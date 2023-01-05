For members
ITALIAN TRADITIONS
Pagan witches and Mussolini: The curious history behind Italy’s Epiphany holiday
Italy celebrates Befana on Friday, a holiday that rivals Christmas for many Italians. But how did this staunchly Catholic nation come to worship a pagan witch?
Published: 5 January 2023 14:40 CET
Women dress up for the annual Befana procession in Viterbo, Italy. The January 6th Epiphany holiday is celebrated across Italy - but where did it come from? (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)
For members
CRIME
REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates
From robbery and vehicle theft to cyber fraud and blackmail, where are you most likely to be a victim of crime in Italy? Here are the country’s latest crime figures.
Published: 15 December 2022 12:55 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:59 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:59 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments