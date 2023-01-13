Rome transport disruption averted as unions call off Monday strike

Travel to, from and across Italy was severely disrupted by strikes over the course of last year.

While travellers might have hoped this trend would change in 2023, transport strikes are set to continue in the new year.

A number of strikes affecting rail and public transport services as well as airline travel have already been confirmed for the month of January, according to the Italian transport ministry’s website.

All of the strikes confirmed so far are regional or local, meaning that – while still inconvenient – they’re not expected to cause disruption on a major scale.

Here are the main January strikes divided by their relevant sector.

Public transport

January 13th: Staff from CSC Mobilita’, Latina’s main public transport operator, will hold a 24-hour strike, whereas Milan-based bus operator Movibus will strike from 4pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, a planned 24-hour strike by staff at Naples’ public transport operator EAV on Friday, January 13th, was called off due the presence of thousands of football fans in the city ahead of Friday evening’s big match, Napoli v Juventus.

January 16th: A planned four-hour strike by staff with Rome’s public transport operators Atac and RomaTPL was called off on Friday, January 13th after the involved transport companies reached an agreement with local unions.

As such, all public transport services in the city are expected to run regularly during the day.

A four-hour strike by staff at SETA, which provides bus services in Modena, Piacenza and Reggio Emilia, will instead go ahead as planned. Urban lines will be affected from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, whereas extra-urban lines will be affected from 5pm to 9pm.

January 20th: Staff from Trieste’s public transport operator Trasporti Trieste and Pordenone’s Atap will hold a 24-hour strike on Friday, January 20th.

Further info on the strikes can be found on the companies’ own websites.

January 24th: Staff from TPER, which operates urban bus lines in Bologna and Ferrara, will strike from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 24th.

January 25-26th: Italy’s petrol stations will strike in protest at suggestions they are to blame for a steep rise in petrol prices, after the government brought in new rules for gas stations which it said would improve the transparency of fuel prices and stop speculative hikes. The rules mean stations must display the average national price of fuel alongside their rates.

The strike means most petrol stations, particularly along motorways, are likely to remain closed for the 48-hour period.

January 27th: Personnel from Treviso’s public transport operator MOM will strike from 5.30pm to the end of the day on Friday, January 27th.

January 30th: Savona residents will be hit by a 24-hour public transport strike on Monday, January 30th.

The strike will affect all lines operated by local company TPL.

Rail

January 13th: Trenitalia staff in Friuli Venezia-Giulia and Florence, Tuscany will take part in an eight-hour strike on Friday, January 13th.

The strike will start at 9am and end at 5pm.

For further details on the strike and on guaranteed services, see Trenitalia’s website.

January 20th: Puglia-based Trenitalia staff will strike from 9am to 5pm on Friday, January 20th.

A list of essential services is available here.

January 26th-27th: Staff from Trenitalia’s Emilia-Romagna section are expected to strike from 9pm on Thursday, January 26th to 9pm on Friday, January 27th.

A list of minimum services is available here.

Air travel

At the time of writing, no airline company has announced flight crew strikes for January.

However, demonstrations from ground service company Swissport Italia and handling operators Airport Handling and Air Cargo might result in some degree of disruption at Milan’s Linate airport on Friday, January 27th.

Staff from Swissport Italia will hold a 24-hour strike, whereas the other two ground operators will strike for four hours (from 10.30am to 2.30pm for Airport Handling; from 9pm to 1am of the next day for Airport Cargo).

Passengers are always advised to check the status of their service before travelling on strike dates.

