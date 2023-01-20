For members
BUREAUCRACY
How to register with the anagrafe in Italy
All foreign nationals who move to Italy will need to visit the Italian registry office, or anagrafe. Here’s why and what to expect.
Published: 20 January 2023 17:11 CET
Registering at the anagrafe is mandatory in Italy, and it’s an essential step in many bureaucratic processes. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
For members
VISAS
EU Blue Card: Who can get one in Italy and how do you apply?
If you need a visa to work in Italy, could an EU Blue Card be the right option for you? Here’s what to know about taking this lesser-used route.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:12 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments