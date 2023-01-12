How will Rome public transport be affected by Monday’s strike?

Rome public transport workers will hold a four-hour strike on the morning of Monday, January 16th, from 08.30 to 12.30.
The strike will affect public transport services in the city run by municipal operator Atac, including buses, trams, metro and the Termini-Centocelle rail line.
This is expected to result in widespread delays and cancellations on many routes throughout the morning.
Rome’s TPL bus lines will operate as usual, Atac said in a statement.
Those are bus numbers: 08, 011, 013, 013D, 017, 018, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 028, 030, 031, 032, 033, 035, 036, 037, 039, 040, 041, 042, 048, 049, 051, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 059, 066, 074, 078, 081, 086, 088, 135, 146, 213, 218, 226, 235, 314, 339, 340, 343, 349, 404, 437, 441, 444, 445, 447, 502, 503, 505, 541, 543, 546, 548, 552, 555, 557, 657, 660, 663, 665, 701, 702, 710, 711, 721, 763, 763L, 764, 767, 771, 777, 778, 787, 789, 808, 889, 892, 907, 908, 912, 982, 985, 992, 993, 998 and 999, C1 and C19.
Atac said that the strike “will not affect connections made on behalf of Atac by other operators”. These are lines 021, 043, 77, 113, 246, 246P, 319, 351, 500, 551 and 718.
Services operated by Cotral and Trenitalia will also run as normal, the authority said.
Escalators, lifts and ticket offices in metro stations may not be operational during the strike.
Strikes are back on in Italy in the coming days and weeks, after Italy’s Christmas and New Year transport strike freeze ended on January 7th.
Trade unions around Italy have called a series of localised protests in various parts of the country in the coming weeks, starting on Friday January 13th with a strike affecting several public transport companies in the regions of Lombardy, Tuscany, Campania and Friuli Venezia Giulia. See the full list here.
These local strikes are not expected to cause major disruption, but passengers should check the status of their service before travelling on strike dates.
