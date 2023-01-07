Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts have said, with 2023 already posting record temperatures for January across the region.

Published: 7 January 2023 12:42 CET
A hiker walks past a stopped chairlift at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy on 27th December 2022, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

As temperatures rise globally because of human-caused climate change, scientists say heatwaves and spells of warmer-than-average weather are becoming more common throughout the year.

After experiencing searing summer heat and a drought unprecedented in centuries, a wave of warm weather across Europe this winter has melted the snow from ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees, and seen temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) even in normally-freezing central
regions.   

Several European countries saw record-breaking heat on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Hundreds of weather stations across Europe have recorded all-time highest daily temperatures for the months of December or January, it said this week.

Freja Vamborg, Senior Scientist at Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said the current winter heatwave is an “extreme” heat event in Europe in terms of how far temperatures have deviated from what is expected at this time of year.   

Here Vamborg answers some key questions about the heatwave:

What caused these high temperatures?

“On the 1st of January there was a strong flow of air from the southwest across the affected area, which would have brought warmer air further north and penetrated unusually far east, reaching even to Belarus. Minimal snow cover was very probably another relevant factor.”

“The circulation of any given weather situation and climate change are not two independent things. Climate change itself also has an impact on the circulation, and will also impact how warm those moving air masses are. This is what makes it so complex to disentangle just simply a weather event, from
the level to which climate change influenced such an event.”

How is climate change involved?

“With increasing global temperatures, heatwaves and warm spells are becoming more frequent and intense — this is not restricted to the summer months.”

“While the warming trend in Europe is on average stronger in the warmer seasons, winters are also becoming warmer as a result of global temperatures.”

“Northern Europe has warmed more strongly in winter than in summer, while in the south the warming trend is more apparent in summer.”

What is the impact of these high winter temperatures?

“A couple of things can be mentioned for warm temperatures during the winter months. While it means less need for heating of housing and other infrastructures, low snow cover affects the winter tourism industry.”

“Possible impacts on natural ecosystems, include early return from hibernation, which may have negative impacts if followed by much less mild/freezing conditions.”

“The overall impact will be different depending on the longevity and intensity of the event.”

TRAVEL NEWS

Will Italy’s ski season be ruined by the warm weather?

Unusually warm temperatures over Christmas and New Year have led to melting snow and ski resort closures around Europe. How will Italy’s slopes be affected this winter?

Published: 5 January 2023 11:06 CET
Will Italy's ski season be ruined by the warm weather?

Many people with ski trips booked in the coming weeks are wondering whether they can go ahead following reports of unusually warm weather melting snow and forcing ski slopes to close around Europe.

In France, many lower-altitude resorts were only able to keep their doors open for a few weeks this season before temperatures rose too high for snow to remain deep enough for winter sports, while in Austria and Switzerland many resorts were forced to close over the Christmas break, or have opened summer trails instead.

In Italy, there were also some reports this week of slopes closing due to a lack of snow. But Italy has not so far experienced the same record high January temperatures as its Alpine neighbours to the north. 

Eight countries across the continent recorded their warmest January day ever on Wednesday, including France, Switzerland and Austria – however Italy posted no records, despite experiencing a long spell of unusually mild weather.

A skier rests at the top of the Col Margherita pass in Falcade, Venetian Alps. Some Italian ski resorts have struggled to remain open this winter with less snow on the ground than usual. (File photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Italian resorts overall were less affected by the recent warm weather than many in France, Austria or Switzerland, with resorts in Italy’s Dolomites and those at higher altitudes reporting good snowfall since November.

“As Italian resorts largely avoided the Christmas rain showers, conditions are actually pretty good across the country, although the snow isn’t very deep,” reported the Snow Forecast weather website on Thursday.

Whether or not your winter holiday plans are likely to be affected by the warm weather depends on where in Italy you’re planning to go – and at what altitude.

Higher-altitude ski hotspots in northern Italy have plenty of snow at the moment and visitors were able to make the most of it over Christmas and new year.

“It would be better if it was colder, but there’s no lack of snow,” said Tomas, a Swedish skier visiting the Italian resort of Breuil-Cervinia, which at above 2,000 metres above sea level is one of Europe’s highest ski resorts.

In Courmayeur, on the Italian side of Mont Blanc, resorts were fully booked until after the January 6th holiday.

French visitor Olivier said conditions for skiing “had been pretty good all week” on Courmayeurs higher slopes, though some pistes at lower altitude had closed.

READ ALSO: Why your ski trip in Italy will be more expensive this winter

But for ski resorts in the centre of Italy, which are often frequented more by Italians than international visitors, trips were cancelled over the holidays after warm weather and rain melted snow and forced many ski slopes to shut.

In the Apennines, average temperatures this week of between 2-8 degrees were recorded at a thousand meters, which made it too warm even for the use of snow canon.

Ski slopes were closed over the holidays everywhere from Terminillo in Lazio to Abetone in Tuscany and Campo Imperatore in Abruzzo, where only the cable car is still operating.

Operators across resorts in the Appenines told Italian media they had suffered losses of tens of millions of euros so far and could only hope for better conditions between January and March.

READ ALSO: How climate change left Italy’s ski resorts fighting for survival

And for those still waiting to hit the slopes, the big question now is when the next snowfall will arrive.

The long spell of unusually warm temperatures is forecast to end in Italy by January 9th, after which colder and more wintry weather is expected to begin – though there are no firm predictions yet of snow in lower-lying areas.

While ski trips to Italy this winter may still be able to go ahead as planned, in the longer term things aren’t looking good for the industry with global heating set to radically change winter tourism.

“Winters are becoming warmer in Europe as a result of global temperatures increasing,” Freja Vamborg, climate scientist at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, told Reuters.

The decline of Italy’s ski resorts has been underway for years, with some 300 resorts closing in the last three decades, primarily at lower altitudes and due to a lack of snow.

