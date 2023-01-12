For members
TRAVEL
Trains and planes: Italy’s new international travel routes in 2023
Travel is picking up again across the globe, and Italy is no exception. Here are just some of the new air and rail travel routes opening up this year.
Published: 12 January 2023 09:00 CET
Which international flights have been added to and from Italy in 2023? Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.
TOURISM
‘Americans can pay’: Italian minister says famous sites should hike entry fees
After Florence’s Uffizi announced it would raise peak-season prices, Italy's culture minister said on Tuesday it was the right move as the “average American family” could afford to pay more.
Published: 11 January 2023 10:06 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments