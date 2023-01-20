For members
HEALTH
Living in Italy: Five tips to help you survive the local pharmacy
From ear piercings to flu jabs, Italian ‘farmacie’ are among the most useful stores in the country, but they’re also very odd places. Here are our tips on getting through the pharmacy experience.
Published: 20 January 2023 16:48 CET
While being very useful, Italian pharmacies are also fairly odd places. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
HEALTH
How is Italy planning to tighten laws on smoking?
The Italian health ministry is set to bring in tighter restrictions on smoking. Does this mean Italy will now join other EU countries in making beaches, parks and restaurant terraces smoke-free?
Published: 19 January 2023 11:30 CET
