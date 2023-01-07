Read news from:
Italy football coach Mancini pays tribute to ‘little brother’ Vialli

Former Italian football star Gianluca Vialli passed away at the age of 58 on Friday, devastating Italy's coach Roberto Mancini who was his best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s.

Published: 7 January 2023 17:51 CET
Italy's coach Roberto Mancini (R) with Gianluca Vialli (L) in June 2021, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli died of pancreatic cancer in London, his former club Sampdoria announced on Friday.

The former Italy forward’s death came less than a month after another of Mancini’s friends Sinisa Mihajlovic died of leukemia.

“Only a few days after Sinisa passing away I’ve lost another brother, or little brother as I liked to call him,” the Corriere Dello Sport quoted him as saying on Saturday.

“We met at 16 years old and never left each other’s side: Italy’s youth and senior teams, Samp, the highs, the lows, the victories and the defeats.”

In eight years together at Sampdoria, Mancini and Vialli won the club’s only Serie A title in 1991, the previous year’s Cup Winner’s Cup and three Italian Cups.

They also came within a hair’s breadth of winning the European Cup in 1992, being narrowly beaten at Wembley by Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona ‘Dream Team’.

The duo, nicknamed “the goal twins” during their Sampdoria days, were reunited in the Italy set-up when Vialli was made chief of the national team delegation in 2019, with Mancini already head coach.

Their tearful embrace after winning Euro 2020 at the same ground where they tasted bitter defeat to Barca became one of the iconic moments of Italy’s emotional triumph.

“Those two nights at Wembley. Many years ago we cried with pain and bitterness, and then we cried with joy as though we were united by destiny before he passed away,” Mancini added.

“He played a key role in us winning the European Championship. The players loved him,” said Mancini.

“Gianluca gave us courage that we didn’t know and which he used to fight his illness so hard that he managed to be with us (the team) as long as he possibly could.

“Gianluca was the best of us, a perfect, courageous man… It was a privilege to be his friend, his teammate in football and life.”
  

Former Italian football star Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 58, his former club Sampdoria announced on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 11:44 CET
Vialli was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy’s European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021, assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.

However, the signs were not good when he announced a temporary leave from his role with the national team in December to focus on his health.

“We have come a long way together, growing and searching, winning and dreaming. You came as a boy, we salute you as a man,” Genoa-based Sampdoria said in a statement.

They added: “We will not forget your 141 goals, your backhands, your cashmere jerseys, your earring, your platinum blond hair, your Ultras bomber. You gave us so much, we gave you so much: yes, it was love, mutual, endless. A love that will not die, today, with you.”

Vialli spent a total of eight seasons at Sampdoria, winning the Serie A title and European Cup Winners’ Cup before joining Juventus in 1992 for a then world record 16.5 million euros.

He won the Champions League with Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996 and becoming player-manager in 1998.

Vialli took over from Ruud Gullit late in the season, and went on to lead Chelsea to victory in the League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final but was sacked in the following season.

Chelsea’s current co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement: “This is truly an awful day for Chelsea Football Club. Gianluca’s legend will live on at Stamford Bridge.

“His impact as a player, a coach and most importantly as a person, will be forever written across our club’s history.”

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said a minute’s silence would be held before all matches in the country this weekend.

“Gianluca was a wonderful person and leaves an unbridgeable void, in the national team and in all those who appreciated his extraordinary human qualities,” it said.

