign Ministry later confirmed in a press release that the new rules, in force until January 31st, meant all passengers travelling to Italy from China must show a negative test result upon boarding and also undergo an antigen test upon arrival in Italy.

Those who tested positive on arrival would be required to isolate in Italy, it confirmed.

