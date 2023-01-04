For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What tax ‘bonuses’ can you claim in Italy in 2023?
From property purchases and renovations to garden landscaping and cinema tickets for young people, here's what you could save money on in Italy this year.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:26 CET
What discounts could you get from the Italian government in 2023? Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP.
For members
MONEY
Flat tax, superbonus and wild boar: What’s in Italy’s 2023 budget?
As parliament races to approve the new budget law by the end of the year, we take a look at what its contents will mean for people living in Italy.
Published: 28 December 2022 12:25 CET
Updated: 29 December 2022 09:54 CET
Updated: 29 December 2022 09:54 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments