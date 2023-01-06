For members
MILAN
6 essential apps that make life in Milan easier for foreign residents
From public transport to restaurant bookings, life in Milan might not exactly be a piece of cake at first. So, here are six essential apps that’ll help you get properly settled in Italy's second-largest city.
Published: 6 January 2023 15:50 CET
A number of mobile apps can make life in Milan much easier. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
HEALTH
OPINION: Italian healthcare is stuck in the past – but now it has a chance to modernise
The move to digital prescriptions was one positive to come out of the pandemic in Italy, but this could soon be reversed - despite the urgent need for more reform, says Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 4 January 2023 11:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments