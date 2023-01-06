Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MILAN

6 essential apps that make life in Milan easier for foreign residents

From public transport to restaurant bookings, life in Milan might not exactly be a piece of cake at first. So, here are six essential apps that’ll help you get properly settled in Italy's second-largest city.

Published: 6 January 2023 15:50 CET
A view of Milan's famous Galleria
A number of mobile apps can make life in Milan much easier. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Whether you’re totally new to Milan or have been living in the northern city for a while but are still finding it hard to adapt to the milanese lifestyle, there are some mobile apps that are guaranteed to make your daily life easier. 

So, in no particular order, here are the six most useful apps to navigate life in Milan. 

ATM Milano

Public transport in Milan is efficient and reliable, with a dense network of trams, buses and metro lines servicing the city’s entire urban area. But, figuring out the best way to get to your chosen destination might not be so easy, especially if you’ve just moved to the city.

Luckily, ATM Milano, the mobile app provided by Milan’s main public transport operator (ATM), offers newcomers some precious assistance. 

READ ALSO: What are the best Milan neighbourhoods for international residents?

The app will work out the quickest way to get to your destination, giving you all the relevant info regarding your journey as well as keeping you posted on potential delays or service suspensions on your route.

Also, you can buy single tickets or manage your daily or monthly passes directly on the app. The app can be downloaded here.

SHARE NOW (from Car2Go)

Car-sharing services have become increasingly popular in Milan over the past few years and Car2Go is the most reliable provider in town.

Hiring a car through Car2Go’s app, SHARE NOW, is as easy as it gets: once you have uploaded your driving licence directly to the app, you’ll only need to locate a car in your area and book it with just a couple of taps on your screen.

There are five types of car available to users (you can see them here) and the operational zone has been recently extended to encompass some extra-urban areas (Baggio, Linate, San Donato and others).

A tram heading down a street in Milan

Public transport in Milan is very efficient but a number of car- and bike-sharing services are also available. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Rates go from six to eight euros an hour and parking within the urban area is free. Further info and app download links are available here.

BikeMi

If you’re not a fan of cars (or simply can’t stand traffic during peak hours), you’ll also have the option to quickly hop on a bike and cycle your way through the city.

There are countless bike-sharing services available to Milan residents but the BikeMi app is probably the most reliable one. 

There are as many as 325 BikeMi stations scattered across the city, with nearly 5,500 between regular bikes and e-bikes being available to users. 

BikeMi is also fairly cheap (around two euros an hour for regular bikes), though subscription to the service comes at a fee. The app can be downloaded here.

The Fork

Milan truly has no shortage of eateries and, as a resident, you’ll likely be dining out at least once a week.

But, managing bookings over the phone can be a bit of a hassle at times, especially if you’re not very proficient in Italian. 

READ ALSO: Five things you’ll only know if you live in Milan

The Fork app allows you to book a table at your favourite restaurant directly from your phone. 

Also, booking through The Fork gives you access to a number of generous discounts (20, 30 or even 50 percent) on your restaurant bill. You can download the app here.

Glovo

You’re not in the mood to step out of your flat but are still looking to indulge in some scrumptious restaurant food?

Online food delivery service Glovo might just be the best available cure for your cravings. 

READ ALSO: Moving to Italy: How much does it really cost to live in Milan?

Glovo services an extensive network of restaurants across the city and deliveries are usually bang on time. 

Glovo riders in Milan

Glovo is the most reliable food delivery service in Milan. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Furthermore, aside from delivering food orders, the ‘glovers’ will also bring anything from groceries to medicines to flowers right to your doorstep.

Download is available here

Playtomic 

Milan is the Italian capital of padel, a racket sport which is in many ways similar to tennis, with the main difference being that a padel court is enclosed by walls and balls can be played off them. 

Though you might not think much of it based on the above description, padel is a lot of fun and, besides keeping you fit, it’ll give you a chance to socialise with locals. 

The best way to get involved is through the Playtomic app

People playing padel

Playing padel is one of the best ways to make new friends in Milan. Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Far from being just a court-booking app, Playtomic gives users a chance to connect with other players, track their personal progress through match data and sign up for city-wide tournaments.

Bonus tip

If you’re a bit of a party animal and like to get home late on weekends, you might find yourself in need of a taxi at some point. 

Now, Uber is available in Milan but it is far more expensive than in other major European cities. As such, your best bet would be to order a local taxi through AppTaxi

Booking is easy and the app accepts a variety of payment methods.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

OPINION: Italian healthcare is stuck in the past – but now it has a chance to modernise

The move to digital prescriptions was one positive to come out of the pandemic in Italy, but this could soon be reversed - despite the urgent need for more reform, says Silvia Marchetti.

Published: 4 January 2023 11:47 CET
OPINION: Italian healthcare is stuck in the past - but now it has a chance to modernise

At the end of 2022, Italy’s government approved a one-year extension of electronic prescription for medicines, but it is just temporary and there’s a high risk it might disappear in 2024.

The e-prescription should be made a permanent measure, alongside other urgent improvements in the Italian healthcare system that’s in need of modernization.

In recent weeks, doctors and patients held their breath as political parties debated the fate of digital prescription slips. Until the very end, it looked like the digital ricetta medica was going to be shelved, reverting in January to the pre-Covid paper slips and the nuisance of going to the doctor to fetch it.

The e-prescription has been one of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic. It proved a godsend for both general practitioners (medici di base) and patients during the Covid emergency, when social distancing was the norm and crowding at the doctor’s office was the best way to pass on bacteria and viruses.

Many Italians turned to the digital ricetta during lockdown, even those who’d normally queue up regularly at the doctor’s just to grab their prescription and go to the pharmacy.

READ ALSO: Five essential facts about Italy’s public healthcare system  

The ricetta elettronica also spares a lot of paper waste and precious time, allowing people to go shopping or to the gym instead of waiting hours in line. It has helped to boost the digitalization of Italian health care.

Before Covid, even patients with chronic diseases who needed a monthly prescription had to knock at their doctors’ door.

If next year there is no radical reform that makes digital ricetta the rule and a structural measure, it would be a major step back. 

Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The truth is that not all doctors, nor patients (particularly the elderly), are digital savvy. Many doctors I know still prefer to write by hand the paper prescriptions with their personal signature.

My medico di base really needs to retire. He is 70 and even though patients call him by phone to order prescriptions he is able to send just some ones via email while others for specific medicines they still have to pick up at his office, getting in line as if they had to be visited. It is a major nuisance.

When I was living in Holland back in 2005 doctors were accustomed to sending digital prescriptions straight to the pharmacy nearest to the patient’s home, who just had to stop by after work. 

Patients with chronic diseases would regularly drop by the pharmacy next door and pick up the monthly prescribed dose. I wish it worked the same way in Italy.

READ ALSO: How bad is Italy’s north-south ‘healthcare gap’ really?

There are many other aspects of healthcare that should be modernised permanently in Italy. 

And this can be done by boosting online centralized services, which citizens could have access to through their fascicolo elettronico sanitario (electronic medical file), which is like their ‘health passport’ where all health information should be stored, from prescribed medicines to allergies, hospitalizations and results of exams. 

The fascicolo was launched with Covid to download test results and green passes, but it has enormous potential. It is linked to a personal tessera sanitaria (the health card), otherwise known also as the codice fiscale (tax identification number).

The electronic fascicolo should allow the booking of medical appointments and exams at public and private hospitals, and the ordering of medicines at your pharmacy that do not need a prescription. An SMS could be sent to alert patients when medicines and exam results are ready.

Much-needed healthcare improvements also include more efficient online bookings of doctors’ appointments, check-ups and exams. Many hospitals and clinics have online platforms for private booking, but these seldom work well due to internet glitches so patients have to revert to call centers which are always busy, leave their number and hope to be called back. Online platforms are also useful if one has to cancel an appointment.

READ ALSO: Who can register for national healthcare in Italy?

There should be online tickets for blood tests at medical labs and hospitals, downloadable on smartphones with a precise time. It’s crazy that people need to queue up early in the morning, without breakfast, just to take the bigliettino (ticket with their number) and wait to be called by the nurse for the blood test.

In Italy everyone knows that national healthcare waiting lists for surgeries, exams and day procedures can be months-long, but private facilities, where patients are willing and can afford to pay, cannot be as slow as the public sector. I remember once having to book an emergency private allergy test by phone and finding out I had to wait four months, despite it being at one of the biggest hospitals in Rome. 

Private appointments at public hospitals, which can cost up to €300, need to implement faster appointment procedures and boost the number of available doctors.

Italian public healthcare is one of the most democratic in the world, willing to treat anyone in need for free. But when it comes to modernisation, there are many challenges yet to overcome.

SHOW COMMENTS