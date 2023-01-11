Streaming service DAZN to refund Italian customers over Serie A blackouts

London-based DAZN bosses on Tuesday pledged to refund a quarter of the cost of monthly subscriptions after being summoned by Italian government ministers and Serie A executives last week to explain “countless” interruptions to the service.

The most recent blackout deprived fans of several minutes of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli on Wednesday night, provoking a barrage of angry complaints on social media.

Italian consumer groups last week said customers were “fed up with the under-par service from DAZN” after a string of similar service interruptions, particularly considering repeated hikes in subscription fees for the service.

Business and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso on Tuesday said the promised refunds were “only fair” and added that the company had promised further investments “to prevent the recurrence of these inefficiencies”, Italian media reported.

The company also said it would create a monitoring centre in Italy to tackle technical issues that have long plagued its service.

Politicians from across the political spectrum have complained about interruptions to matches, as have football players including Daniele de Rossi and other Italian celebrities.

The streaming platform has exclusive rights to Italian Serie A matches, and in 2022 increased the monthly subscription price to €29.99 and introduced stricter rules limiting device access and blocking simultaneous viewing from different locations in an effort to curb “piracy”.