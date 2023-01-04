Read news from:
OPINION: Italian healthcare is stuck in the past – but now it has a chance to modernise

The move to digital prescriptions was one positive to come out of the pandemic in Italy, but this could soon be reversed - despite the urgent need for more reform, says Silvia Marchetti.

Published: 4 January 2023 11:47 CET
Paper prescriptions were the only option in Italy until the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

At the end of 2022, Italy’s government approved a one-year extension of electronic prescription for medicines, but it is just temporary and there’s a high risk it might disappear in 2024.

The e-prescription should be made a permanent measure, alongside other urgent improvements in the Italian healthcare system that’s in need of modernization.

In recent weeks, doctors and patients held their breath as political parties debated the fate of digital prescription slips. Until the very end, it looked like the digital ricetta medica was going to be shelved, reverting in January to the pre-Covid paper slips and the nuisance of going to the doctor to fetch it.

The e-prescription has been one of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic. It proved a godsend for both general practitioners (medici di base) and patients during the Covid emergency, when social distancing was the norm and crowding at the doctor’s office was the best way to pass on bacteria and viruses.

Many Italians turned to the digital ricetta during lockdown, even those who’d normally queue up regularly at the doctor’s just to grab their prescription and go to the pharmacy.

The ricetta elettronica also spares a lot of paper waste and precious time, allowing people to go shopping or to the gym instead of waiting hours in line. It has helped to boost the digitalization of Italian health care.

Before Covid, even patients with chronic diseases who needed a monthly prescription had to knock at their doctors’ door.

If next year there is no radical reform that makes digital ricetta the rule and a structural measure, it would be a major step back. 

Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The truth is that not all doctors, nor patients (particularly the elderly), are digital savvy. Many doctors I know still prefer to write by hand the paper prescriptions with their personal signature.

My medico di base really needs to retire. He is 70 and even though patients call him by phone to order prescriptions he is able to send just some ones via email while others for specific medicines they still have to pick up at his office, getting in line as if they had to be visited. It is a major nuisance.

When I was living in Holland back in 2005 doctors were accustomed to sending digital prescriptions straight to the pharmacy nearest to the patient’s home, who just had to stop by after work. 

Patients with chronic diseases would regularly drop by the pharmacy next door and pick up the monthly prescribed dose. I wish it worked the same way in Italy.

There are many other aspects of healthcare that should be modernised permanently in Italy. 

And this can be done by boosting online centralized services, which citizens could have access to through their fascicolo elettronico sanitario (electronic medical file), which is like their ‘health passport’ where all health information should be stored, from prescribed medicines to allergies, hospitalizations and results of exams. 

The fascicolo was launched with Covid to download test results and green passes, but it has enormous potential. It is linked to a personal tessera sanitaria (the health card), otherwise known also as the codice fiscale (tax identification number).

The electronic fascicolo should allow the booking of medical appointments and exams at public and private hospitals, and the ordering of medicines at your pharmacy that do not need a prescription. An SMS could be sent to alert patients when medicines and exam results are ready.

Much-needed healthcare improvements also include more efficient online bookings of doctors’ appointments, check-ups and exams. Many hospitals and clinics have online platforms for private booking, but these seldom work well due to internet glitches so patients have to revert to call centers which are always busy, leave their number and hope to be called back. Online platforms are also useful if one has to cancel an appointment.

There should be online tickets for blood tests at medical labs and hospitals, downloadable on smartphones with a precise time. It’s crazy that people need to queue up early in the morning, without breakfast, just to take the bigliettino (ticket with their number) and wait to be called by the nurse for the blood test.

In Italy everyone knows that national healthcare waiting lists for surgeries, exams and day procedures can be months-long, but private facilities, where patients are willing and can afford to pay, cannot be as slow as the public sector. I remember once having to book an emergency private allergy test by phone and finding out I had to wait four months, despite it being at one of the biggest hospitals in Rome. 

Private appointments at public hospitals, which can cost up to €300, need to implement faster appointment procedures and boost the number of available doctors.

Italian public healthcare is one of the most democratic in the world, willing to treat anyone in need for free. But when it comes to modernisation, there are many challenges yet to overcome.

‘Hellish odyssey’: Why cancelling my Italian phone contract took six months

Ending a contract with your phone or wifi provider in Italy can be trickier than you might expect. Reporter Silvia Marchetti shares her "nightmare" experience and explains the steps to be aware of.

Published: 20 December 2022 15:09 CET
Updated: 25 December 2022 11:19 CET
Signing contracts with phone providers takes just a few minutes but getting rid of them by shutting down landlines and Wi-Fi services may take months.

