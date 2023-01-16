On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Strikes – or not

Rome’s commuters won’t have to deal with delayed and crowded public transport services on Monday as feared, after unions on Friday cancelled a planned public transport strike in the capital.

But planned four-hour public transport strikes in the cities of Modena, Piacenza and Reggio Emilia are expected to go ahead, affecting travel between 5pm and 9.30pm on Monday.

A series of small local transport strikes has been announced across Italy this month

Tuesday

World Pizza Day

Though we doubt anyone needs much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, World Pizza Day, falling on Tuesday, January 17th, will be the perfect occasion to indulge.

January 17th has been International Pizza Day since 2017, when ‘the traditional craft of the Neapolitan pizza-maker’ was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Should you be wondering why January 17th was chosen as ‘Pizza Day’ in the first place, that’s because it is the day when Italians celebrate Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of pizzaioli (pizza-makers).

The best place to be on Tuesday will of course be Naples, but check whether your local pizzeria is marking the event.

Wednesday

Cold weather on the way

It hasn’t felt particularly wintry yet this winter in most of Italy but will that change from midweek?

Cold air fronts are expected to descend on the country starting from Wednesday, January 18th.

Temperatures will drop across Italy, but especially in the north, and cities such as Milan and Turin can expect below-zero conditions.

The latest forecasts also indicate that heavy snowstorms will hit the Alps and some areas of the northern and central Apennines.

Friday

Bergamo and Brescia host events as 2023 culture capitals

The northern Italian cities of Bergamo and Brescia were awarded joint Capital of Culture status for 2023, and celebrations begin this Friday.

The two neighbouring cities – which are historic rivals, not least in football – will now join forces to promote cultural attractions in their area to the east of Milan in the Lombardy region, in what is seen as a symbol of hope and renewal after both were devastated by the Covid pandemic.

See Brescia’s programme for the weekend festivities here, and Bergamo’s here.

Deadline for Intercultura scholarships

The window to apply for an Intercultura scholarship will close on Friday, January 20th.

Intercultura is a nationwide programme offering Italian highschool students the opportunity to spend four weeks abroad over the summer.

Selected students will attend in-depth local language courses and will be given a chance to take part in a number of extra-curricular activities.

There are eight possible destinations: Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Japan, Ireland, UK, Spain and Tunisia. Find out more here.

Demonstration in support of Iranian women in Rome

Donna vita libertà, a public rally to raise awareness about the plight of Iranian women, will take place on Saturday, January 21st in Rome.

The demonstration will start at 5pm at the Officina delle Arti Pier Paolo Pasolini (Viale Antonino di S. Giuliano).

The event also has its own online petition, which you can sign here.