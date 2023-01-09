Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Metro, bus or tram: Rome’s tickets, passes and apps explained

Whether you're a tourist or a resident in Rome, getting to grips with the city's public transport system will be one of your first priorities. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:46 CET
How can you get around Rome on public transport?
How can you get around Rome on public transport? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

Tickets for the metro, tram and bus are conveniently all the same in Rome, as local public transport is managed by a single operator: ATAC.

That means that for a fairly reasonable flat rate of €1.50, you can get pretty much anywhere in the city (though not to and from the airport, see below) for 100 minutes on one ticket, hopping between buses, trams, and different metro lines.

The only thing you can’t do is use the same ticket for more than one metro journey – once you’ve exited the turnstile, you won’t be able to get back in the subway on the same pass, even if it’s within the 100-minute window.

You can even get at least part of the way on some train lines, though here things get a little complicated – see our section on trains below.

If you’re using the metro, your ticket will be automatically validated in the process of using it to go through the barriers.

On the bus or tram, by contrast, you’ll need to remember to stamp your ticket for it to be considered valid when inspected. Having an unstamped ticket on you doesn’t count, and can land you with fines of up to €500.

There are several ways to get a ticket:

Paper tickets

Visitors to Rome are often flummoxed by the process of obtaining a physical bus or metro ticket.

If you’re at the metro station, you should be able to buy them from a machine – though many don’t accept card, and they’re not infrequently out of order.

If you want to hop on a tram or bus, you’ll instead need to seek out a tabaccaio (newsagent’s or tobacconists store), identifiable by the blue ‘T’ sign hanging above the shopfront.

READ ALSO: Why the tabaccheria is essential to life in Italy – even if you don't smoke

Like most small shops in Italy, tabacchi tend to close from around 1-4pm in the afternoon, meaning if you need a ticket then, you’ll likely be out of luck.

Rome buses and trams are equipped with small yellow boxes that will validate your ticket upon insertion. The card will be stamped with the expiry time so you know exactly how long it can be used for.

You’ll only need to validate your ticket the once, regardless of how many different buses and trams you hop on.

ATAC's bus and metro tickets.

ATAC’s bus and metro tickets (these special editions celebrate the election of Pope Francis). Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Apps

Luckily, you don’t need to source a paper ticket to get around Rome these days.

The myCicero app allows you to buy ATAC tickets in advance that you can validate on your phone whenever you want to use them. You’ll be issued with a QR code that can be used to open metro barriers.

Other apps suggested by ATAC are Telepass Pay, TicketAppy, DropTicket and Tabnet.

Bear in mind you’ll need to have a functioning phone for the duration of your trip; if you think you might be in danger of running out of battery, it’s a good idea to carry a paper ticket as a back up.

TRAVEL: Nine tips for making the most of a Rome city break

Since you can easily hop on and off buses and trams in Rome, some people don’t bother to validate their ticket on the app unless they see a controller approaching.

Inspectors have got wise to this, and if they can see from the timestamp that you validated your ticket within seconds of them arriving to check it, you risk getting fined anyway.

You can pay for your tram, bus or metro ticket in Rome via app.

You can pay for your tram, bus or metro ticket in Rome via app. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Contactless card payments

For a while now, ATAC has been rolling out its ‘Tap & Go’ payment system that allows users to pay their fare with a contactless bank card in metro stations throughout the city.

As of January 2023, the operator says the service has been expanded to all ‘surface vehicles’ (buses and trams).

Mastercard, Visa and American Express credit cards and Mastercard, Maestro and Vpay debit cards are accepted. The Tap & Go system also works with other contactless payment methods including smartwatches and phones.

ATAC says that when using this payment method – unlike with paper or app tickets – you should revalidate every time you switch bus or tram; if it’s within the 100-minute window, you won’t be charged again.

The company says you should present the card/device used to make the payment to controllers conducting checks. 

Trains

You can get some of the way on some train lines with ATAC metro tickets.

The Roma-Ostia Lida Ferrovia train will take you all the way to the coastal town of Ostia (technically a part of the City of Rome) with a €1.50 ticket.

To travel the 10 minutes from Trastevere train station to Tuscolana train station, though, you’ll need to buy a separate train ticket.

This ATAC map shows the metro, tram and train lines it services in Rome; the train stations marked in red font are the farthest point you can get to on an ATAC metro/bus ticket.

Source: ATAC, June 2022.

Types of pass:

In addition to the 100-minute ticket, you can get a 24 hour, 48 hour, or 72 hour pass, for €7, €12.50 and €18 respectively.

None of these options are considered particularly great value, however, as you’d need to make a large number of journeys – each 100 minutes apart – in a short time span to save any money.

If you’re sightseeing in Rome and planning to do a lot of moving around, you might want to consider the RomaPass; for €32, you get all public transport for 48 hours plus entrance to one Rome attraction (not the Vatican) covered; €52 will get you 72 hours on public transport and entrance to two attractions.

Bear in mind that on the first Sunday of every month many museums and attractions open to the public for free in Rome (with corresponding crowds).

If you’re sticking around for longer, a monthly ATAC pass is very good value at €35 – note that it starts fresh each calendar month, so if you arrive in the middle of the month you might want to wait a couple of weeks.

Airport travel

None of these passes or tickets will get you to and from Rome’s two airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino – though provided you travel in the daytime, these are both straightforward and inexpensive journeys.

A standard regional train goes between between Rome’s major train stations and Fiumicino for €8 each way, with frequent departures.

The town of Ciampino also recently gained a train station that passengers can reach via an airport shuttle bus; you can travel to and from the airport to the centre of Rome for as little as €2.70 one way.

Getting to and from Rome's airports is relatively cheap and straightforward.

Getting to and from Rome’s airports is relatively cheap and straightforward. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

CHRISTMAS

Is Italy’s public transport running over Christmas and New Year?

If you're spending key dates over Christmas and New Year in Italy, can you expect to find trains and other transport services operating? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:41 CET
Is Italy's public transport running over Christmas and New Year?

Question: My family are spending the holidays in Italy, and we’re wondering what sort of public transport services will be in place. I know we should expect a reduced timetable, but will some services still be up and running?

At any time of year, the quality and frequency of public transport services in Italy varies significantly between rural and urban areas, as well as between cities.

Areas that are usually poorly served by just the occasional bus could have an even more reduced service over the holidays – and you may well not be able to find out the revised schedule in advance.

That said, parts of the country that already have relatively robust public transport networks tend to keep them fairly active over the Christmas period.

Even on Christmas day itself, you’ll find the tens of high speed and regional trains that provide daily connections between major Italian cities and small towns running pretty much on a standard timetable.

Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Local public transport services are somewhat reduced, but don’t shut down entirely, as they do in some parts of the world.

In Rome, all bus, tram and metro services should run as normal on Christmas Eve until 9pm, with night buses kicking in from 11pm; as well as from 8:30am-1pm and 4.30pm-9pm on Christmas day.

On New Year’s Eve, buses and trams are scheduled to run until 9pm and the metro until 2.30am, with a few dedicated bus lines in place to take people to and from metro stops.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of a Christmas break in Rome

In Naples, it’s currently hoped that bus, metro and funicular services will run throughout the day on December 25th and January 1st, with the metro and funicular staying open until 2am on both dates – subject to operator Anm reaching an agreement with workers.

While Italy has been hit with a series of transport strikes over the past few months, there’s not much chance of major strike action being announced over Christmas.

That’s because Italian law bans unions from organising strikes which could impact the air travel sector – so general strikes and transport sector strikes are out – on certain busy travel dates (known as periodi di franchigia, or ‘exemption periods’). These include December 18th to January 7th, as well as much of August.

Some cities haven’t yet released their holiday timetables, but previous years give an indication of what you can expect.

In Milan last year, buses were operational from 7am-7.30pm on Christmas day, with night buses cancelled on the nights of 24th-25th and 25th-26th. New Year’s Eve operated on a Saturday timetable, with night buses running as normal.

Tram in Milan's city centre.

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Bus services in Florence last year ran on a reduced holiday schedule until 1pm on Christmas day, on a normal timetable until 9pm on New Year’s Eve, and operated on a holiday timetable on December 26th and January 1st, 2nd and 6th.

The city’s trams ran on a slightly reduced schedule (every 10 minutes instead of every 5-6 at peak times) on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and New Year’s Eve, but ran until 2am on the three days.

If you’re in Rome over the Christmas period this year, you’re in luck: the city council are expanding the public transport services and have offered several free transport days for the month of December. 

On December 24th, all public transport around the city will be free.

And until January 8th, three new bus lines providing shuttle services from city car parks to the centre – ‘Free 1’, ‘Free 2’ and the 100 service – will also be free.

The move is part of an initiative by mayor Roberto Gualtieri to reduce traffic in the city centre over the busiest parts of the season.