It can be a real nightmare, as all telecom carriers have pretty much the same rules of cessazione del contratto (contract termination). 

You find yourself left hanging while automatic answering machines and ‘virtual assistants’ drive you crazy. Then, when you manage to get through to a real person, you spend hours talking with different customer service call centers across Europe to make sure your request has gone through.

But in the meantime, while you wait to sever ties with the phone company, you keep paying the monthly bills until it is certain that you are no longer their client.

They make it really hard for you. I spent half of this year chasing after my phone carrier to cancel the contract as I was paying for very poor, glitchy WiFi. The real problem is having to deal with many different call center staff to whom you have to explain the whole story from the beginning, and they often don’t speak Italian or English well.

The first thing I did is to call the customer service and communicate that I no longer wanted to be their client explaining the reason, they said, ‘OK, it is done, no worries, within the next 30 days (the time needed to process the request) your contract will end’. 

Make sure you always ask for the ‘numero pratica’ (procedure number) for when you need to follow up. 

But of course it couldn’t be that simple. They told me I would be getting a confirmation sms on my mobile within the next 72 hours. That never happened, so I called back and this time they said I had to wait for the operator itself to call me to ask if I really wanted to cancel my contract, to double confirm the request. 

I received two phone calls after three weeks, during my working hours when I couldn’t answer, and each time I called back I was told I had to wait for another call.

Few people are aware of the tricky fact that if you do not verbally re-confirm the termination request it is void.

Months passed by and nobody called. Four times I picked up the carrier’s call and the connection broke off just as I said ‘Buongiorno’, so I called back the customer service and was told (by what must have been the ninth person I spoke to) that a verbal cancellation request isn’t enough, and the only way to make sure it went through was emailing the request to the company with my landline number and a copy of my ID.

I sent an email and it bounced back, so I sent a PEC, or ‘certified’ email – including the numero di pratica – and made sure I received confirmation that it had safely landed in the recipient’s mailbox.

You’ll need to beome familiar with Italy’s registered email (PEC) system. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP

I waited, another two months went by and I had to keep paying the bills as my WiFi and phone services were still ‘on’ but no internet whatsoever. So I decided not to pay them anymore, or delay the payment deadline. That’s when the carrier started sending a private postman to deliver a notification of unpaid pending bills. 

It turned into a six-month hellish odyssey, almost every morning I called the customer service asking about my request status and they would reply I had to wait for the verbal confirmation call from the carrier. I gave them three other numbers they could reach of my relatives to increase the chances that if the operator did call, someone could confirm the deactivation.

The most frustrating aspect, as with most bureaucratic issues in Italy, is that la mano destra non sa cosa fa la sinistra (the right hand doesn’t know what the left one is doing) meaning each call center agent would say the opposite from another, unaware even that I had forwarded a PEC. So you start quarrelling over the phone, and it does no good.

In August, finally, after re-sending the PEC four times, someone from the phone company reached one of the numbers I had left, belonging to a person who lives with me, who verbally confirmed that I no longer wanted to be their client. Three weeks later my landline and WiFi were dead.

As a result, I now solely rely on mobile connection and ‘fear like the plague’, as my granny used to say, getting entangled again in another phone carrier’s trap. 

This has taught me never to believe when a provider says all you need to do is tell them over the phone ‘hey I want to cancel my contract’, and then wait for their call to confirm it.

There’s an ancient Latin saying: verba volant, scripta manent (spoken words fly away, written ones remain). Sending an official request via PEC to the correct addresses, with numero di pratica, is the best thing to do. 

Calling up a few times to make sure your pratica has been approved is key, if so, make sure you ask the person you talk to send you via email a confirmation that on set date your landline will cease and you will no longer be paying bills.

If too much time goes by, and you keep getting bills, feel free not to pay them. When the phone carrier realizes this it will simply cut off your landline, which is exactly what you want, and there are no legal risks given the PEC was delivered months before.

This however is possible only if you pay the monthly bills by credit card or bollettino postale (postal payment slip). If you have a direct debit (RID) it’s best to rush to your bank to deactivate it when you make the official cancellation request. 

Credit cards can also be tricky: every month for five years I created a ‘virtual card’ to pay my bills and avoid fraud, but often the carrier’s online payment platform wouldn’t accept it. In the end this also wore me out. 

Phone and internet companies should make customers’ lives easy, not complicate things. In Italy however few things run smoothly. 

If you’ve cancelled a phone or internet contract in Italy, what was your experience? Have you got any tips for other readers? Please let us know in the comments section below.

