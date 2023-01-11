Read news from:
Streaming service DAZN to refund Italian customers over Serie A blackouts

Sports entertainment streaming service DAZN told Italy's government on Tuesday it would issue partial refunds to viewers after a string of recent service interruptions enraged Italian football fans.

Published: 11 January 2023 09:12 CET
The DAZN streaming platform has exclusive rights to Italian Serie A matches but has become known for frequent service interruptions. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

London-based DAZN bosses on Tuesday pledged to refund a quarter of the cost of monthly subscriptions after being summoned by Italian government ministers and Serie A executives last week to explain “countless” interruptions to the service.

The most recent blackout deprived fans of several minutes of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoli on Wednesday night, provoking a barrage of angry complaints on social media.

Italian consumer groups last week said customers were “fed up with the under-par service from DAZN” after a string of similar service interruptions, particularly considering repeated hikes in subscription fees for the service.

Business and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso on Tuesday said the promised refunds were “only fair” and added that the company had promised further investments “to prevent the recurrence of these inefficiencies”, Italian media reported.

The company also said it would create a monitoring centre in Italy to tackle technical issues that have long plagued its service.

Politicians from across the political spectrum have complained about interruptions to matches, as have football players including Daniele de Rossi and other Italian celebrities.

The streaming platform has exclusive rights to Italian Serie A matches, and in 2022 increased the monthly subscription price to €29.99 and introduced stricter rules limiting device access and blocking simultaneous viewing from different locations in an effort to curb “piracy”.

SPORT

Napoli blast hooligans after brawling fans cause motorway chaos

Napoli condemned "so-called supporters" who caused chaos on Italy's major A1 motorway at the weekend by fighting with fans from rival club Roma.

Published: 9 January 2023 18:03 CET
Napoli fans were travelling to Genoa to see their team beat Sampdoria 4-0, while Roma supporters were on their way to AC Milan where their team draw 2-2.

Hardcore ‘ultra’ supporters of both teams were involved in serious clashes on the A1 motorway on Sunday afternoon after they reportedly bumped into each other at the Badia al Pino Autogrill service station, near Arezzo in Tuscany.

Nicknamed the Autostrada del Sole, or ‘sunshine motorway’, the A1 runs from Naples to Rome and then through Tuscany all the way to Milan.

“Napoli strongly condemns the behaviour by so-called supporters, who unfortunately still attend football matches in Italy, which involved creating disruption and danger for true fans,” Serie A leaders Napoli said in a statement. “They also struck fear into people on the A1 motorway who had nothing to do with football.”

Videos posted on social media by public broadcaster Rai show dozens of supporters fighting with flares, belts and bats as police sirens blare in the background.

Italian media report police as saying that the running battles led to the motorway being blocked for 50 minutes, creating queues up to 15 kilometres long.

“It was a crazy act which put people travelling on one of the country’s most important roads in serious danger,” Roberto Rossi, chief public prosecutor in Arezzo, was quoted as saying.

Napoli highlighted how football hooliganism in England has been reduced since the 1980s, calling on the Italian government “to swiftly take appropriate measures of a radical nature”.

“It is unacceptable for violent people to travel across Italy and attend stadiums without any consequences,” added Napoli.

Football Federation chief Gabriele Gravina said it was “shameful what happened”, adding that “institutions can and must do more”.

“These people have nothing to do with sport and should be punished,” he said.

Football violence is nowhere near as widespread in Italy as it was in the past but on occasion high-profile clashes between fans put the issue back in the headlines.

In December 2018 a fan was killed by a passing van during a huge brawl between Inter Milan and Napoli fans just a few minutes walk from the San Siro.

In 2007 a Lazio supporter was killed during fighting at the same motorway service station.

