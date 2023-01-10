Read news from:
Emanuela Orlandi disappearance: Vatican reopens 40-year-old case

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that it was opening a new inquiry into the 1983 disappearance of teenager Emanuela Orlandi, a case which has sparked countless theories and hit Netflix series Vatican Girl.

Published: 10 January 2023 13:16 CET
The Orlandi family, which is represented by lawyer Laura Sgro (pictured above), has fought tirelessly to find answers about the missing teenager. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22nd, 1983.

Decades of speculation followed the teenager’s disappearance, with theories ranging from mob-related crimes to Vatican conspiracies.

The case was also the subject of hit Netflix series Vatican Girl in 2022.

The Vatican’s chief prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, “has opened a file, based in part on requests made by the family”, a spokesman said.

However, it was not exactly clear what specifically had triggered the inquiry, with the Orlandi family saying they were still waiting for details.

“We don’t know what the Vatican will do… which papers they want to review, the papers of the investigation by the Rome prosecutors or if they have a file to share,” family lawyer Laura Sgro told AFP.

“The Vatican has never done anything up until now,” she said.

“I have been asking to be heard by top figures in the Vatican for years… but unfortunately some people are already dead.”

Orlandi’s family has fought tirelessly over the past four decades to find out what happened to the teenager.

According to one theory widely circulated by Italian media, she was snatched by mobsters looking to put pressure on the Vatican to recover a loan.

Enrico De Pedis, head of the Magliana gang, was suspected of involvement in her kidnapping and some speculated the youngster might be buried alongside him.

However, DNA tests on boxes of bones in his tomb failed to find a match.

Another claim often repeated in the press was that she was taken to force the release from prison of Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish national who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981.

In 2017, conspiracy specialists were driven into a frenzy by a leaked – but apparently forged – document, purportedly written by a cardinal and pointing to a Vatican cover-up.

In 2019, the Vatican dug up two burial chambers in the search for Orlandi but said no recent bones were found.

CRIME

REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates

From robbery and vehicle theft to cyber fraud and blackmail, where are you most likely to be a victim of crime in Italy? Here are the country’s latest crime figures.

Published: 15 December 2022 12:55 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:59 CET
REVEALED: The cities in Italy with the highest crime rates

While Italy is among the safest countries in the world – it ranked 32nd out of 163 in the latest Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace – crime is a concern in many parts of the boot, especially in big cities. 

Milan is by far the Italian city with the highest crime rate, according to data from Italy’s Department of Public Security collated in a report by financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Altogether, as many as 193,700 crimes were reported in the city in 2021 – that’s nearly 6,000 reported crimes for every 100,000 residents. 

But while Milan takes the unenviable title of Italy’s ‘crime capital’, things aren’t much better in other major cities as Turin (3rd overall), Bologna (4th), Rome (5th), Florence (7th) and Naples (10th) all figure in the top 10. 

Italy's crime map in 2021

Milan is Italy’s ‘crime capital’, followed by Rimini and Turin. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

The top of the table is completed by smaller and, perhaps, slightly unassuming Italian cities, namely Rimini (2nd), Imperia (6th), Prato (8th) and Livorno (9th).

READ ALSO: What happens when a foreign national gets arrested in Italy?

That said, while the overall crime rate ranking shows us Italy’s crime hotspots, it doesn’t provide any insight into the types of offences committed, which is why it is worth looking into single-offence rankings. 

For instance, Milan, Rimini and Rome are the top Italian cities when it comes to theft-related offences, with all three locations registering well over 2,000 reported thefts per 100,000 residents in 2021. 

Crime card for Rome, Italy

Italy’s capital city, Rome, has the fifth-highest crime rate in the country. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

But while these cities remain the country’s overall theft capitals, other Italian cities seem to have their own ‘theft specialisation’. 

For example, Ravenna ranks first for home burglaries, while Naples and Barletta are first for motorcycle and car thefts respectively. 

As for other types of offences, the northern city of Trieste is first for sexual violence (as many as 25 reported crimes per 100,000 residents) and attempted murder, whereas Gorizia is the worst Italian city when it comes to cyber fraud and online scams. 

Finally, Biella ranks first for blackmail and extortion, while La Spezia is Italy’s ‘drug-dealing capital’.

Trieste's crime card, Italy

Trieste is the worst Italian city in terms of sexual violence offences. Image: Il Sole 24 Ore

Il Sole 24 Ore’s report however shows that Italy registered far fewer crimes in 2021 than it did in 2019, especially in big cities.

Notably, in Florence and Venice the number of reported crimes was down by 24.6 and 17.8 percent respectively.

READ ALSO: Rome shooting: What was behind attack that killed friend of Italy’s PM?

It should be pointed out, however, how the presence of Covid-related social restrictions throughout the first half of 2021 likely contributed in some measure to the overall drop in reported crime. 

It’s also worth noting that, in spite of such measures, some smaller Italian provinces still experienced significantly negative trends, with Piacenza, Isernia and Rieti all registering higher crime rates compared to 2019.

