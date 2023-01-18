For members
DRIVING
Low emission zones: What you need to know if you’re driving in Europe
More and more cities around Europe are introducing low-emission zones, mostly administered by a sticker in your vehicle windscreen – but what if you're travelling between different countries? Here's a look at the rules around Europe, and which countries will accept a foreign vehicle sticker.
Published: 18 January 2023 13:10 CET
Updated: 18 January 2023 15:30 CET
Updated: 18 January 2023 15:30 CET
For members
STRIKES
Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy this January
Strikes are back on in Italy as unions have called dozens of local demonstrations for the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 12 January 2023 12:23 CET
Updated: 16 January 2023 09:36 CET
Updated: 16 January 2023 09:36 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments