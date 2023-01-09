For members
Metro, bus or tram: Rome’s tickets, passes and apps explained
Whether you're a tourist or a resident in Rome, getting to grips with the city's public transport system will be one of your first priorities. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 9 January 2023 16:46 CET
How can you get around Rome on public transport? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.
CHRISTMAS
Is Italy’s public transport running over Christmas and New Year?
If you're spending key dates over Christmas and New Year in Italy, can you expect to find trains and other transport services operating? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 20 December 2022 10:41 CET
