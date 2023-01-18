For members
VISAS
EU Blue Card: Who can get one in Italy and how do you apply?
If you need a visa to work in Italy, could an EU Blue Card be the right option for you? Here’s what to know about taking this lesser-used route.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:12 CET
The EU Blue Card is a valuable option to move to Italy for work. Photo by Christin HUME via Unsplash
BREXIT
‘Seek legal advice’: Brits on applying for Italian visas post-Brexit
Now that Britain is well and truly out of the EU, just how much harder is the process of moving to Italy from the UK after Brexit? British readers share their experiences of applying for visas as 'third country nationals'.
Published: 16 January 2023 16:20 CET
