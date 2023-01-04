For members
REVEALED: More than 2,800 Brits ordered to leave European countries since Brexit
Almost two years after the UK officially left the European Union, one of the consequences of ending free movement has become clear for the hundreds of Britons who have been ordered to leave countries across Europe.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:18 CET
Q&A: What to know about the Italy-UK driving licence agreement
After the UK and Italy announced a deal meaning British residents can swap their driving licences in 2023, The Local answers your questions about how the process will work.
Published: 3 January 2023 15:53 CET
