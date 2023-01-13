Rome transport disruption averted as unions call off Monday strike

Rome’s commuters won’t have to deal with delayed and crowded public transport services on Monday as feared, after unions on Friday said they had called off a planned public transport strike in the capital.
Staff from Rome’s public transport company Atac had planned to hold a four-hour strike on the morning of Monday, January 16th in protest over standards of maintenence on the network.
The protest was expected to cause widespread disruption for passengers travelling by bus, tram or metro within the city.
But the walkout was cancelled after unions and Atac reportedly managed to reach an agreement on the issues raised.
Strikes in Italy are scheduled well in advance – and listed on a handy calendar provided by the transport ministry – but are often later called off, in many cases at short notice.
You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.
