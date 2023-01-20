Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH

Living in Italy: Five tips to help you survive the local pharmacy

From ear piercings to flu jabs, Italian ‘farmacie’ are among the most useful stores in the country, but they’re also very odd places. Here are our tips on getting through the pharmacy experience.

Published: 20 January 2023 16:48 CET
Pharmacy in Italy
While being very useful, Italian pharmacies are also fairly odd places. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Italian pharmacies aren’t just stores selling prescription or over-the-counter medicines.

As a customer, you’ll find all sorts of natural remedies, basic health supplies and personal care items on their shelves. 

You’ll also be able to receive basic medical services (for instance, blood pressure checks, Covid tests and flu jabs) and some non-health-related ones (like getting your ears pierced!) in most branches. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I still get the flu vaccine in Italy? 

But, while being extremely useful stores, Italian farmacie (pronunciation available here) are also peculiar places and their set of unwritten rules and solidified traditions may well throw off newcomers.. 

So here are five tips that might help you complete your first expeditions to your local pharmacy without making a fool of yourself.

1 – Decipher your doctor’s scribbles before your trip

Much like some of their foreign colleagues, Italian GPs have a penchant for writing prescriptions that no one else is actually able to read. 

We might never find out why doctors seem so intent on making ancient hieroglyphs fashionable again, but their calligraphic efforts will surely get in the way of you trying to buy whatever medicine you need to survive. 

To avoid hiccups, make sure you know exactly what you need to get. If in doubt, reach out to your GP to confirm.

Don’t rely on pharmacists being able to figure out your doctor’s handwriting because they often have no clue either.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to make a doctor’s appointment in Italy 

Pharmacy in Codogno, near Milan

In most small towns and rural areas local pharmacies have very ‘thin’ opening hours. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

2 – Double-check the pharmacy’s opening times

If you’re from the UK or the US, you might be used to pharmacies being open from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and having slightly reduced opening times over the weekend. 

You can forget about that in Italy. In big cities, most pharmacies will shut no later than 8pm on weekdays and will be closed on either Saturdays or Sundays.

READ ALSO: Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy 

As for small towns or villages, opening times will have a nice Middle Ages vibe to them, with local stores remaining shut on weekends and keeping their doors open from 9am to 12.30pm and then from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on weekdays. 

So always check your local pharmacy’s hours before leaving home and, should their times not be available online, call them up. An awkward phone conversation with the pharmacist is still preferable to a wasted trip.

3 – Get the ‘numerino

Some Italian pharmacies have a ticket-dispensing machine with the aim of regulating the queue – a concept which is still foreign to many across the country.

All customers are expected to get a numbered paper ticket (the famed ‘numerino’) from the above machine and wait for their number to be called to walk up to the pharmacist’s desk. 

Now, the law of the land categorically prohibits customers from getting within a five-metre radius of the desk without a numerino

Also, trying to break that rule may result in a number of disdainful sideways glances from local customers.

4 – You cannot escape the in-store conversations, so embrace them 

Pharmacies aren’t just stores. They’re a cornerstone of Italian life and locals do a good deal of socialising on the premises. 

After all, the waiting times are often a bit dispiriting, so how can you blame them for killing the time?

Small pharmacy in Italy

Pharmacies are an essential part of Italian life and culture. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

You might think that locals won’t want to talk to you because you’re a foreigner or don’t know the language too well, but you’ll marvel at how chatty some are.

While chit-chat might not be your cup of tea, talking with locals might help you improve your Italian, so it’s worth a shot.

5 – “Vuoi scaricarlo?”

The pharmacist finally gets you what you need and you’re now thinking that your mission is over. Well, not yet.

Before charging you for the items in question, the pharmacist will ask you whether you’d like to ‘scaricarli’ (literally, ‘offload them’) or not, which, no matter how good your Italian is, will not make any sense to you.

What the pharmacist is actually asking you is whether you want to link the purchase to your codice fiscale (tax code). 

READ ALSO: Codice fiscale: How to get your Italian tax code (and why you need one)   

That’s because Italy offers residents a 19-percent discount on some health-related expenses, which can be claimed through one’s annual income declaration (dichiarazione dei redditi) by attaching the receipts of all the eligible payments.

Whether you want to scaricare or not, this is the last obstacle before you can make your way back home.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

How is Italy planning to tighten laws on smoking?

The Italian health ministry is set to bring in tighter restrictions on smoking. Does this mean Italy will now join other EU countries in making beaches, parks and restaurant terraces smoke-free?

Published: 19 January 2023 11:30 CET
How is Italy planning to tighten laws on smoking?

Exactly 20 years after Italy published its first rules banning smoking in indoor public places, the health minister this week announced new restrictions on smoking outdoors and vaping which could bring Italy in line with many other parts of Europe.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci told the country’s parliament on Tuesday that new restrictions on cigarettes and other nicotine products were needed due to “the constantly increasing diffusion of new products on the market and growing evidence of their possible harmful effects on health.”

“Measures will have to be taken to guarantee all citizens maximum protection of their health, which is a fundamental right of the individual and a community interest.”

The minister said the current smoking ban would be extended to new products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Smoking cigarettes would also be banned in “open-air places in the presence of minors and pregnant women”, he said, while designated smoking rooms at indoor premises open to the public would no longer be allowed.

The government also plans to extend the advertising ban which applies to cigarettes to all new products containing nicotine, he said.

No further details were given, and the minister did not specify which types of premises would be covered or how a ban on smoking in the presence of minors and pregnant women would be applied.

Italy first enforced a ban on smoking in indoor public places such as bars and restaurants in 2005. (Photo by GIULIO NAPOLITANO / AFP)

Italy’s current laws prohibit vaping, or smoking electronic cigarettes, in healthcare facilities, on school premises, in public buildings and in workplaces. 

But bars, restaurants, shops and indoor shopping centres are free to set their own rules on vaping – something which may also change under the updated laws, Schillaci said.

Italy was a pioneer in Europe in banning smoking in closed public spaces, notably at indoor bars and restaurants, under the ‘Sirchia’ law published in January 2003 and which came fully into effect in 2005.

Such prohibitions are now widespread. However Italy’s smoking laws today are relatively lax compared to those in some other countries and there are frequent calls to extend the ban to Italy’s restaurant terraces, beaches, and other outdoor public areas.

At the moment, bans on smoking in such places are limited to a few local ordinances.

Milan is the only city so far to have a ban on smoking in outdoor public areas, such as at bus stops and in parks, while the southern region of Puglia plans to bring in a ban on smoking on all beaches by summer 2023.

A man smokes a cigarette on Milan’s Piazza del Duomo in January 2021 as it became the first Italian city to introduce an outdoor smoking ban under an air quality ordinance. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Other Italian cities including Verona and Bolzano outlaw smoking in public parks – though not on the streets – while Venice has long proposed making parts of its historic centre no-smoking zones (without passing any legislation to date).

Between 2005 and 2021, the number of smokers aged 15 and over in Italy fell by one million to 11.6 million, according to Italy’s ISS health agency.

But the number of smokers in Italy has risen again in recent years, with health authorities partly attributing the reversed trend to pandemic lockdowns.

An ISS report published in 2022 said there were around 800,000 more smokers than two years ago, and data showed that almost one in four Italians was a smoker.

Smoking is “still the main cause of preventable morbidity and mortality in Italy,” said Schillaci on Tuesday, adding that the government aims to meet the EU target of less than five percent of the population using tobacco products by 2040.

Italian health ministry data from 2022 estimated that over 93,000 deaths annually in Italy were caused by smoking, and that smoking-related illness costs the country’s health service some €26 billion a year.

SHOW COMMENTS