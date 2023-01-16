Read news from:
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From freezing temperatures to World Pizza Day - here's what to expect in Italy this week.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:26 CET
World Pizza Day is coming up on Tuesday, January 18th. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Monday

Strikes – or not

Rome’s commuters won’t have to deal with delayed and crowded public transport services on Monday as feared, after unions on Friday cancelled a planned public transport strike in the capital.

But planned four-hour public transport strikes in the cities of ModenaPiacenza and Reggio Emilia are expected to go ahead, affecting travel between 5pm and 9.30pm on Monday.

A series of small local transport strikes has been announced across Italy this month

Tuesday

World Pizza Day

Though we doubt anyone needs much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, World Pizza Day, falling on Tuesday, January 17th, will be the perfect occasion to indulge.

January 17th has been International Pizza Day since 2017, when ‘the traditional craft of the Neapolitan pizza-maker’ was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Should you be wondering why January 17th was chosen as ‘Pizza Day’ in the first place, that’s because it is the day when Italians celebrate Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of pizzaioli (pizza-makers).

The best place to be on Tuesday will of course be Naples, but check whether your local pizzeria is marking the event.

Wednesday

Cold weather on the way

It hasn’t felt particularly wintry yet this winter in most of Italy but will that change from midweek?

Cold air fronts are expected to descend on the country starting from Wednesday, January 18th. 

Temperatures will drop across Italy, but especially in the north, and cities such as Milan and Turin can expect below-zero conditions.

The latest forecasts also indicate that heavy snowstorms will hit the Alps and some areas of the northern and central Apennines.

Friday

Bergamo and Brescia host events as 2023 culture capitals

The northern Italian cities of Bergamo and Brescia were awarded joint Capital of Culture status for 2023, and celebrations begin this Friday.

The two neighbouring cities – which are historic rivals, not least in football – will now join forces to promote cultural attractions in their area to the east of Milan in the Lombardy region, in what is seen as a symbol of hope and renewal after both were devastated by the Covid pandemic.

See Brescia’s programme for the weekend festivities here, and Bergamo’s here.

Deadline for Intercultura scholarships

The window to apply for an Intercultura scholarship will close on Friday, January 20th. 

Intercultura is a nationwide programme offering Italian highschool students the opportunity to spend four weeks abroad over the summer. 

Selected students will attend in-depth local language courses and will be given a chance to take part in a number of extra-curricular activities. 

There are eight possible destinations: Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Japan, Ireland, UK, Spain and Tunisia. Find out more here.

Demonstration in support of Iranian women in Rome

Donna vita libertà, a public rally to raise awareness about the plight of Iranian women, will take place on Saturday, January 21st in Rome. 

The demonstration will start at 5pm at the Officina delle Arti Pier Paolo Pasolini (Viale Antonino di S. Giuliano). 

The event also has its own online petition, which you can sign here

Monday

Schools reopen across Italy – Now that Befana has been and gone, Italy’s long Christmas holidays are completely over. And pupils who didn’t go back to school on Saturday, January 7th will be back in class on Monday, January 9th.

It’ll be a while before children can enjoy another break from school, with the next holiday coinciding with Easter celebrations in early April.

Colder weather – After unusually mild weather throughout December and over the Christmas period, temperatures are forecast to drop from the beginning of this week.

READ ALSO: Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

Wintry conditions are expected to descend across the country, with temperatures dropping particularly in the north, but rain and stormy conditions forecast across the centre and south, particularly in Liguria and down the western coast.

Italy’s Department for Civil Protection warned of rain and strong winds in 13 regions on Monday.

Meloni meets Von der Leyen – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Monday for potentially important talks on Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The plan, drawn up by Mario Draghi’s government, sets out how Italy intends to spend around 200 billion euros in EU post-pandemic grants and loans on modernising the national economy and infrastructure.

Meloni has long been calling for the plan to be “revised”, though it’s not clear exactly what her plans are or whether she will be able to force changes through at this stage.

Tuesday

Return of the ‘auto bonus’ – The Italian government will continue to offer hefty discounts on the price of a new lower-emission car or motorcycle this year, and the claims reopen on Tuesday, January 10th at 10am. 

The scheme, which offers up to €4.500 towards a new vehicle, was scheduled to continue in 2023 after it was first introduced in 2022 under former PM Mario Draghi’s tenure.

READ ALSO: The Italian tax ‘bonuses’ you could claim in 2023

Find out more on the government’s ‘Ecobonus’ website here.

Wednesday

Ski industry crisis meeting – The lack of snow in recent weeks has been disastrous for the many lower-altitude ski resorts in Italy’s central Apennine regions.

Representatives of the regional governments of Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany will meet with the tourism minister on Wednesday to discuss ways to ease the crisis.

Talks will reportedly focus on financial resources for affected businesses, as well as funds for modernising ski facilities and creating artificial slopes.

Thursday

New workplace safety rules – After a high number of deaths and injuries were recorded in Italian workplaces in 2022, Labour Ministry representatives will meet with trade unions on Thursday, January 12th to start drafting a new decree on occupational safety. 

Italy registered over 1,000 occupational fatalities in 2022 and over 650,000 work-related injuries between January and November of last year (up by nearly 30 percent against 2021).

Friday

Beer festival in Florence – The Brewer of the Year festival will return to Florence on Friday, January 13th.  

The event, currently in its 14th edition, will take place at the Tuscany Hall theatre and will see over 50 national breweries battle it out over the course of three days to earn the title of best Italian brewer.

Beer lovers can grab their tickets here.

