Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Italy arrests ‘most wanted’ mafia boss after 30 years on the run

Italian anti-mafia police caught fugitive godfather Matteo Messina Denaro on Monday, ending a 30-year manhunt for the mobster believed to be Sicily's 'boss of bosses'.

Published: 16 January 2023 10:30 CET
Italian police give a press conference in Palermo on April 19, 2018 following the capture of some of Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro's closest aides.
Italian police give a press conference in Palermo on April 19, 2018 following the capture of some of Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro's closest aides. Photo by ALESSANDRO FUCARINI / AFP.

A former trigger man who once reportedly boasted he could “fill a cemetery” with his victims, the 60-year-old Denaro is believed to have become the “boss of bosses” following the death of Salvatore “The Beast” Riina in November 2022.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Messina Denaro was the “most significant” mafia boss and his arrest in his native Sicily was a “great victory” for the state in its war against organised crime.

The mobster was nabbed “inside a sanitary structure in Palermo, where he had gone for therapeutic treatment”, special operations commander Pasquale Angelosanto said in a video statement released by the police.

Messina Denaro had been number one on Italy’s most-wanted list but the only known photo of him dated back to the early 1990s.

He is suspected to have been behind the 1993 bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed 10 people, just months after Cosa Nostra murdered anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in similar attacks.

In 2015, police discovered he was communicating with his closest collaborators via the pizzini system, where tiny, folded paper notes were left under a rock at a farm in Sicily.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

VATICAN

Emanuela Orlandi disappearance: Vatican reopens 40-year-old case

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that it was opening a new inquiry into the 1983 disappearance of teenager Emanuela Orlandi, a case which has sparked countless theories and hit Netflix series Vatican Girl.

Published: 10 January 2023 13:16 CET
Emanuela Orlandi disappearance: Vatican reopens 40-year-old case

Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22nd, 1983.

Decades of speculation followed the teenager’s disappearance, with theories ranging from mob-related crimes to Vatican conspiracies.

The case was also the subject of hit Netflix series Vatican Girl in 2022.

The Vatican’s chief prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, “has opened a file, based in part on requests made by the family”, a spokesman said.

However, it was not exactly clear what specifically had triggered the inquiry, with the Orlandi family saying they were still waiting for details.

“We don’t know what the Vatican will do… which papers they want to review, the papers of the investigation by the Rome prosecutors or if they have a file to share,” family lawyer Laura Sgro told AFP.

“The Vatican has never done anything up until now,” she said.

“I have been asking to be heard by top figures in the Vatican for years… but unfortunately some people are already dead.”

Orlandi’s family has fought tirelessly over the past four decades to find out what happened to the teenager.

According to one theory widely circulated by Italian media, she was snatched by mobsters looking to put pressure on the Vatican to recover a loan.

Enrico De Pedis, head of the Magliana gang, was suspected of involvement in her kidnapping and some speculated the youngster might be buried alongside him.

However, DNA tests on boxes of bones in his tomb failed to find a match.

Another claim often repeated in the press was that she was taken to force the release from prison of Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish national who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981.

In 2017, conspiracy specialists were driven into a frenzy by a leaked – but apparently forged – document, purportedly written by a cardinal and pointing to a Vatican cover-up.

In 2019, the Vatican dug up two burial chambers in the search for Orlandi but said no recent bones were found.

SHOW COMMENTS